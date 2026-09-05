The 6 Biggest Denim Trends of Fall 2026, Period

The start of a new season is always a good time to take stock of our wardrobes and look at what is and isn't working, and there's no better time to clean the slate than fall. There's just something about the arrival of back-to-school energy and the promise of cooler weather that puts a pep in our step, and nothing is more quintessential to fall shopping than fresh denim.
This fall, we're ushering in six major denim trends that have been seen on the runways, celebrities, and our favorite fashion people. But with the arrival of anything new, it naturally calls into question what doesn't feel as relevant, and I'll be the one to say what we're all thinking: Ultra-baggy jeans just aren't the default for most of us anymore. Instead, the jeans that fashion insiders are talking about, shopping, and wearing the most right now are more fitted, only slightly relaxed, and, yes, even cropped. (I know.)
Bootcuts are so back. With 2000s bohemia reviving itself, it was only a matter of time until the denim trend made its return to the forefront. In 2026, the jeans are taking on a modern feel with high rises that look best with a shirt tucked into them. Instead of styling the jeans with literal boots, though, the move is to wear them with a pair of pointed-toe heels for a sleek finish.
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Saint Laurent
70's Authentic Medium Denim Jeans
AGOLDE
Kick Boot Jeans
NILI LOTAN
Celia Jeans
Reformation
Blair High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Kallmeyer
Farah Classic Bootcut Jeans
Helsa
The 1970s Jean
2. The Color Wheel
Cherry red! Ballet pink! Cobalt blue! Designers are dialing up the saturation on jeans, and a number of specific hues are bubbling up as the chic alternatives to classic blue denim. On one hand, we're seeing softer shades like pastel pink and, on the other, bold primary tones like red and cobalt. Fashion people are pairing theirs with a neutral top to let the denim take center stage.
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Chloé
Garment Dyed Straight Leg Jeans
ZARA
Mid-Rise Baggy Jeans in Pink
MANGO
Low-Rise Wideleg Jeans
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans
Madewell X Shopbop
Ultimate Wide-Leg Jean in Airy Denim
Renggli
Straight Jeans
3. The Big Slouch
Instead of the ultra-baggy styles that had been trending for a few years, looser-fitting jeans are taking on a new look with less volume and more subtle slouch. It's all about a longer hemline that slightly pools around the ankle to create a relaxed vibe.
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Helsa
The 1990s Jean
PISTOLA
Harlowe Relaxed Baggy Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
High Waist Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
MANGO
Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
rag & bone
Featherweight Cam Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
4. Alt Waistbands
One small detail that's defining some of the coolest new jeans on the market is a nontraditional waistband. Whether that's the snap-closure tab on Still Here's 11 Jeans, the drawstring closure on the Citizens of Humanity Brynn Jeans, or a raw cutoff waistband, brands are backing this alt detail en masse for fall.
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Still Here
11 Jean in Drift Blue
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Talissa Stretch Low Rise Trouser Wide Leg Jeans
Mango
Wide-Leg Frayed Waist Jeans
5. Earth Tones
While I'm seeing bright colors on one end of the spectrum, earth tones like sand, khaki, and brown are undeniably trending on the other. Fashion people have been experimenting with these washes all year, and with runway cosigns, the trend is set to skyrocket this fall and winter. At Altuzarra, models paired dark-brown denim with argyle sweaters and big-buckle belts, which is how I expect to see chic people styling earth tones this season.
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OSSOU
Rider Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
The Taper Jean Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Reformation
Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
ZARA
Trf Folded Low-Rise Jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular-Waist Barrel Jeans
6. Cropped Jeans
I'm sorry, or you're welcome—cropped jeans are about to make a comeback. For too long, cool jeans have been almost exclusively defined by full-length and baggy hemlines, but cropped cuts are slowly but surely on the rise. I'm spotting cropped-jeans outfits on both the Celine fall 2026 runway and cool people in Paris, and I only expect the momentum to keep going.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.