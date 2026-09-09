As far as seasons go, autumn offers one of the richest colour palettes to mine for inspiration. From burnt siennas to spiced crimsons, there are a plethora of shades that signal the cooling weather and browning foliage synonymous with this time of year. Introducing them into your wardrobe, however, is a different matter entirely. If the recent runways are any indication, the key autumn bag colour trends offer a seamless way to inject vibrant tones into your ensembles.
Of course, there is an instinct to reach for warm mochas and rich chocolate browns the minute the skies begin to grey. After all, if the mood is darkening, shouldn’t our clothes too? Though this might’ve been the most logical choice in previous years, the current collections actually prove the opposite.
At Tory Burch, dominating primary tones rendered in more savoury palettes, like tomato red and mustard yellow, were fashioned into sumptuous knits and rich corduroy trousers. At Prada, bright yellows, octane plums and brilliant oranges punctuated satin skirts, scarves and lace-up boots. At Marc Jacobs, hot pink tights were layered under vinyl-style pencil skirts.
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As for how this translates into the autumn bag colour trends, this expressive use of tone wasn’t just limited to ready-to-wear offerings. At Jil Sander, baguette bags appeared in icy turquoise and rich khaki shades. At Bottega Veneta, intrecciato leather styles were adopted in deep navy blues and decadent creams. At Chanel, the full colour spectrum was on display, from iridescent opals to deep burgundies.
All this to say, if there’s one season to embrace a more individualistic and saturated note in your personal style, it’s through the key autumn bag colour trends. Ahead, uncover the key shades that prevailed on the runways and are set to be on every chic person’s shoulder come September.
6 Key Autumn 2026 Handbag Colour Trends
1. Burgundy
Style Notes: As we inch closer to fireplace season, the perfect accompaniment to the warming embers is a glass of moorish red wine. Designers know this pairing is ideal for cool temperatures, which is exactly why burgundy bags are prevailing this season. Leading that charge is certainly Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, with the French-Belgian designer making this shade synonymous with his tenure at the helm of the maison. Following in these footsteps is Chemena Kamali at Chloé, who just released an oversized burgundy Paddington bag, and Johnathan Anderson at Dior, whose top-handle Cigale bag has been a favourite of Jennifer Lawrence, Sabrina Carpenter and Natalie Portman.
Shop the Trend:
Chanel
Small Flap Bag
Balenciaga
Rodeo Medium Shoulder Bag
DeMellier
The Midi New York
2. Cobalt
Style Notes: A signature shade of prolific creatives, including French artist Yves Klein and British designer Phoebe Philo, cobalt blue is a hue that has continually commanded attention this year. It’s a shade that holds no bars in the way it commands attention, unwavering in its ability to make you appear more premium and thoughtful. However, for those wanting a softer touch, the cobalt bag comes in clutch. There’s the Celine New Luggage, of course, but also Givenchy’s Vouyou, which is Sarah Burton’s first bag design as creative director.
Shop the Trend:
Loewe
Amazona 180 Mini Bag
Fendi
Baguette in Soft Medium
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Leather Top-Handle Bag
3. Mustard
Style Notes: A colour that is surely underrated, mustard has proven to be one of the more prevailing autumn bag colours spotted on the runways. Completing this hat trick of winter-esque, Mondrian-inspired colours, mustard brings an opulent edge to dressing without feeling too obvious. It also perfectly lends itself to delicious fabrics like velvet and suede, as spotted in the Jacquemus Valerie and Pradasilk pouch.
Shop the Trend:
Jacquemus
Valerie Suede Top-Handle Bag
LES VACANCES D'IRINA
The Little Velvet Sack Cotton Pouch
LIFFNER
Pushlock Suede Clutch
4. Red
Style Notes: Traffic-stopping and blood-rushing, red is a shade that has always held cultural cachet. Still, it’s found new relevance this season as more people seek ways to add a pop of this tone into their wardrobes. Both Prada and Chanel are offering very chic croc-embossed styles, whilst Celine has introduced a very covetable new icon with the release of the tomato coloured Soft Triomphe Little Halfmoon. (How sweet is that name!)
Shop the Trend:
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Drawstring Pouch
KHAITE
Olivia Mini Suede Tote
5. Olive
Style Notes: A common theme you’ll see throughout these autumn bag trends is the desire to take a conventional hue and dial down the saturation. That’s why you’ll see shades like navy replace turquoise and aubergine usurp lilac. Olive is another colour that follows this pattern. As autumn’s answer to the verdant and grassy colours that commanded the spring and summer, this shade brings a practical and utilitarian nature to cold weather dressing that very few colours can replicate.
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Loulou Medium in Matelassé Suede
Bottega Veneta
Women's Spicchio in Olive Oil
CHLOÉ
Paddington Shoulder Bag
6. Grey
Style Notes: 50 shades of chic. Given how the renewed interest in Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s workwear wardrobe thrust ‘90s New York back into the spotlight, it should be no surprise that grey bags are all the rage this autumn. Once a signature of iconic Manhattan designers like Helmut Lang and Calvin Klein, appetite for this in-between hue has ramped up, making an appearance at both heritage brands like Dior and Bottega Veneta and cult favourites including Marni and Acne Studios.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.