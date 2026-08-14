This Understated, Affordable Basic Will Make Your Outfits Look 10 Times Chicer This Autumn
We're no longer overlooking the humble long sleeve t-shirt. Lately, we've noticed the best dressed in London, New York and Paris wearing them in such a way, they make the most simple outfits look elegant. These are the 7 long sleeve t-shirt trends to know for autumn.
As a self-confessed maximalist, basics have always played a supporting role in my wardrobe rather than taking centre stage, but last season I found myself becoming obessed with long-sleeve t-shirts. I first noticed them layered under short-sleeve tees, emulating The Row's SS25 quiet luxury take on 90s grunge (my happy place), and I jumped at the chance to reinvent outfits from my teenage years with a grown-up twist.
The trend then continued down a vintage track with the return of the raglan, and quickly expanded to include a vast spectrum of styles from classic crew and v-necks to bold stripes and varsity details.
What was once considered an unremarkable, understated staple has become a really easy and accessible way to look effortlessly cool as we move towards a more transitional wardrobe. The minimum-effort-maximum-impact effects of a long sleeve tee aren't limited to one particular aesthetic either, as the range of fits, prints and details mean there's one for every girl, style and mood.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Plus, the quiet luxury element means it pairs well with smarter, more feminine pieces like satin skirts and tailored trousers as well as elevating the more casual items in your wardrobe.
So if you want to update your transitional and autumn wardrobes, a long sleeve t-shirt is the one item that can elevate and even reinvent so much of what you already have. Below I've compiled an edit of the 7 styles to know. Read on to find out more.
7 of the Best Long-Sleeve T-shirts
1. Oversized
Style Notes: If you are to add just one long-sleeve t-shirt to your wardrobe make it a plain, oversized white one (maybe add a black too, just to increase your outfit options). It's minimalist, relaxed, and slightly masculine which can be used to contrast with more statement, smart or feminine pieces with striking effect. It's also a great layering piece, working effortlessly under short sleeve tees, sleeveless knits and gilets.
Shop Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirts:
H&M
Long-Sleeved Cotton Top
Made from soft cotton jersey.
ZARA
Cotton T-Shirt With Wide Sleeves
Featuring a boxy fit and wide sleeves.
COS
Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Grey will add a polished edge to your basics.
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
Sustainably made.
SIMONE ROCHA
Logo-Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Minimal effort, maximum impact.
2. Raglan
Style Notes: The 'pop of colour' styling hack has become a foundation around which we now build most of our outfits, causing this vintage baseball-style t-shirt to have a resurgence. The contrast sleeves are a subtle way of injecting colour while keeping the core of your look neutral. It also carries a boyish 90s vibe, so you can lean into this with slouchy jeans and trousers or contrast with a slip skirt.
Shop Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirts:
H&M
Raglan-Sleeved Cotton Top
A minimalist palette.
COS
Long-Sleeved Cotton Raglan T-Shirt
Channeling a 90s mood.
Reformation
Noelle Tee
A sleek fit.
ZARA
Contrast Raglan T-Shirt
An easy way to colour block.
Uniqlo
Mini T-Shirt
I love the subtle crop and grungy colour options.
3. Striped
Style Notes: The striped long-sleeve t-shirt has come a long way from the classic breton. While the breton still has its place in our wardrobes and can very much be included as part of this trend, there's a wider variety on offer that plays with different stripe patterns and colourways. For minimalists there's monochrome and neutral palettes that slot into a tonal look with ease, or there's the bolder colour combos that can be used as a statement or to inject interest. A healthy mix of the two will work hard in any wardrobe.
Shop Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirts:
Free People
We the Free Easy Does It Striped Tee
A timeless classic.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Striped T-Shirt
The perfect stripe for a tonal look.
Miu Miu
Striped Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
A retro colour combination.
Jigsaw
High Neck Stripe Long Sleeve Top
Boat necks are making a comeback.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Long Sleeve Striped T-Shirt
For a preppy aesthetic.
4. Pop of Colour
Style Notes: If you want to add a hint of dopamine to your outfit, grab yourself a colourful long-sleeve tee. A great capsule wardrobe needs colour, and adding vibrancy to your basics collection is an easy way to work it into your day-to-day looks. Shades like red, butter yellow or cobalt blue are not only trending, but are more versatile because they compliment neutrals like brown and khaki, so will work hard from now and into autumn.
Shop Pop of Colour Long Sleeve T-Shirts:
John Lewis
Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
A pop of red is the ultimate styling hack.
FLORE FLORE
Max Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
A simple way to balance dark neutrals like brown and khaki.
Colorful Standard
Organic Rib Ls T-Shirt
A brand that knows a thing or two about good quality basics.
Pull & Bear
Long Sleeve Stwd T-Shirt
Next
Bright Blue Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt
5. V-Neck
Style Notes: This once disregarded neckline made its way back into the fashion conversation this summer with the emergence of v-neck vests and halternecks, and will be carried into autumn via the long sleeve tee. Its ability to elongate the neckline and break up layers makes it a useful styling tool that's easy to layer or wear on its own. Add a cord pendant necklace like @chrystelleeriksberge to accentuate the silhouette.
Shop V-Neck T-Shirts:
Weekday
Boxy v-neck long-sleeved t-shirt
The boxy fit gives this classic a modern feel.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Ribbed Icon Henley
Wear undone and layered over a lace cami.
Massimo Dutti
Slim Fit Long Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
The slim fit lends itself well to tailoring.
American Vintage
T-Shirt Jacksonville
An elevated basic with a relaxed fit and subtle texture in a trending shade.
Frame
The Sporty V Neck Top
A sporty take on the classic long-sleeve tee.
6. Layered
Style Notes: Layering dominates transitional and autumn/winter dressing and is a really creative way of adding dimension to your outfits, but sometimes I just want to throw something on and be done with getting dressed. Enter the layered long sleeve tee. It says 'curated' while requiring next to no effort whatsoever, the combinations are endless, and because its essentially a basic it works with everything from trousers and jeans to skirts and layered over dresses.
Shop Layered Long Sleeve T-Shirts:
ME+EM
Double Layer Look Top
Two of the best basics in one.
ASOS DESIGN
Double Layer Sheer Top
Go for a monochrome look and make it all about texture.
Navygrey
The Layered Tee / Long Sleeve
Give the illusion of layering.
Miu Miu
Long-Sleeved Jersey T-Shirt
For a 'stolen my boyfriend's t-shirt' look.
Urban Outfitters
Bench Double Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
A 00s look from a 00s brand.
7. Numbered
Style Notes: A new take on the graphic tee is the numbered tee, and on long sleeve t-shirts it carries a sporty nostalgia. Lean into the vintage aesthetic with slouchy denim and retro trainers or contrast with more feminine details like mini skirts and ballet flats.