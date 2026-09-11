Tory Burch has solidified itself as one of the most highly anticipated shows of NYFW, season after season. The brand's S/S 27 showing last night at the Isamu Noguchi Sunken Garden proved exactly why. The joyful, vibrant collection was filled with head-to-toe looks that exemplified exactly what elegance will look like in 2027: polished, vintage-inspired, colorful, and never dull or "quiet". Tory Burch's quote at the top of the collection notes said it best: "Opulent femininity meets American pragmatism, seen through the collector’s eye. Spring/Summer 2027 explores the psychology of how women pull things together. They want beauty, utility, and humor — the joy of getting dressed."
There was a lot to take away from Tory Burch's vibrant spring collection, but there were three specific trends I feel confident in saying will define elegance next year: a shoe, a coat, and Burch's use of color within the collection. Read on for all the details and to see which celebs had a seat in the front row.
The Front Row
The Tory Burch front row is always an eclectic group, and this year's attendees included tennis star Alex Eala, Lauryn Hill, Olivia Jade, and Amanda Seyfried, seated alongside Anna Wintour.
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The Shoe Trend: Pointed-Toe Pumps With Bows
It's always wise to pay attention to the shoes on the Tory Burch runway each season, as they often indicate which trends will take hold in the coming months. The style that jumped out at me from the runway was the pointed-toe pumps with bows (specifically, woven pumps with delicate bows and classic pumps with flat leather bows). Consider it a more sophisticated take on the block-heel ballet pumps that are so popular in 2026. The pretty style will add elegance to whatever outfit they're paired with in an instant.
The Coat Trend: Unique Car Coats
Car coats are arguably the most elegant of coat trends. Their comeback occurred several seasons ago when the aesthetic first took the fashion world by storm, but Tory Burch is turning it on its head. The S/S 27 collection was filled with unique car coats. There were brocade fabrics, bright colors, utility pockets, cinched waists, and swingy silhouettes—to name a few of the interesting features that breathed a whole new life into the classic style.
The Color Trends
As you undoubtedly noticed based on the previous images, color was prevalent on the runway. If you trust Tory Burch's opinion (and you should), in 2027, elegance won't "whisper" with low-key neutrals—it'll shout with vibrant, joyful color. Among the optimistic palette were multiple examples of grape, turquoise, coral, azure, vermilion, and marigold. The colors were often paired together in unexpected ways, adding to the fun of it all.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.