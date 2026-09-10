If there’s one thing that I dislike about fashion, it's the idea that with each season you have to buy an entirely new wardrobe. No sooner had I settled into my linens and tank tops than a cool breeze whipped around, and after being caught out not once, but twice in sandals in the rain (sob), I knew it was time I gave some serious thought to my autumnal options. The same forever knits that I wore last winter are still good to go (thank you, Navygrey and Rise & Fall), and I rely on one style of jeans for everything(that's a true-blue straight), but the category I’m always excited to reassess come September is dresses.
Yes, autumn may signal the return of knitwear, coats and boots, but this season’s dress trends are arguably the most compelling reason to refresh this one area of your wardrobe. From polished, ladylike styles that feel made for the office to the unexpectedly sexy and vampish, according to the autumn/winter 2026 runways. Fashion has plenty to offer when it comes to new dress trends.
And whilst the runways are naturally my first place to start, the real test is whether a trend feels wearable beyond the front row. Sheer dresses and sculptural gowns will always get my full attention, but will they factor into my regular rotation? Don't bet on it. So, after paying close attention to the key looks already filtering their way down from the catwalk to our closets, these six dress trends feel fresh now and have serious staying power. Consider this your edit of the styles worth knowing (and shopping) before party season really gets underway.
The 6 Biggest Dress Trends for Autumn 2026
1. The Gothic Heroine
Style Notes: In the year that gave us Maggie Gyllenhaal's Bride!, Practical Magic 2 and a Charli XCX Wuthering Heights score, dark romance is back in a big way for autumn. Long, lacy gothic dresses were all over the runways, eschewing subtlety for costume drama—think lace trims, high necklines, sheer panels and Morticia Addams-coded figure-hugging silhouettes. This season, designers are using the gothic dress to bring a modern edge to Victorian-inspired dressing, and are trading witchy boots for polished court shoes and scaling back on jewellery stacking to let the dress do all of the talking. If this sheer, long-sleeved style feels too full-frontal, wear it under a black blazer for your evening plans. It's sure to cause a stir, in all of the right ways.
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Shop Gothic Romantic Dresses:
ALESSANDRA RICH
Bow-Detailed Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
RIXO
Annina Satin Midi Dress in Black
Adrianna Papell
Lace Mermaid Maxi Dress in Black
RABANNE
Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
2. The Antique Clothes Show
Style Notes: ICYMI, vintage fashion is having a moment right now. And no, I don't mean ’70s-inspired florals or '90s minimalism; instead, we're taking it all the way back to the roaring '20s, where fur trims, intricate embroidery and tassels reigned supreme. Borrowing all of the best bits of the era, Magda Butryms soft blooms sit perfectly alongside Dior, Ferragamo and Dries Van Noten's flocked-wallpaper-reminiscent prints. Over at Lanvin, the dropped waist felt modern over a tiered skirt, and Ermanno Scervino and Saint Laurent's delicate lace looked like French finery.
Sorry, pared-back minimalism- these are the kind of dresses that add instant personality to an autumn wardrobe, and if you’ve been tempted to dip a toe into the vintage aesthetic without looking like you’re in fancy dress, just add a simple, long wool coat, opaque tights and T-bar shoes for an outfit formula that tells people you're dressed to impress.
Shop Vintage-Inspired Dresses:
ANNA SUI
Velvet Devoré Maxi Dress
H&M
Strappy Lace Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Fringe Dress
Free People
Third Form Visions Lace Maxi Dress
3. 24 Karat Gold
Style Notes: From Shirley Eaton in 1965's Goldfinger to Tate McRae doused in liquid gold at Lollapalooza, there's something about head-to-toe metallic that makes for an unforgettable statement. From Standing Ground's muted yellow, through to No 21's chocolate-wrapper foil, Mugler's retro lamé and Akris' liquid-metal dress that looked poured onto the model, this high-octane colour proves that "party" dressing doesn’t have to wait until December. Whilst jewellery trends continue to shift towards silver and autumn beauty is picking up on copper, consider this your sign to embrace a little more 24-karat shine in your wardrobe to stand out from the crowd this autumn.
Shop Gold Dresses:
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Metallic Chiffon Sleeveless Dress
Norma Kamali
Pickleball Diana Draped Lamé Minidress in Gold
Next
Gold Tinsel Sparkle Long Sleeve Mini Dress
House of CB
Safaira Cowl-Neck Satin Maxi Dress
4. Short and Sweet
Style Notes: Move over, LBD! According to designers, the minidress was overdue for a cuter makeover, and this season expect to see playful proportions, pretty prints, boxy silhouettes and lots (and lots) of bows, ruffles and Peter Pan collars. It is refreshing to see such spring-coded minis alongside the season’s heavier tailoring and oversized outerwear, and the styling possibilities make it surprisingly wearable once the temperature drops.
Take your favourite mini and add sheer tights or socks, pumps or Miu Miu-esque trainers, then finish with an off-the-shoulder coat for that effortless high-low balance. Whether you lean towards sweet and romantic or prefer something with a preppy edge, this is one autumn trend that’s guaranteed to bring a little fun back into getting dressed.
Shop Minidresses:
SHUSHU/TONG
Floral-Appliqué Gathered Satin Mini Dress
Sister Jane
Margaux Jacquard Mini Dress
Réalisation
The Serena in Summer
Miu Miu
Cotton Dress
5. Reach Out and Touch Me
Style Notes: If there’s one thing autumn 2026 is encouraging us to do, it’s to get a little more tactile with our wardrobes. It's no surprise that during sweater season we want to wrap ourselves up in cashmere and duvet coats, and now dresses are taking on an equally "touchable" quality this season with plush velvets, fuzzy knits, tactile bouclé, and feathered trims giving even the simplest silhouettes plenty of interest. You might not be reaching for Balenciaga's haute couture tulle to wear to the office, but ruffles, fringing and wool feel perfectly suited to cooler days, and there’s something undeniably luxurious about slipping into a dress that feels as good as it looks. Wear a tactile midi with a polished knee-high boot for day, or let a more dramatic feathered or velvet style take centre stage after dark.
Shop Tactile Dresses:
ZARA
Short Boat Neck Knit Dress
H&M
Fringed Dress
OMNES
Aurelia Velvet Dress in Vintage Pink
TOTEME
Shearling-Appliqué Midi Dress
6. Dream Sleeves
Style Notes: Remember the "nap" dress, the style so comfortable and effortlessly relaxed that you could fall asleep in it? Well, this autumn our fascination with all things nightgowns has evolved into the kind of dress that you can comfortably wear throughout cooler days too. Sleeves are getting bigger, puffier and more sculptural, adding just the right amount of pillowy softness to otherwise simple dress silhouettes. From romantic balloon sleeves and gathered shoulders to subtly voluminous shapes, these may just look like white and cream dresses at first glance, but their proximity to the humble nightie makes this one of the easiest ways to make an everyday dress feel instantly more directional. Keep it modern (and outdoor-appropriate) by balancing the volume elsewhere—think sleek knee-high boots à la Chloé or Givenchy's playful puffball mules.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.