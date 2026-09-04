In previous years, discussing the key autumn colour combinations would eventually circle back to the same tired scheme of ambers, marigolds, toffees and grey. This season, however, it appears that a shift in the way we speak about and wear colour has taken place. Indeed, the key hues saturating the fashion landscape are not necessarily ones you’d that would immediately spring to mind when you think about autumn trends.
Consider this an antidote to the prescriptive nature of adhering to a specific seasonal palette or the fact that complementing the foliage feels so passé, but the leading autumn colour combinations are ones that subvert the idea that your wardrobe needs to be drenched in burnt oranges as soon as the weather dips.
For cult-favourite brands with cool-girl credibility, there’s also a palpable sense of eschewing traditional colour palettes for something a little more vibrant and understated. Take Fruity Booty, for instance.
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The London-based label has always deftly used colour, however, they’ve taken it up a notch for their new autumn collection, including pieces like a chartreuse V-neck, spearmint long-sleeve and grape Henley T-shirt. Flore Flore, the Amsterdam-based brand that’s garnered quite the following for their cotton basics, also excels in this, offering basic tank tops and polos rendered in sleek purple and bright reds.
This is something that is being reflected more broadly across the runways, too. Prada’s autumn/winter 2026 collection included Hubba Bubba-esque hot pink satin skirts and chartreuse bralettes. Elsewhere, Tory Burch offered a sumptuous uniform for city dwellers, from cosy knits in soft lilacs to sleek pencil skirts in deep mustards.
Of course, it’s not just about the specific colour you wear, but how you wear it. With tactful pairings to covet, keep reading for the key autumn colour combinations to style this year.
6 Key Autumn Colour Combinations to Wear in 2026
1. Orange + Black
Style Notes: After a period of balmy shades like turquoise and chartreuse dominating the zeitgeist, the slow descent into cold-weather dressing has brought about a new colour palette to covet. Introducing: Scooby Doo shades. This micro-trend will be sure to tug the heartstrings of anyone who idolised Sarah Michelle Geller as Daphne Blake in the 2001 live-action remake—and with her Versace go-go boots and Celine Triomphe-esque sunglasses, who wouldn’t? From Dakota Johnson in a Shaggy-inspired apple green and chocolate brown outfit to Harry Styles donning a Velma-esque orange long-sleeve alongside his purple Dries Van Noten trainers, call this cartoonishly chic.
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COS
Sculpted Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Sculptural yet fluid, this knit pairs expertly with any ensemble.
ASOS DESIGN
Lace Trim Satin Mini Skirt
The lace trim brings a feminine element to this slip skirt.
Pastel acetate sunglasses offer a subtle way to inject colour into your look.
2. Grape + Tomato
Style Notes: Red and purple, grape and tomato, violet and scarlet. Whatever you want to call this combination, there's no denying the power of these potent shades. Though high-octane and impactful on their own, by bringing together these warm-tone shades, you get a look that appears both incredibly rich-looking and editorial. The latter is attributed to the sheer number of times this combination has been seen in high-fashion spheres recently, from Michael Rider's spring/summer 2027 menswear collection for Celine to Prada's autumn/winter 2025 show.
Style with a ribbed vest top in summer, before throwing on a chic roll neck for winter.
M&S
Mid Heel Pointed Court Shoes
When it comes to building a chic wardrobe, start with well-priced foundational pieces, like these court shoes.
3. Cherry + Mocha Brown
Style Notes: Over the last few years, several wine-colour shades have made their bid for the most dominant colour trend of the season. We’ve had burgundy and merlot, chianti and bordeaux, but one colour in this scheme is yet to make that big of a splash. Indeed, cherry tones have been somewhat overlooked in recent seasons, despite it being a hybrid of two of the hues du jour. Cool-toned and sickly sweet, bring some dimension to your silhouette by pairing with sumptuous mocha browns. This combination feels like something you’d find in a ‘90s Ralph Lauren campaign, making it entirely Rachel Green-approved, too.
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Adanola
Ultimate Long Sleeve Top
Adanola has really transcended its athleisure origins with core pieces that would work just as well on the streets as they do in the studio.
MANGO
Suede Shoulder Bag
With ruched, side-ties, this shoulder bag brings an indie sleaze sensibility to the suede bag trend.
Agolde
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde is one of the most rated denim brands on the market, and this pair is their crème de la crème.
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
Throw on with a pair of jeans and a coloured knit, and you'll have an autumn outfit that is both simple and effective.
4. Coral + Slate Blue
Style Notes: This combination gently ushers in autumnal hues, with light coral and slate grey an antidote to the obvious pumpkin tones and charcoal greys. The brightness of these shades complements the earliest part of the season, when leaves begin to brown and fall and dusk arrives early, making this combination ideal for late afternoons that turn into long evenings. Of course, as the mania around the New York Knicks' history-making win earlier this year cemented, blue and orange are a timeless combination. Just as the likes of Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet.
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Mode Mischief Studios
Velina Top
Coral is another Y2K colour trend that has made a comeback, alongside hot pink, turquoise and highlighter yellow.
The Prada Bonnie bag is a newer style, but one that's already garnered cult status.
Reformation
Calista Scrunch Heel
With a razor-sharp pointed toe, curved heel and elasticated effect around the foot, this heel has all the hallmarks of a viral shoe.
5. Sky Blue + Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: There are some pairings that just always work together: wool coats and gathered loafers, pub roasts and cosy fireplaces, you get the gist. Sky blue and chocolate brown are one such autumn colour combination that will never fail you. The contrast between the spritely pastel and decadent neutral offers an unexpected way of playing with saturation and vibrancy, whilst still feeling grounded and appropriate for this time of year.
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Gina Tricot
Shaped V-Neck Top
Don't let the shape throw you; you'll still get plenty of wear out of this on autumn's warmer days.
Gimaguas
Rino Belt
Statement belts are back on fashion's agenda, from Celine's medallion belt to Gimaguas' coin belt.
H&M
Sheer Maxi Skirt
If there's one thing to glean from this edit, it's that sheer items are still very much appropriate for autumn.
Reformation
Amelia Heeled Thong
On days when the forecast doesn't predict showers, fashion people will still be reaching for heeled flip-flops.
6. Hot Pink + Olive
Style Notes: If dressing like Devon Aoki in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift piques your interest, this is a colour combination for you. Over the summer, both Y2K-inspired olive green and hot pink shades both began increasing in popularity. Now, with the sun taking its curtain call, it’s up to us to inject a balmy sensation into our wardrobes, which is exactly what this colour combination offers. From Gimagaus’s neoprene flats to Peachy Den’s camo trousers, pair these pieces with a pink-and-white raglan shirt, and you’ll have an early noughties outfit that will keep the winter blues away.
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Cotton On
90s Baby Raglan 3/4 Tee
Forget '90s minimalism. This autumn, it's all about dressing like a teenage boy from the 2000s.
Peachy Den
Renee Trousers
In case you needed further proof on the above...
Ballerette
Plum Suede Ballet Flats
Accessories are the easiest way to introduce a new colour into your loo
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.