Whilst fundamental pieces like loafers and boots command our attention come autumn, I'd argue that the foundation of layering season really begins with shirt trends. With the right shirt as your base, you have the confidence to carry on building a look, incorporating leather jackets or denim jeans, throwing on a cosy autumn knit or committing to experimenting with one of autumn's microtrends.
You won't be scrounging for ideas either as there are six shirts already shaping up to be the biggest trends of 2026. Basics that trended during summer, like raglan tees and sleeveless turtlenecks, are morphing into autumn-ready styles, balancing both casual appearances and sleeker aesthetics. Consider the perfectly-cuffed tuxedo button-downs that serve as an elevated take on the white shirts usually pulled out for autumn. Or think about wearing the celebrity-backed satin shirt trend as a starting point for constructing a look that's either timeless and ready for nights out or something that references trends from decades ago—perfect for '90s autumn outfits.
You'll notice a few revitalised classics, too, and trends continuing on from earlier seasons. Striped shirts have returned in various new colour combinations and stripe widths. Broderie anglaise shirts are shifting to work for shorter days and extra layers. Versatile can be said for all six. Whether it's a soft plaid flannel or a shimmering silk number, you can style them with the season's denim trends or dress them up with autumn skirts or dresses. And regardless of how you define your personal style, there is a shirt here that will effortlessly blend in with the capsule you've already curated.
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Ready to get your autumn wardrobe in order? Scroll on for six shirt trends that'll transition your outfits just in time.
6 Shirt Trends to Wear for Autumn 2026
1. Frog-Fastening
Style Notes: Uncovering the best shirt trends for autumn and winter isn't necessarily about fully reinventing the shirt. It's about subtle changes in details that are enough to make a garment feel renewed. One such example of this is the trending frog-fastening jackets and shirts this season. The knotted structure of the toggle is enough to give your outfits a wholly new aesthetic that looks leagues different from your classic white button-downs. Pair it with capris and cotton poplin trousers as we wind down from summer and swap those for wool trousers and jeans once autumn settles in.
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Róhe
Silk Blouse
The silk finish and decorative knots are incredibly luxurious and make the shirt feel more special, even when paired with jeans.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
Navy offers a rich opulence that's a nice change from black or white.
Mint Velvet
White Cotton Blend Knot Button Shirt
This looks exceptionally cool worn tucked in or left loose. It also comes in a very polished-looking burgundy shade.
2. Striped Shirts
Style Notes: Stripes never lose their appeal, and with this summer's striped top trend, it's no surprise that autumn is seeing its own rendition. You have much to choose from this autumn, whether you prefer a subtle pinstripe, contrasting stripe colours or thick multicoloured stripes. Striped shirts are a more vibrant option than those in all the same shade, yet they still provide the same structure and polish to your wardrobe. Wear one open over a vest or button it and tuck it in. They're great worn with jeans but look elevated with a maxi skirt or silk trousers, too.
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MATTEAU
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
One of the most classic combinations is a blue shirt with white stripes. This works for any season, too.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Shirt With Button Detail
Despite this shirt featuring three colours, the double stripe really stands out and feels unique compared to other shirts.
Miu Miu
Vertical Stripe Shirt
This shirt is a lovely way to bring more summer-like colours into autumn.
3. Satin Shirts
Style Notes: You're likely aware that '90s fashion has had a renaissance in the last year or two, and these looks are firmly rooted in place as we move into cooler seasons. For autumn, this is coming by way of silk shirts, especially those that hark back to Tom Ford's sultry, slinky shirts found on Gucci's 1995 runway and worn by Madonna to the VMAs the same year. But if Madonna's silk blue shirt is a touch too bold for your tastes, an ivory hue, a minimalist black or a subtle beige tone are all suitable alternatives. Body-hugging options look sleek with leather trousers and midi skirts, or you can try a more relaxed silhouette with bell sleeves over top of silk trousers.
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Gucci
Silk Satin Shirt
This gorgeous bold teal looks just like Tom Ford's original from 1995 and is part of the brand's archival collection.
KHAITE
Ivy Satin Shirt
This one from Khaite is subtler but no less luxurious.
Reformation
Raya Fitted Silk Shirt
A gorgeous fitted style in an especially autumnal shade. It also comes in six other colours.
4. Tuxedo Shirts
Style Notes: I've never enjoyed the term "borrowed from the boys," but tuxedo shirts are one instance where I'll accept the phrase in thanks to Matthieu Blazy and Gabrielle Chanel. This style actually emerged last year at Blazy's debut Chanel show—a polished, bib-style Charvet shirt— and it's particularly cool since it's a nod to none other than Chanel's first instance of taking inspiration from menswears. Tuxedo shirts, too, have ample options for in-between-season dressing, whether you like the sharp collar and pearl buttons of Chanel's versions, enjoy a tie or frills or like the look of layering two crisp tuxedo shirts for an intriguing finish. Though white button-downs feel clean and sophisticated, this shirt takes that a step further.
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With Nothing Underneath
Pintuck Kew Blouse
The shirred texture gives this tuxedo energy but the frilled collar adds a little more romantic elegance.
COS
Wool-Blend Tuxedo Shirt
The bib on this is minimal in style but nevertheless an eye-catching detail.
With Nothing Underneath
The Dress Shirt: Poplin, White
The pleats makesthis button-down feel more like a tuxedo top.
5. Plaid Shirts
Style Notes: As synonymous with autumn as pumpkin-flavoured everything and leather boots, flannel shirts have once again entered the chat. They're reminiscent of '90s Americana and usually made of soft flannel or breathable cotton, there's an option depending on whether the weather is unseasonably warm or too chilly. You'll find an enormous number of plaid patterns, prints and colours to select from as well. Though they can be worn like any other button-down, plaid shirts also look chic when tied around your waist or even over the outside of a trench coat for an interesting touch that brings more colour (and warmth) to your outfit.
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COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Cobalt is an unexpected but beautiful colour to wear among the sea of brown, rust and gold shades normally associated with autumn.
With Nothing Underneath
The Oversized Shirt
For a cosy and soft version that'll take you from autumn to winter, look no further than this brushed shirt.
Frame
The Plaid Boy Shirt
This option feels inspired by the grunge era plaid tops, but is still versatile enough to fit in modern wardrobes.
6. Broderie Anglaise Shirts
Style Notes: In line with the continuing boho trend, broderie anglaise shirts are staying put and making bohemian autumn dressing all the simpler to achieve. Rather than summer's sleeveless styles, autumn is getting longer sleeves, extra ruffles and plenty more eyelets. During seasons where we're covered with layers and thick coats and jumpers, lace and embroidery bring a softness to our outfits. It's a romantic detail and is the basis for fully embracing this free-spirited trend or simply adding a small touch of boho to your current wardrobe.
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COMME DES GARÇONS GIRL
Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Blouse
If it's timeless you're after, a cotton poplin shirt and broderie details are the perfect blend.
Ba&Sh
Petty loose-fit jacquard blouse
A collarless style also brings a different aesthetic to your autumn outfits.
Rixo
Milia Cotton Blouse in White
The ruffles already make this shirt a pretty addition to your wardrobe, but the lace trim seals it.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.