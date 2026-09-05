The 6 Biggest Denim Trends of Fall 2026, Period

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Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)
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The start of a new season is always a good time to take stock of our wardrobes and look at what is and isn't working, and there's no better time to clean the slate than fall. There's just something about the arrival of back-to-school energy and the promise of cooler weather that puts a pep in our step, and nothing is more quintessential to fall shopping than fresh denim.

This fall, we're ushering in six major denim trends that have been seen on the runways, celebrities, and our favorite fashion people. But with the arrival of anything new, it naturally calls into question what doesn't feel as relevant, and I'll be the one to say what we're all thinking: Ultra-baggy jeans just aren't the default for most of us anymore. Instead, the jeans that fashion insiders are talking about, shopping, and wearing the most right now are more fitted, only slightly relaxed, and, yes, even cropped. (I know.)

Here, discover the six major denim trends taking over fall 2026, from bootcut jeans to rich-looking earth-toned washes.

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The Top Denim Trends of Fall 2026

1. Modern Bootcuts

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: @karlawelchstylist; @iliridakrasniqi; @madelynnhudson; @stillherenewyork)

Bootcuts are so back. With 2000s bohemia reviving itself, it was only a matter of time until the denim trend made its return to the forefront. In 2026, the jeans are taking on a modern feel with high rises that look best with a shirt tucked into them. Instead of styling the jeans with literal boots, though, the move is to wear them with a pair of pointed-toe heels for a sleek finish.

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2. The Color Wheel

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)

Cherry red! Ballet pink! Cobalt blue! Designers are dialing up the saturation on jeans, and a number of specific hues are bubbling up as the chic alternatives to classic blue denim. On one hand, we're seeing softer shades like pastel pink and, on the other, bold primary tones like red and cobalt. Fashion people are pairing theirs with a neutral top to let the denim take center stage.

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3. The Big Slouch

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)

Instead of the ultra-baggy styles that had been trending for a few years, looser-fitting jeans are taking on a new look with less volume and more subtle slouch. It's all about a longer hemline that slightly pools around the ankle to create a relaxed vibe.

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4. Alt Waistbands

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)

One small detail that's defining some of the coolest new jeans on the market is a nontraditional waistband. Whether that's the snap-closure tab on Still Here's 11 Jeans, the drawstring closure on the Citizens of Humanity Brynn Jeans, or a raw cutoff waistband, brands are backing this alt detail en masse for fall.

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5. Earth Tones

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)

While I'm seeing bright colors on one end of the spectrum, earth tones like sand, khaki, and brown are undeniably trending on the other. Fashion people have been experimenting with these washes all year, and with runway cosigns, the trend is set to skyrocket this fall and winter. At Altuzarra, models paired dark-brown denim with argyle sweaters and big-buckle belts, which is how I expect to see chic people styling earth tones this season.

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6. Cropped Jeans

Runway and influencer images featuring the major fall 2026 denim trends.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @hoskelsa; @iliridakrasniqi; @nlmarilyn; @stillherenewyork)

I'm sorry, or you're welcome—cropped jeans are about to make a comeback. For too long, cool jeans have been almost exclusively defined by full-length and baggy hemlines, but cropped cuts are slowly but surely on the rise. I'm spotting cropped-jeans outfits on both the Celine fall 2026 runway and cool people in Paris, and I only expect the momentum to keep going.

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Anna LaPlaca
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.