What to Wear (and Not Wear) to Every Tennis Match This Summer

Look around—everyone cool is either playing, watching, or talking about tennis right now. It happens every summer, but 2026 feels especially tennis obsessed. Holidays are timed to international tournaments, offices stream live action from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in New York, you might even see someone projecting prime-time matches on the sides of brick buildings, from the Lower East Side to Bed-Stuy. And then there's all the fashion surrounding the sport. "It almost feels like a fashion week with tennis happening in the background," former professional tennis player Ayan Broomfield told Who What Wear about the US Open.
All that said, figuring out what to wear to a tennis match, be it Wimbledon or the French Open, is high-stakes stuff. For starters, you want to be comfortable. You will, after all, be sitting, standing, and roaming the grounds at the stadium for hours, and since tennis season takes place in the summer, it'll also likely be very hot and humid. At the same time, tennis is a very elegant sport, so you want to plan an ensemble that can stand up to the elements, leaving you feeling cool, comfortable, and polished all day. To help you get your look right, we created a guide to dressing for a tennis match, hitting on the chicest ones of the season.
What to Wear to a Tennis Match
The US Open
The US Open takes place during the tricky dressing season between summer and fall, when it's blazing hot in New York City in the daytime, and at night, the temperatures drop, warranting a sweater or lightweight jacket for any prolonged time outside. If you're staying at the match all day and into the evening, pack accordingly. Wear denim and a lightweight top—be it an airy button-down shirt or a T-shirt—and toss a blazer in your bag or tie a sweater around your shoulders for later. Another great option is a mini sundress, which can also be paired with a knit when the sun goes down. The venue requires walking, so pick your shoes wisely. We suggest flats, boots, or sandals. Don't punish yourself by wearing heels that you haven't properly broken in. You're meant to enjoy the US Open—not spend the entire time complaining about blisters.
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Wimbledon
Posh is the word in July at Wimbledon. Everyone attending the tournament dresses as well as the players, who are expected to follow a strict all-white dress code. Many attendees follow in their footsteps, wearing shades of white, despite the sometimes rainy weather. To change things up, add contrasting accessories, like gold jewelry, burgundy handbags, and black sandals.
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The French Open
Given the beauty of the backdrop every time one enters Stade Roland Garros outside Paris, what you wear to a match during the French Open will always, in a way, pale in comparison. Lean into that by opting for a strictly neutral palette, with soft shades of ecru, ivory, and white leading the way and black accents adding the perfect subtle contrast. Think white jeans with a matching knit and a car coat. Finish off the look with Chanel ballet flats and a beige suede handbag.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.