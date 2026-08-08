Not White and Black—The Two Surprising Colours That Cool Dressers Are Wearing Together Instead

Turquoise and red is picking up where white and black left off. Scroll to read about this summer's most popular colour combo below.

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Three fashion people wear the turqouise and red colour combo spoken about in the piece.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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With nostalgic trends suddenly focusing on many of fashion's most, shall we say, eclectic eras (read: the cyber noughties and pop punk 2010s), vivid hues have taken over from quiet luxury's restrained palette. From bold neons to tranquil tones of aquamarine, almost every shade in the spectrum has had its moment in the spotlight, giving us a line up of colour combos that have been nothing short of exceptional.

Be it last year's pretty pink paired with sumptuous brown or sea foam green styled with aquamarine, this summer we're seeing in colour, but as the season draws to a close, there's one combination continuing to gain traction: turquoise and red.

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears the red and blue colour combination.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Somewhere between the dopamine-inducing vibrancy of tomato red and the airy softness of turquoise blue is a pairing that feels perfectly balanced. It's striking without feeling overpowering, playful without sacrificing its polish.

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There's a distinctly Mediterranean mood about the combo, perhaps why it has been so appealing in the year of the "Euro summer". Reminiscent of blue skies set against the terracotta rooftops and eating vine ripened tomatoes by the sea, the sun-soaked mood is captured in a playful colour clash guaranteed to make you feel happier just by looking at it.

thejesscheng

(Image credit: @thejesscheng)

But how do you wear such a statement mix? Whether it's a sleeveless top teamed with a crochet maxi skirt or prim polka-dot capris finished with ballet flats, this colour pairing has been making repeat appearances across the fashion set.

elsiesarchive and elsiematilda

(Image credit: @elsiesarchive)

With the sun holding strong for now, if you’re looking for a way to jazz up your staples, you may have just found it. Scroll on to shop the best turquoise and red pieces on the market right now.

Shop the Red and Blue Colour Combination:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.