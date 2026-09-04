Forget the "French Tuck"—This is How The Fashion Crowd Are Wearing Shirts This Autumn

You've bought one, you love it, but how do you wear it now? These are the ways that fashion insiders are wearing their classic shirts this autumn.

Remy Farrell&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
how to wear a shirt autumn 2026
(Image credit: @thecarolinelin, @monikkh, @sylviemus_)
Jump to category:

It was while I was scrolling through my Instagram feed recently that I came across an impassioned influencer declaring that tucking your top into your waistband was officially "over". Not only did this feel like a big statement (can we really reduce the way we get dressed down to a trend?), but it also got me to thinking about the myriad of ways you can actually make your wardrobe work harder by styling the same piece in different ways.

sylvie mus wears a striped shirt, pencil skirt and mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

As someone who has a cashmere knit on me at all times, I got a lot of questions during the heatwave as to why I had a winter jumper with me. The answer was. no. I won't be pulling it on over my dress, but I would be happy to have it wrapped around my shoulders after the sun sets. No belt? No problem. the same jumper cinched the waist of my favourite loose dresses; and instead of being bulky to carry, I'd tie it diagonally over one shoulder and across my body (something I picked up from men on the street style circuit).

So, with autumn just around the corner, I've been thinking about the other staple in my seasonal wardrobe—the shirt, and the easy ways that I've spotted them being worn, just in case you too are bored of your tuck. They may not be inventing the wheel, but they do always look smart.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

How to Wear a Shirt for Autumn 2026

1. Roll Up Your Sleeves

brittany bathgate wears an off white shirt, black wide leg trousers and sandals

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Let me preface this by saying, there are two ways to make a simply rolled-up sleeve feel cooler. One: size up, an oversized shirt creates a more voluminous silhouette. And two, think about the fabric involved. Satin shirts look elegant, but won't achieve the same effect; what really makes this look worth replicating is a crisp, starchy shirt that holds its shape, and don't worry about creases, they just make the look feel more effortless.

Shop Shirts to Roll Up:

2. Collar and Cuffs

caroline lin wears a trench coat, blue shirt, pencil skirt and slingbacks

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: What was once considered "messy" and "unkempt" has become the coolest way to tell people that you don't try too hard. When we say "wearing vs styling" we mean layering a contrasting coloured shirt under your jacket, popping the collar and pulling out the unbuttoned cuffs to make the most of your hero piece. Extra points if you manage to incorporate Caroline's half-in-half-out tuck [pictured above].

Shop Shirts with Great Cuffs and Collars:

3. Texture Stacking

monikh dale wears a denim shirt tucked into high waisted jeans

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: As it gets cooler I'm thinking with practicality in mind. In summer, layering linens became a means of survival as we were up against heatwaves and record temperatures, but now I'm looking for something a little more substantial. Creating your own co-ords is always a quick way to build an outfit, and denim is perfect for a mild day that still doesn't require a jacket. Should the temperatures pick up again (and in Britain, who knows), you could also try a satin shirt with one of summer's top performing trends—satin trousers.

Shop Denim Shirts:

4. Get Waisted

alexis foreman wears an all black outfit with a check shirt tied around her waist

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: I can't be the only one who ties all of my knitwear around my waist, but this season I'm also looking forward to using shirts as a way to style up looks, not just to keep my hands free. Checks are set to be huge this season, and as well as layering a check shirt under your jacket, you can also tie it around your waist as a quick way to introduce the print into an otherwise simple outfit.

Shop Check Shirts:

5. Loose and Undone

Sobalera wears a red shirt, black shorts and blacks sandals

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: It goes without saying that, you can wear your shirt however you feel most comfortable, whether that's buttoned up and tucked in, or as the movement would suggest, totally loose and undone. If wearing your shirt this way has taught us anything, it's that comfort is king, and if you don't want to spend time fiddling around stuffing your hems into your waistband, it's just as acceptable to let it all hang out.

Shop Oversized Shirts:

Explore More:
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.