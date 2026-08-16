Minimalists and Maximalists Agree: This Bold Colour Trend Is the Coolest Way to Update Your Jeans in 2026

These fashion camps don't agree on much, but it seems they're both giving red jeans the green light right now. See how to style them and shop the best pairs below.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Heres how to wear red jeans in 2026. The image shows four of the five style profiles written about within this piece.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

I’ve always found red jeans incredibly hard to style. As a seasoned fashion editor born on the cusp of the millennium, many of my formative memories are coloured by my mum in a vibrant pair of jeans. Whether polished with a tank top in an inherently ‘90s Jennifer Aniston way, or with a breezy blouse, her red jeans looked nothing short of great. But then came the 2010s, and suddenly, they totally lost their appeal for me.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shopping in Los Angeles, CA.November 23, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As 2026 continues to embrace its expressive mood, this nostalgic trend is making its way back into the fold. By description alone, it’s easy to see why. I mean, fashion's enduring love affair with this dopamine-inducing hue has been long documented, whilst jeans are the capsule-wardrobe staple we'll never quit.

Having swarmed the autumn/winter 2026 runways, punctuated by shades of vivid violet and warm chocolate brown, red jeans have quickly become a favourite amongst celebrity trendsetters (Jennifer Lawrence, here's looking at you) and content creators alike. And with no singular style tribe claiming red jeans as their own, they’re emerging as one of those rare pieces that both pared-back and eclectic dressers can agree upon.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

@gabsluk

(Image credit: @gabsluk)

I've been scrolling through reams of red jeans inspo (provided by the stylish women of my FYP), and I’ve uncovered five outfits that will suit any style and help take the guesswork out of how to style red jeans this summer. Scroll down to see and shop each of them.

How to Wear Red Jeans in 2026

1. The Minimalist

@monikh

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Who What Wear UK contributor and stylist Monikh Dale (pictured above) has been spearheading the modern red jeans movement for quite some time. Choosing a high-rise, barrel-leg pair, she often leans into minimalist cuts and neutral colours to let them really pop. Case in point: this recent look. From her ecru scoop-neck tank top to her stylish The Row Alba bag, this look is a masterclass for the modern-day minimalist. Bonus points if you finish with a tortoiseshell pendant necklace too.

Shop the Look:

2. The London It Girl

@gabsluk

(Image credit: @gabsluk)

Style Notes: Call me biased, but I find the London style set as cool as it gets. With an inherent edge laced throughout, Gabrielle Luksaite sold me on the versatility of red jeans. From her fitted white T-shirt to her relaxed leather blazer and the chicest top-handled tassel bag I’ve ever seen, it's the casualness of this look which gives it its polish. No element feels forced or overstyled, which is exactly why I have it pinned for later.

Shop the Look:

3. The Maximalist

@barbarasantiago.r

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Style Notes: It's true: psychedelic prints and vivacious hues are an integral part of the maximalist playbook. But if you really want your red jeans to shine, take Barbara Santiago's lead and keep your colours muted. The subtlety of the shades doesn’t make her ensemble of a dark-brown leather car coat, black-and-white gingham shirt, emerald green socks and tan clogs look any less eclectic. In contrast, it allows her red barrel-leg jeans to pop, creating a look that feels less busy and highly curated rather than mismatched.

Shop the Look:

4. The Contemporary Cool Girl

rebeccaferrazwyatt

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: A telltale sign that a piece has longevity is whether it works with some of your more, dare I say, avant-garde purchases. Be it a sculptural blouse or borderline freakish funky shoe, if it can work well, it can work well with anything. Enter Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt's look (above). Styling her relaxed red jeans with a fitted peplum blouse and zebra-print mules, every component works in tandem.

Shop the Look:

5. The '90s Called

lyleehm

(Image credit: @lyleehm)

Style Notes: If you’re still at a loss when styling red jeans, channel the decade when they were at their peak. With ‘'90s minimalism one of this year's most popular aesthetics (Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, anyone?) and red being one of the only non-neutrals she wore, it makes sense that some classicists are opting for the punchy shade too. Try a fitted top and loafers or a black trench coat, grey T-shirt and strappy sandals.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.