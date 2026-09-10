Harry and Jacob Can’t Stop Wearing the Same Viral Trainers—We Want Them Too
No, Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi don't share a stylist. But they wear the same trainers so frequently that you'd be forgiven for thinking they do. Read through to unpack the viral trainers you'll find in both their footwear collections.
Circulating in the same network of well-heeled and The Row-adoring fashion people, it seems that Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi have seemingly synced up on their preference for cult buys.
Though both their partners, Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner respectively, have undoubtedly sharpened their instincts for identifying and investing in must-have styles, the duo have secretly been reaching for the same pair of viral trainers for the past few months.
Now, as Styles steps out amid his history-making residency at Madison Square Garden, he’s crossing the Rubicon and staking a claim that these sneakers are, in fact, the go-to style for well-dressed people to wear in autumn.
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The trainers in question are Celine’s Flat Sneakers, a minimal shape that features a contrasting diagonal stripe and a perforated upper. Under the new creative direction of American-born designer Michael Rider, the French maison has really hit its stride in delivering covetable styles that reinvent the idea of this bourgeois, urban preppiness. (Yes, that includes the viral derby-style Jazz shoes.)
Though this sighting of Styles coincided with the drop of Celine’s new partnership with Reebok, the look is making a case for this lower-cut style to emerge as the shoe du jour.
It also comes only a fortnight after Jacob Elordi wore his Celine Flat Sneakers, proving their status amongst stylish elites. For the uninitiated, the Australian actor wore a cream pair whilst out in London with his supermodel girlfriend. He completed his look with a forest green windbreaker and indigo jeans.
The British singer, on the other hand, has worn his in a way that’s in keeping with his signature off-duty uniform by pairing them with track shorts and an anything-but-basic T-shirt. You just know that Austin Butler and Paul Mescal are on the phone with their stylists to track this pair down for themselves.
Of course, in an era where luxury handbags have been co-opted by stylish men, it should come as no surprise to see that they’ve turned their attention to trainers as the latest streetwear item to hold cultural cachet. As everyone claimed, 2026 is the new 2016, and this feels completely fitting for the streetwear mania that swept that year.
Still, both Harry and Jacob do a lot of unexpected publicity for sharing a wardrobe with your significant other—hello: couple dressing—so don’t think that this style is exclusively for the guys, either.
Elegant, sleek and effortlessly low-key, scroll on to shop the Celine Flat sneakers that will be everywhere this September.
Shop Harry Styles and Jacob Elordi's Celine Flat Sneakers:
Celine
The Flat Sneaker In Suede Calfskin And Lambskin
Suede trainers continue to dominate, season after season.
Celine
The Flat Sneaker In Suede Calfskin And Lambskin
The intentional use of neutral colours makes this the perfect alternative to dated white trainers.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.