Call me biased, but I'm a firm believer that every balanced wardrobe starts with a great pair of jeans. Whether you swear by classic straight-leg styles or prefer something slightly more slouchy and baggy, denim has had the power to make (or break) an outfit for decades. So, imagine my surprise when I dove into the "fun jeans for fall" hashtag on social media and found myself confronted with a particularly bold style I thought we’d left in the Y2K archives: lace-up jeans.
This risqué silhouette had parents clutching their pearls and teenagers rushing to their nearest Baby Phat long before "Y2K" became a TikTok and Pinterest search term, and like them or loathe them, lace-up jeans were doing what they did best: pushing the limits of how much (or little) denim could count as clothing. From Christina Aguilera's Stripped era (specifically that raunchy music video for "Dirrty"), to reigning queen of 2000s excess Paris Hilton, we hit peak It-girl fashion when a playful pair was styled with a ubiquitous graphic T-shirt.
And of course, bestie Britney Spears was never too far behind (both fashion-wise and spacially), with her unforgettable fedora-and-denim combination becoming shorthand for the time, but it was the low-rise lace-ups that really made it oh so Britney. And, lest we forget Destiny's Child and Jennifer Lopez (when she was still Jenny from the Block), who made laced jeans a styling language all of their own. Whether they were embroidered with floral details or finished with strategic cut-outs, these jeans were never just denim—they were a cultural reset.
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Such was the magic of lace-up jeans. A grand departure from the subtle, sensible styles of the Calvin Klein '90s, these unapologetically sexy, slightly outrageous low-rise jeans were all about unabashed femininity. Which is exactly why, 20-plus years on, the style is so beloved today. Whilst summer maximalism was expressed through vivid shades of blue, psychedelic prints and wacky accessories, turning the corner into autumn means expressing yourself in a slightly different way.
With layering firmly at the forefront, this season is all about unexpected styling choices, and what, pray tell, says "I'm the party" louder than a pair of lace-front jeans? J.Lo was recently spotted in a pair again, whilst Bella Hadid wore hers with a graphic tee and pointed boots, so it's clear that amongst the fashion set, 2001 is officially back.
Shop the 2026 Lace-Up Jeans Trend:
Ralph Lauren
Lace Up High Rise Flare Jeans
How to make Country style look chic.
Lioness
Day Dream Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
This pair has been all over my social feeds.
Stella McCartney
Wide-Leg Lace-Up Denim Jeans
I love the wide leg.
EB Denim
Lace Up Jeans
The patchwork denim is makes this pair stand out.
Hollister
Bootcut Jeans
If you prefer a low-rise waist.
Topshop
Ember Low Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jean With Lace Up Detail
Topshop knows good high-street denim.
H&M
Flared High Jeans
Black looks über luxe.
Topshop
Denim Straight Leg Jean With Extreme Lace-Up
I'd style these exactly like this.
Nili Lotan
Florence Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
The brown contrasting lace is a nice touch.
I.AM.GIA
Seraya Stretch Woven Mid Rise Wide Leg Lace Up Detail Trousers
Cool-girl-approved.
Wrangler
Low Rise Lace Up
I love how these lace-side jeans look with a graphic T-shirt and cowboy boots.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.