I Thought I'd Seen All the Y2K Trends, Then This "Dated" Jeans Trend Started Appearing Everywhere

Every great capsule wardrobe starts with a pair of jeans, but in 2026, they need to make a statement. Scroll to see why lace-up jeans are suddenly a thing.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Lace up jeans trends 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

Call me biased, but I'm a firm believer that every balanced wardrobe starts with a great pair of jeans. Whether you swear by classic straight-leg styles or prefer something slightly more slouchy and baggy, denim has had the power to make (or break) an outfit for decades. So, imagine my surprise when I dove into the "fun jeans for fall" hashtag on social media and found myself confronted with a particularly bold style I thought we’d left in the Y2K archives: lace-up jeans.

Image of the lace up jeans trend 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This risqué silhouette had parents clutching their pearls and teenagers rushing to their nearest Baby Phat long before "Y2K" became a TikTok and Pinterest search term, and like them or loathe them, lace-up jeans were doing what they did best: pushing the limits of how much (or little) denim could count as clothing. From Christina Aguilera's Stripped era (specifically that raunchy music video for "Dirrty"), to reigning queen of 2000s excess Paris Hilton, we hit peak It-girl fashion when a playful pair was styled with a ubiquitous graphic T-shirt.

And of course, bestie Britney Spears was never too far behind (both fashion-wise and spacially), with her unforgettable fedora-and-denim combination becoming shorthand for the time, but it was the low-rise lace-ups that really made it oh so Britney. And, lest we forget Destiny's Child and Jennifer Lopez (when she was still Jenny from the Block), who made laced jeans a styling language all of their own. Whether they were embroidered with floral details or finished with strategic cut-outs, these jeans were never just denim—they were a cultural reset.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

A photo posted by on

Such was the magic of lace-up jeans. A grand departure from the subtle, sensible styles of the Calvin Klein '90s, these unapologetically sexy, slightly outrageous low-rise jeans were all about unabashed femininity. Which is exactly why, 20-plus years on, the style is so beloved today. Whilst summer maximalism was expressed through vivid shades of blue, psychedelic prints and wacky accessories, turning the corner into autumn means expressing yourself in a slightly different way.

With layering firmly at the forefront, this season is all about unexpected styling choices, and what, pray tell, says "I'm the party" louder than a pair of lace-front jeans? J.Lo was recently spotted in a pair again, whilst Bella Hadid wore hers with a graphic tee and pointed boots, so it's clear that amongst the fashion set, 2001 is officially back.

Shop the 2026 Lace-Up Jeans Trend:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.