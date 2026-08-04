Bored of White Tees? This Alt Color is Making the Rounds on Cool People in Copenhagen and London

It doesn't take an expert to see that vivid, saturated colors are reaching a fever pitch during the late-summer season. Whether it's the royal purple shoes we spotted on Sofia Grainge or the mesmerizing shades of pool blue that celebs like Zoe Saldana and Karlie Kloss are embracing, everyone and their mother is into wearing bright color right now. But as we've seen play out in our feeds and IRL, the easiest way to do color is via a tonal T-shirt. So if you're bored of your basic white tees these days, a simple swap to a colored version will elevate all your casual-cool outfits and make them very "2026".
As for which specific color to opt for? Just as fashion month kicks off in Copenhagen, fashion people are posing a united front on the exact T-shirt hue to signal an on-trend outfit vibe, and it's all about cobalt blue. The electrifying color is an easy match to basics like white and black trousers, but also happens to be complementary to one of fall's biggest trends, khaki jeans. Ahead, see how the coolest people in London and Copenhagen are already wearing the It basic and then shop our favorite blue tees below.