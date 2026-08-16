Minimalists and Maximalists Agree: This Bold Colour Trend Is the Coolest Way to Update Your Jeans in 2026

I’ve always found red jeans incredibly hard to style. As a seasoned fashion editor born on the cusp of the millennium, many of my formative memories are coloured by my mum in a vibrant pair of jeans. Whether polished with a tank top in an inherently ‘90s Jennifer Aniston way, or with a breezy blouse, her red jeans looked nothing short of great. But then came the 2010s, and suddenly, they totally lost their appeal for me.
Having swarmed the autumn/winter 2026 runways, punctuated by shades of vivid violet and warm chocolate brown, red jeans have quickly become a favourite amongst celebrity trendsetters (Jennifer Lawrence, here's looking at you) and content creators alike. And with no singular style tribe claiming red jeans as their own, they’re emerging as one of those rare pieces that both pared-back and eclectic dressers can agree upon.
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I've been scrolling through reams of red jeans inspo (provided by the stylish women of my FYP), and I’ve uncovered five outfits that will suit any style and help take the guesswork out of how to style red jeans this summer. Scroll down to see and shop each of them.
How to Wear Red Jeans in 2026
1. The Minimalist
Style Notes: Who What Wear UK contributor and stylist Monikh Dale (pictured above) has been spearheading the modern red jeans movement for quite some time. Choosing a high-rise, barrel-leg pair, she often leans into minimalist cuts and neutral colours to let them really pop. Case in point: this recent look. From her ecru scoop-neck tank top to her stylish The Row Alba bag, this look is a masterclass for the modern-day minimalist. Bonus points if you finish with a tortoiseshell pendant necklace too.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veya Silk Top
Size up for a looser fit to match Monikh's.
Agolde
Arc 32 Wide-Leg Jeans
It's impossible to find a pair of Agolde jeans that I don't love.
Dear Frances
Capri Thong
If you're tired of black sandals, try caramel.
Reiss
Large Resin Pendant Necklace
This large resin pendent necklace looks almost identical to Monikh's.
Massimo Dutti
Tote Bag With Wooden Details
The Row's Alma is still sold out, so I'll be shopping this sleek beaded Massimo Dutti style instead.
2. The London It Girl
Style Notes: Call me biased, but I find the London style set as cool as it gets. With an inherent edge laced throughout, Gabrielle Luksaite sold me on the versatility of red jeans. From her fitted white T-shirt to her relaxed leather blazer and the chicest top-handled tassel bag I’ve ever seen, it's the casualness of this look which gives it its polish. No element feels forced or overstyled, which is exactly why I have it pinned for later.
Shop the Look:
Saint + Sofia
Axel Single Breasted Blazer
Crafted with longevity in mind, this Saint + Sofia leather blazer is a piece that will live in your capsule wardrobe for decades, not seasons.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A classic.
ZARA
Mid-Waist Relaxed Jeans
So many of my fellow Who What Wear UK editors rave about how comfortable Zara jeans are.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
The cushioned footbed will provide endless comfort.
Topshop
Josy Small Beaded Pouch Grab Bag
Trust me: pouch bags just like this are about to be back in a big way this autumn.
3. The Maximalist
Style Notes: It's true: psychedelic prints and vivacious hues are an integral part of the maximalist playbook. But if you really want your red jeans to shine, take Barbara Santiago's lead and keep your colours muted. The subtlety of the shades doesn’t make her ensemble of a dark-brown leather car coat, black-and-white gingham shirt, emerald green socks and tan clogs look any less eclectic. In contrast, it allows her red barrel-leg jeans to pop, creating a look that feels less busy and highly curated rather than mismatched.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
If you liked Whistles' Clean Bonded Leather Jacket in black, I know you'll love it in this warm chocolate brown.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed in Chocolate Gingham
Opt for large checks for a bolder finish.
Free People
We the Free Deep Trance Boyfriend Jeans
These washed jeans feel super '90s.
Hush
Pia Padded Mules
I wear mules just like this multiple times a week.
MANGO
Triangular Paisley Bandana
You can also tie this scarf in your hair on a super-warm day.
4. The Contemporary Cool Girl
Style Notes: A telltale sign that a piece has longevity is whether it works with some of your more, dare I say, avant-garde purchases. Be it a sculptural blouse or borderline freakish funky shoe, if it can work well, it can work well with anything. Enter Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt's look (above). Styling her relaxed red jeans with a fitted peplum blouse and zebra-print mules, every component works in tandem.
Shop the Look:
Peachy Den
Missy Asymmetric Blouse
Shop Rebecca's exact Peachy Den top.
Ralph Lauren
Collen Wide Leg Jeans
If you really want to go for it.
Reformation
Xyler Heeled Mule
I have a feeling zebra-print heels are about to be the style set's go-to as we head into the cooler seasons.
Astrid and Miyu
Dome XL Hoops
Can you ever go wrong with a delicate pair of gold hoops?
lululemon
Align Wide Headband
I've lived in black headbands all summer long.
5. The '90s Called
Style Notes: If you’re still at a loss when styling red jeans, channel the decade when they were at their peak. With ‘'90s minimalism one of this year's most popular aesthetics (Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, anyone?) and red being one of the only non-neutrals she wore, it makes sense that some classicists are opting for the punchy shade too. Try a fitted top and loafers or a black trench coat, grey T-shirt and strappy sandals.
Shop the Look:
M&S
The Trench
I just know this classic style will sold out by September.
LESET
Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
All my favourite fashion people wear by Leset basics.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Who'd have thought red jeans could look this chic with a sheer jumper?
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals
I always buy my sandals close to the end of the season, so they're box-fresh next summer.
Uniqlo
3D Knit Jumper
This jumper also comes in green, off-white, pink and wine.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.