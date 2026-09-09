If you’ve scrolled through social media lately and feel as though you’ve been sucked into a ‘90sJ Crew campaign (and with the influx western belts and Ralph Lauren jumpers, who wouldn't), you wouldn't be the only one. Americana is back, and with it comes it's most recognisable signatures.
While it's true that just about every ‘90s trend has made a return to the runway at some time or another (Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s brand of clean-cut minimalism and the era's “anti-workout” take on athleisure spring to mind), in autumn 2026, its the cosy energy of middle Americana thats "in".
Blending the polish of prep with the rugged, frontier appeal of Country/Western, this fashion trend is all about casual comfort. Think imperfect, "lived-in" denim styled with loose-fitting shirts or slouchy sweaters. It's unfussy, a little undone and ultimately all about looking like you didn’t try too hard—even when you absolutely did.
And when you look to our favourite dressers of the '90s, many were pioneers of the "all American girl". Whether it was the of-the-moment styling ofearly Friends or the functional wardrobe of the queen of autumn herself, Lorelai Gilmore, each of their outfits had the same signature, unfussy quality. Having delved deep into the biggest trends of the season, I've collated seven American-inspired pieces that you must see as we head into autumn. Scroll to see what made the cut below, and to shop the very best.
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How to do The '90s Americana's Trend Like a Fashion Girl:
1. Plaid Shirt
Style Notes: It's almost impossible to find a piece that says "Americana" quite like a plaid shirt. Crafted from a textured weave more substantial than an Oxford, it's rich pattern instantly adds a point of interest to even the most simple look. So whether you’re taking cues from Jacob Elordi in Euphoriaand styling yours with a black T-shirt and straight-leg jeans, or pairing it with Sarah Lysander’s lace-trimmed dress and suede flats [pictured above], a plaid shirt is an easy way to dip into the trend this autumn.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Classic Check Shirt
This Toteme shirt's fine check and clean button front are every bit the premium finish you'd expect from the brand.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
A classic colour.
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized Brushed Shirt
I have a feeling that this £30 ASOS iteration will sell out fast.
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
I've seen this COS iteration everywhere as of late.
Boden
The New Sienna Shirt
Size up for a looser, more relaxed finish.
2. Relaxed Jeans
Style Notes: If you’ve spent any amount of time on social media lately, the chances are you’ve probably come across the search for the best pair of ‘90s jeans. Sitting neatly at the mid-rise, they strike the sweet spot between too slim and excessively baggy, giving you a relaxed silhouette that still feels pulled together. And because nobody wants to look too dishevelled, the straight cut offers just enough structure to keep things looking polished. Better still, it's one of those styles that work with pretty much everything already in your wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
Gap
90s Loose Straight Leg Jeans
If you've been looking for the Hailey Bieber jeans, look no further.
Calvin Klein
90s Straight Jeans
I've heard such good things about these Calvin Klein jeans this season.
Topshop
Vintage Straight Mid Rise Jean
Forget the Joni jeans, these are about to become "new" Topshop's best-seller.
Levi
501 90's Jeans
A timeless style.
M&S
Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Length Jeans
M&S make denim which look and feel triple the price.
3. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: When you think of preppy or classic American style, it's impossible not to think of boat shoes. Once firmly rooted in their “dated dad shoe” era, over the last few years (thanks to Miu Miu’s revamped shape), the style has experienced a renaissance of sorts. Balancing the ease of a trainer whilst being slightly more polished than your standard slip-on, boat shoes are the kind of everyday staple that can instantly make an outfit feel far more polished. Especially when styled as Lucy Williams has with light blue jeans and a loose leather jacket [pictured above]..
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Deck Shoes
The OG.
M&S
Suede Lace Up Flat Boat Shoes
I really loved the olive grey colour of this M&S pair.
MANGO
Deck Shoes With Laces
I'll always advise you size up on Mango's shoes, especially if you have wider feet like me.
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Why bead your bag, when you can bead your shoes instead?
Clarks
Cleyhill Boat Shoes
I've been living in a style almost identical this autumn.
4. Medallion Belt
Style Notes: With the ever-evolving fashion landscape continuing to favour loud maximalism over quiet luxury, it makes sense that the ludicrously sized Medallion Belt is taking centre stage. Beloved for their instantly recognisable rococo-inspired medallions, the Yellowstone stylehas quickly beenadopted by the fashion set, adding a jewellery-like finish to jeans, shorts and trousers, without feeling overtly over-accessorised.
Shop the Trend:
Dior
Médaillon Belt
This antique gold-finish buckle, finished with an engraved Dior signature leans into the trends maximalism without feeling gaudy.
Desigual
Belt Buckle
Simple, yet oh so stylish.
Ralph Lauren Collection
Rodeo Buckle Vachetta Leather Wide Belt
You can't speak about Médaillon without at least one mention of Ralph Lauren's iconic silhouette.
H&M
Belt
An easy way to dip into the trend at an affordable price point.
Free People
Duke Concho Belt
This belt comes in 16 vibrant colours and patterns.
5. Frontier Knits
Style Notes: You heard it here first: the frontier knit is about to be one of this season’s biggest fashion trends. Steeped in rich history and known by it's intricate craftsmanship and timeless appeal, it's easy to see why this cosy knitwear style is having its moment. In an era dominated by fast-moving trends, these retro knits offer an alternative—a piece that will live with you for decades and only feel more nostalgic. And in case you need any more convincing, Diana, Princess of Wales, was a big fan of these jumpers too.
Shop the Trend:
Polo Ralph Lauren
Flag Knitted Crew Neck Jumper
Shop Cindy's exact jumper above.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Geo Motif Wool Cashmere Blend Rollneck
Style with loose jeans and loafers this autumn.
Boden
Mae Fair Isle Cardigan
Fair Isle jumpers are not going anywhere this season.
J.Crew
Tiny Rollneck
J Crew's tiny roll neck is everything you'd expect from a '90s knit and more.
ALIGNE
Dakota Fairisle Jumper
Not your grandma's jumper.
6. Baseball caps
Style Notes: Whether you wear your baseball cap backwards or forwards, this autumn, just make sure you wear one. Rooted in American sportswear, but spanning hip-hop, and skater subcultures, caps have acted as a shorthand for urban cool. But this season, its less about hiding a bad hair day and more about using it to pull together a smarter look. Be it a classic baseball style emblazoned witha vintage logo, or washed, distressed versions made from cotton, this relaxed, almost aloof little accessory is an easy way to achieve the ever-sought-after all-American feel.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Drill Baseball Cap
This brown Miu Miu number has been top of my wish list as of late.
United By Thread
Strawberries Cap Green
Simple yet oh so stylish.
New Balance
6 Panel Linear Logo Cap
This shade of grass green has been all over my social media feed this autumn.
Katie Loxton
Embroidered Weekend Baseball Cap
Statement-making.
RSPB
Nature Bird Cap
You'll help the birds with this style.
7. Canvas Bags
Style Notes: Now, these aren’t your regular Sainsbury’s shopping bags—the style taking over this season is much more like a Trader Joe’s tote than a supermarket carrier. Practical, utilitarian and, dare we say, a little bit of a humble brag, the canvas tote has had quite the fashion makeover. Thanks to high-fashion houses like Marc Jacobs and Dior, who have reworked the everyday carryall in their own elevated ways, these once purely practical bags have officially found their way back into the fashion conversation. And honestly? We’re not mad about it, just ask Alex Mill.
Shop the Trend:
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
The Alix Mill tote bag has quietly become one of this season's best-selling styles.
Lands End
Large Canvas Open Top Tote Bag
The red is a vibrant touch.
MONTY
Medium Recycled
A fashion person's favourite style.
John Lewis
Canvas Sail Bag
You can personalise this bag at an additional cost.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.