This Understated, Affordable Basic Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer This Autumn

We're no longer overlooking the humble long sleeve t-shirt. Lately, we've noticed the best dressed in London, New York and Paris wearing them in such a way, they make the most simple outfits look elegant. These are the 7 long sleeve t-shirt trends to know for autumn.

By
Published In Features
Influencers Francesca Saffari, Chrystelle Eriksberger and Débora Rosa wearing long sleeve t-shirts.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari @chrystelleeriksberger @deborabrosa)
Jump to category:

As a self-confessed maximalist, basics have always played a supporting role in my wardrobe rather than taking centre stage, but last season I found myself becoming obessed with long-sleeve t-shirts. I first noticed them layered under short-sleeve tees, emulating The Row's SS25 quiet luxury take on 90s grunge (my happy place), and I jumped at the chance to reinvent outfits from my teenage years with a grown-up twist.

The trend then continued down a vintage track with the return of the raglan, and quickly expanded to include a vast spectrum of styles from classic crew and v-necks to bold stripes and varsity details.

What was once considered an unremarkable, understated staple has become a really easy and accessible way to look effortlessly cool as we move towards a more transitional wardrobe. The minimum-effort-maximum-impact effects of a long sleeve tee aren't limited to one particular aesthetic either, as the range of fits, prints and details mean there's one for every girl, style and mood.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Plus, the quiet luxury element means it pairs well with smarter, more feminine pieces like satin skirts and tailored trousers as well as elevating the more casual items in your wardrobe.

So if you want to update your transitional and autumn wardrobes, a long sleeve t-shirt is the one item that can elevate and even reinvent so much of what you already have. Below I've compiled an edit of the 7 styles to know. Read on to find out more.

7 of the Best Long-Sleeve T-shirts

1. Oversized

Influencer Debora Brosa wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt, satin skirt and flip flops.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: If you are to add just one long-sleeve t-shirt to your wardrobe make it a plain, oversized white one (maybe add a black too, just to increase your outfit options). It's minimalist, relaxed, and slightly masculine which can be used to contrast with more statement, smart or feminine pieces with striking effect. It's also a great layering piece, working effortlessly under short sleeve tees, sleeveless knits and gilets.

Shop Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirts:

2. Raglan

Influencer Monikh wearing a raglan long sleeve t-shirt, beige jeans and flip flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The 'pop of colour' styling hack has become a foundation around which we now build most of our outfits, causing this vintage baseball-style t-shirt to have a resurgence. The contrast sleeves are a subtle way of injecting colour while keeping the core of your look neutral. It also carries a boyish 90s vibe, so you can lean into this with slouchy jeans and trousers or contrast with a slip skirt.

Shop Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirts:

3. Striped

Influencer Marianne Smyth wearing a striped long sleeve t-shirt.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: The striped long-sleeve t-shirt has come a long way from the classic breton. While the breton still has its place in our wardrobes and can very much be included as part of this trend, there's a wider variety on offer that plays with different stripe patterns and colourways. For minimalists there's monochrome and neutral palettes that slot into a tonal look with ease, or there's the bolder colour combos that can be used as a statement or to inject interest. A healthy mix of the two will work hard in any wardrobe.

Shop Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirts:

4. Pop of Colour

Influencer Elsie Matilda wearing a bright purple long sleeve t-shirt.

(Image credit: @elsiematilda)

Style Notes: If you want to add a hint of dopamine to your outfit, grab yourself a colourful long-sleeve tee. A great capsule wardrobe needs colour, and adding vibrancy to your basics collection is an easy way to work it into your day-to-day looks. Shades like red, butter yellow or cobalt blue are not only trending, but are more versatile because they compliment neutrals like brown and khaki, so will work hard from now and into autumn.

Shop Pop of Colour Long Sleeve T-Shirts:

5. V-Neck

Influencer Chrystelle Eriksberger wearing a white v-neck t-shirt.

(Image credit: @chrystelleeriksberger)

Style Notes: This once disregarded neckline made its way back into the fashion conversation this summer with the emergence of v-neck vests and halternecks, and will be carried into autumn via the long sleeve tee. Its ability to elongate the neckline and break up layers makes it a useful styling tool that's easy to layer or wear on its own. Add a cord pendant necklace like @chrystelleeriksberge to accentuate the silhouette.

Shop V-Neck T-Shirts:

6. Layered

Influencer Francesca Saffari wearing blue short sleeve t-shirt layered over a white long sleeved t-shirt.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Layering dominates transitional and autumn/winter dressing and is a really creative way of adding dimension to your outfits, but sometimes I just want to throw something on and be done with getting dressed. Enter the layered long sleeve tee. It says 'curated' while requiring next to no effort whatsoever, the combinations are endless, and because its essentially a basic it works with everything from trousers and jeans to skirts and layered over dresses.

Shop Layered Long Sleeve T-Shirts:

7. Numbered

Influencer Elsie Matilda wearing a yellow numbered long sleeve t-shirt.

(Image credit: @elsiematilda)

Style Notes: A new take on the graphic tee is the numbered tee, and on long sleeve t-shirts it carries a sporty nostalgia. Lean into the vintage aesthetic with slouchy denim and retro trainers or contrast with more feminine details like mini skirts and ballet flats.

Shop Numbered Long Sleeve T-Shirts: