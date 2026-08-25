I Tapped the Substack Fashion Set—These Are the Top Trends They're Shopping For Fall 2026

If there is one thing the fashion set can agree on for fall 2026, it’s that minimalism has had its moment. After years of quiet luxury, clean lines, and wardrobes built around the idea of having less, this season brings a welcome appetite for something a little more extravagant and, crucially, a lot more fun. I tapped the stylish minds behind some of Substack’s most closely followed style newsletters to find out what they’re actually shopping for, and their answers point to a fall wardrobe that is rich in texture, ornament, and personality.
Art Deco is emerging as one of the season’s defining references, with its geometric patterns, beading, and tactile textures translating surprisingly well to 2026 dressing. Statement bags are getting the full treatment, too, from intricately beaded styles to fringe-covered designs that practically demand to be noticed. And then there are the fabrics: brocade and jacquard are back in a big way, adding a sense of old-world glamour to everything from jackets to dresses. The trick, as several of our experts point out, is not to make any of it feel too precious. A beaded bag with jeans and a white T-shirt? Suddenly, all that glamour feels decidedly of-the-moment.
Perhaps the most interesting shift is that fall’s fashion insiders aren’t necessarily looking to replace their wardrobes—they’re looking for ways to make what they already own feel new again. Jewelry is becoming a styling tool in its own right, with sculptural bangles and earrings capable of transforming a familiar coat or sweater. A long silk duster can turn the simplest denim-and-tee combination into an intentional outfit, while a great blue knit promises to become the kind of wardrobe workhorse you reach for on repeat. Even outerwear is taking on a starring role: leather, shearling, and fur are being treated less as seasonal necessities and more as the entire look.
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The result is a fall wardrobe that feels simultaneously more glamorous and more considered—less about accumulating trend pieces, and more about finding those special things that can change the way you see everything else in your closet. Consider it the Substack fashion set’s guide to making fall 2026 feel decidedly more dressed.
Gabriella Gofis
"Intricate jacquards and brocades have my whole attention going into fall. Etsy has been good to me for vintage, but the vintage-inspired versions are showing up all over ready-to-wear now too."
"I’m loving a duster or a long silk jacket for fall. It’s a great transitional piece and works well with all the basics already in your closet. I love throwing one on to elevate a white T-shirt and denim, or for a night out with a black trouser. Reformation and Chan Luu have great styles right now, and the vintage options are always endless."
"Interiors usually follow fashion when it comes to trends, but after the Art Deco bonanza of the last few years that we saw in our homes, it's our turn to finally wear the glamour. And how fun! Fall is full of beaded and fringe bags, from Connor Ives's cult piano bags made from vintage deadstock and topped with extra long fringe to the beaded ladylike versions sold on The Veil. I'm a fan of more is more for evening, so I'd pair one with a gorgeous brocade dress or floral jacquard jacket from Dries van Noten. But the magic of this trend is that it looks almost cooler with jeans and a white t-shirt. Especially for day."
Vonda Appliqué Embellished Cropped Jacket in Black - Dries Van Noten
The Veil
Pocket Hana Bag in Black
Anna Porte
"When it comes to trends, I’m always most drawn to the ones that allow me to work with pieces I already have in my closet. This fall, I’m especially excited about playing with proportion and seeing familiar wardrobe staples reimagined through silhouette—shrunken tailoring, dropped waists, and great shirting styled in new ways. I love that none of these feel like a departure from how I already dress. Pairing a shrunken blazer with trousers I’ve owned for years changes the proportions of a go-to look, while a dropped-waist skirt feels fresh but works well with a simple T-shirt, knit, or button-down that’s already in my closet. It also makes me feel more confident investing in new pieces because they involve elements I already know and love—and that I can see myself reworking endlessly."
"I'm incredibly inspired by the art deco trend for fall 2026 . The 20s feels like a natural transition from stark minimalism. Clean, not overtly feminine silhouettes, drop waists, beading, fringe and geometric patterns. I love the look of a beaded or fringe bag with something simple and modern like a white tee and jeans. Or a beaded brooch to add interest to a coat. I love how Kallmeyer, Khaite, and Fendi have reimagined the art deco aesthetic. I'm particularly excited by this Kallmeyer set!"
"I’m shopping for jewelry rather than another new wardrobe. This autumn I’m much more interested in pieces that can completely change what I already own: a sculptural bangle, an oversized ring, a great brooch or a necklace that becomes part of the outfit. I’m looking at brands like Jessica McCormack, TABAYER, and vintage jewellery dealers, but also thinking about shoes and knitwear in the same way. I’m also going back to pieces I already own from brands like Heirlome, Connolly, Aflalo and Arma, styling them differently each season. I’ve also been looking at High Sport, particularly their trousers, which have been on my mind for autumn. A great blue knit is another piece I know I’ll keep coming back to this autumn. For me, it’s about evolving the wardrobe I already have and finding those few pieces that make familiar things feel different again."
"Could “less is more” be the chicest trend for fall? I think so, at least. Quality over quantity is my mantra this year, and I am very into the return of glamorous, textural outerwear (think leather, fur, shearling). So, that’s where I’ll be focusing my attention. I love a coat that feels like an entire look itself, even when it’s understated. I’m the first to throw a fur or shearling coat over my workout clothes, and then reach for the same piece at night. For me, the best outerwear isn’t bought for a single season, it becomes more personal with time and is hopefully worn for decades. At the top of my list so far are the Paloma Marbled Overcoat from Nour Hammour, the Maeve Leather Jacket from Arma and, in a dream-world, a mink from The Row. However, the coat I’m most excited to wear is one that I’m actually working on myself, and it’s coming this fall (more on that soon...)! An honorable mention for this coat, which season after season is one of my most-worn."
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.