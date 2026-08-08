With nostalgic trends suddenly focusing on many of fashion's most, shall we say, eclectic eras (read: the cyber noughties and pop punk 2010s), vivid hues have taken over from quiet luxury's restrained palette. From bold neons to tranquil tones of aquamarine, almost every shade in the spectrum has had its moment in the spotlight, giving us a line up of colour combos that have been nothing short of exceptional.
Somewhere between the dopamine-inducing vibrancy of tomato red and the airy softness of turquoise blue is a pairing that feels perfectly balanced. It's striking without feeling overpowering, playful without sacrificing its polish.
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There's a distinctly Mediterranean mood about the combo, perhaps why it has been so appealing in the year of the "Euro summer". Reminiscent of blue skies set against the terracotta rooftops and eating vine ripened tomatoes by the sea, the sun-soaked mood is captured in a playful colour clash guaranteed to make you feel happier just by looking at it.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.