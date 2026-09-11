I’ve Found It—6 Shirt Trends That Pair Perfectly With Jeans and Boots This Autumn

From frog-fastening to silk button-downs, these are the shirt trends of 2026 that are set to be big this autumn and beyond.

By
Published In Features
Three images of different shirt trends for 2026 on influencers, including plaid shirts, satin shirts and tuxedo shirts.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

Whilst fundamental pieces like loafers and boots command our attention come autumn, I'd argue that the foundation of layering season really begins with shirt trends. With the right shirt as your base, you have the confidence to carry on building a look, incorporating leather jackets or denim jeans, throwing on a cosy autumn knit or committing to experimenting with one of autumn's microtrends.

You won't be scrounging for ideas either as there are six shirts already shaping up to be the biggest trends of 2026. Basics that trended during summer, like raglan tees and sleeveless turtlenecks, are morphing into autumn-ready styles, balancing both casual appearances and sleeker aesthetics. Consider the perfectly-cuffed tuxedo button-downs that serve as an elevated take on the white shirts usually pulled out for autumn. Or think about wearing the celebrity-backed satin shirt trend as a starting point for constructing a look that's either timeless and ready for nights out or something that references trends from decades ago—perfect for '90s autumn outfits.

An image of an influencer wearing a shirt, trench coat and khaki beige trousers with brown loafers in a city

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

You'll notice a few revitalised classics, too, and trends continuing on from earlier seasons. Striped shirts have returned in various new colour combinations and stripe widths. Broderie anglaise shirts are shifting to work for shorter days and extra layers. Versatile can be said for all six. Whether it's a soft plaid flannel or a shimmering silk number, you can style them with the season's denim trends or dress them up with autumn skirts or dresses. And regardless of how you define your personal style, there is a shirt here that will effortlessly blend in with the capsule you've already curated.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Ready to get your autumn wardrobe in order? Scroll on for six shirt trends that'll transition your outfits just in time.

6 Shirt Trends to Wear for Autumn 2026

1. Frog-Fastening

An image of an influencer wearing a dark green frog-fastening shirt with white culottes and black heeled ballerinas

(Image credit: @joesfinehj)

Style Notes: Uncovering the best shirt trends for autumn and winter isn't necessarily about fully reinventing the shirt. It's about subtle changes in details that are enough to make a garment feel renewed. One such example of this is the trending frog-fastening jackets and shirts this season. The knotted structure of the toggle is enough to give your outfits a wholly new aesthetic that looks leagues different from your classic white button-downs. Pair it with capris and cotton poplin trousers as we wind down from summer and swap those for wool trousers and jeans once autumn settles in.

Shop the Trend:

2. Striped Shirts

An image of an influencer wearing a striped blue shirt under a trench coat with a khaki maxi skirt

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: Stripes never lose their appeal, and with this summer's striped top trend, it's no surprise that autumn is seeing its own rendition. You have much to choose from this autumn, whether you prefer a subtle pinstripe, contrasting stripe colours or thick multicoloured stripes. Striped shirts are a more vibrant option than those in all the same shade, yet they still provide the same structure and polish to your wardrobe. Wear one open over a vest or button it and tuck it in. They're great worn with jeans but look elevated with a maxi skirt or silk trousers, too.

Shop the Trend:

3. Satin Shirts

An image of an influencer in a silk butter yellow shirt, cream silk trousers and black kitten heels in Paris

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: You're likely aware that '90s fashion has had a renaissance in the last year or two, and these looks are firmly rooted in place as we move into cooler seasons. For autumn, this is coming by way of silk shirts, especially those that hark back to Tom Ford's sultry, slinky shirts found on Gucci's 1995 runway and worn by Madonna to the VMAs the same year. But if Madonna's silk blue shirt is a touch too bold for your tastes, an ivory hue, a minimalist black or a subtle beige tone are all suitable alternatives. Body-hugging options look sleek with leather trousers and midi skirts, or you can try a more relaxed silhouette with bell sleeves over top of silk trousers.

Shop the Trend:

Gucci

(Image credit: Gucci)

4. Tuxedo Shirts

An image of an influencer wearing a white tuxedo shirt layered under a bold blue button-down shirt and holding a black small handbag

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: I've never enjoyed the term "borrowed from the boys," but tuxedo shirts are one instance where I'll accept the phrase in thanks to Matthieu Blazy and Gabrielle Chanel. This style actually emerged last year at Blazy's debut Chanel show—a polished, bib-style Charvet shirt— and it's particularly cool since it's a nod to none other than Chanel's first instance of taking inspiration from menswears. Tuxedo shirts, too, have ample options for in-between-season dressing, whether you like the sharp collar and pearl buttons of Chanel's versions, enjoy a tie or frills or like the look of layering two crisp tuxedo shirts for an intriguing finish. Though white button-downs feel clean and sophisticated, this shirt takes that a step further.

Shop the Trend:

5. Plaid Shirts

An image of an influencer wearing a navy plaid shirt with brown trousers and carrying a woven brown leather bag and a khaki-coloured tote

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: As synonymous with autumn as pumpkin-flavoured everything and leather boots, flannel shirts have once again entered the chat. They're reminiscent of '90s Americana and usually made of soft flannel or breathable cotton, there's an option depending on whether the weather is unseasonably warm or too chilly. You'll find an enormous number of plaid patterns, prints and colours to select from as well. Though they can be worn like any other button-down, plaid shirts also look chic when tied around your waist or even over the outside of a trench coat for an interesting touch that brings more colour (and warmth) to your outfit.

Shop the Trend:

6. Broderie Anglaise Shirts

An image of an influencer sitting on a bed wearing a ruffled white broderie anglaise shirt

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: In line with the continuing boho trend, broderie anglaise shirts are staying put and making bohemian autumn dressing all the simpler to achieve. Rather than summer's sleeveless styles, autumn is getting longer sleeves, extra ruffles and plenty more eyelets. During seasons where we're covered with layers and thick coats and jumpers, lace and embroidery bring a softness to our outfits. It's a romantic detail and is the basis for fully embracing this free-spirited trend or simply adding a small touch of boho to your current wardrobe.

Shop the Trend:

Explore More:
Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.