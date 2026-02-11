Forget fashion week; the real runway I'm taking note of in 2026 is arising on green pastures, volcanic trails, chalky cliffs and rocky hillsides. The coolest people I know are out there touching grass, and they're doing it in serious style. Digital detoxing is on the rise, as is the desire to ascend to new elevations, from the snowy caps of Switzerland to the wild-flower walks of the Welsh Hills, the Inca Trail of Peru to the rugged paths of the Pennine Way.
But don't think the Gorpcore look has to be boring or basic. The granola girls of today are proving it to be anything but, adopting striking colours, head-turning patterns and graphics as well as retro-coded accessories to turn out looks that are both distinguishable from afar and full-on fashion-coded.
So if the great outdoors is calling your name, consider this your lowdown on the practical but chic pieces you need to pack ahead of your intrepid trip. Think trendy windbreakers, nostalgic eyewear, fuzzy fleeces and high-contrast footwear. I've hand-selected the best pieces available to shop now, which are guaranteed to kit you out in style. And remember: Leave No Trace. Happy hiking!
The 7 Coolest Trends to Note Before Taking a Hike in 2026
1. Windbreaker Jackets
Style Notes: This practical jacket trend was not only seen taking over Paris Fashion Week (hello, Saint Laurent!) but, as we move into spring, it's being favoured by stylish people everywhere, from the Dolomites to the Brecon Beacons. Packable, light, weatherproof and available in a range of fun hues, the windbreaker (or shell jacket) is the outdoorsy type's outerwear piece du jour for the warmer months. It's easy to layer underneath other clothes and won't weigh you down.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Cloud Cover Systems Liner Jacket
This purple liner jacket will add a pop of colour to your hiking 'fits.
H&M
2-Layer Ski Jacket With Stormmove
Okay, this is a ski jacket, but it comes equipped with all the features you need for a successful hike this spring. The chocolate tone is also delectable.
THE NORTH FACE
Devils Thumb Hooded Two-Tone Recycled-Gore-Tex Jacket
The OG brand for tackling the great outdoors. It doesn't get better than this jacket right here, particularly with the Gore-Tex technology.
Berghaus
Pendower Wind Jacket
Bring springlike butter-yellow to your outdoor pursuits, courtesy of Berghaus.