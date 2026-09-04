It was while I was scrolling through my Instagram feed recently that I came across an impassioned influencer declaring that tucking your top into your waistband was officially "over". Not only did this feel like a big statement (can we really reduce the way we get dressed down to a trend?), but it also got me to thinking about the myriad of ways you can actually make your wardrobe work harder by styling the same piece in different ways.
As someone who has a cashmere knit on me at all times, I got a lot of questions during the heatwave as to why I had a winter jumper with me. The answer was. no. I won't be pulling it on over my dress, but I would be happy to have it wrapped around my shoulders after the sun sets. No belt? No problem. the same jumper cinched the waist of my favourite loose dresses; and instead of being bulky to carry, I'd tie it diagonally over one shoulder and across my body (something I picked up from men on the street style circuit).
So, with autumn just around the corner, I've been thinking about the other staple in my seasonal wardrobe—the shirt, and the easy ways that I've spotted them being worn, just in case you too are bored of your tuck. They may not be inventing the wheel, but they do always look smart.
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How to Wear a Shirt for Autumn 2026
1. Roll Up Your Sleeves
Style Notes: Let me preface this by saying, there are two ways to make a simply rolled-up sleeve feel cooler. One: size up, an oversized shirt creates a more voluminous silhouette. And two, think about the fabric involved. Satin shirts look elegant, but won't achieve the same effect; what really makes this look worth replicating is a crisp, starchy shirt that holds its shape, and don't worry about creases, they just make the look feel more effortless.
Shop Shirts to Roll Up:
COS
Striped Cotton-Silk High-Collar Shirt
I love the cool collar on this shirt.
Nili Lotan
Raphael cotton-poplin shirt
You can never go wrong with a crisp, blue shirt.
Arket
Batwing-Sleeve Shirt
Bigger in the sleeves so you can scrunch them up to full effect.
2. Collar and Cuffs
Style Notes: What was once considered "messy" and "unkempt" has become the coolest way to tell people that you don't try too hard. When we say "wearing vs styling" we mean layering a contrasting coloured shirt under your jacket, popping the collar and pulling out the unbuttoned cuffs to make the most of your hero piece. Extra points if you manage to incorporate Caroline's half-in-half-out tuck [pictured above].
Shop Shirts with Great Cuffs and Collars:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Contrast Exaggerated Cuff and Collar
With Nothing Underneath are experts in premium shirts with every small detail considered.
Na-Kd
Cuff Detail Oversized Cotton Shirt
Perfect for peeking out of the sleeves of your trench.
Autograph
Pure Cotton Striped Shirt
Already proving extremely popular on the M&S site.
3. Texture Stacking
Style Notes: As it gets cooler I'm thinking with practicality in mind. In summer, layering linens became a means of survival as we were up against heatwaves and record temperatures, but now I'm looking for something a little more substantial. Creating your own co-ords is always a quick way to build an outfit, and denim is perfect for a mild day that still doesn't require a jacket. Should the temperatures pick up again (and in Britain, who knows), you could also try a satin shirt with one of summer's top performing trends—satin trousers.
Shop Denim Shirts:
The White Company
Relaxed Denim Shirt
I'm obsessed with how expensive this deep indigo wash is.
GAP
Blue Cotton Denim Classic Shirt
If you prefer your shirts a little softer and more "lived in".
Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Denim Shirt
There's a western feel to this distressed wash, just add a medallion belt to complete the look.
4. Get Waisted
Style Notes: I can't be the only one who ties all of my knitwear around my waist, but this season I'm also looking forward to using shirts as a way to style up looks, not just to keep my hands free. Checks are set to be huge this season, and as well as layering a check shirt under your jacket, you can also tie it around your waist as a quick way to introduce the print into an otherwise simple outfit.
Shop Check Shirts:
Uniqlo
Flannel Shirt
Head to Uniqlo for a checked shirt on the high street, their unisex shirt has the perfect relaxed fit and great colour options.
Jamie Haller
The Big Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
The colour and print alone are worth every penny.
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt
This has a cuter, more gingham adjacent feel for sunnier days.
5. Loose and Undone
Style Notes: It goes without saying that, you can wear your shirt however you feel most comfortable, whether that's buttoned up and tucked in, or as the movement would suggest, totally loose and undone. If wearing your shirt this way has taught us anything, it's that comfort is king, and if you don't want to spend time fiddling around stuffing your hems into your waistband, it's just as acceptable to let it all hang out.
Shop Oversized Shirts:
ZARA
Oversize Checked Poplin Shirt
This pop of red deserves everyone's full attention.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
Roll up your sleeves, unbutton and leave untucked.
AllSaints
Kaia Oversized Cotton-Poplin Shirt
There's something to be said about just how expensive chocolate brown makes everything look.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.