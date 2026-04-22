If You Want Your Basic Outfits to Look Cool This Spring, Wear This Sock Trend With Them

One of my favorite things about fashion and styling outfits is implementing all the little details to complete a look. Adding a necklace or a ring makes me feel like my outfit, no matter how plain it looks, is chicer and cooler. Right now, fashion people are infatuated with a particular trend that tends to be overlooked. We wear a pair of socks almost every day, whether with sneakers, loafers, or—dare I say—sandals (for those of us who don't abide by fashion "rules").
Influencers are wearing their socks just like anyone would, except with a twist that I find to be very cool. They’re wearing colorful socks to make their basic outfits pop. This adds the perfect amount of zhuzh to an outfit with barely any effort required. As someone who is always on the go and constantly in a rush to get ready, I’m thoroughly into this trend. It’s an easy, fun, and affordable way to make an outfit 10 times cooler. Keep scrolling for some colorful-sock outfit inspiration and my top selections to shop.
Burgundy Socks
Burgundy is often considered a fall and winter color trend, but in the form of a sock, it's lively enough of spring. They look best with a pair of loafers, like the look below. Style your burgundy socks with an outfit that includes shorts for a balanced contrast. And it's even better if you wear a complementary color to burgundy like blue.
Shop Burgundy Socks
COS
Fine Wool Socks
Leset
James Rib Socks
LISA YANG
Zera Ribbed Cashmere Socks
Sky Blue Socks
Nothing says spring like the color sky blue. It's light, fresh, and fun. I find myself more and more into this color as the weather gets warmer. Cool girls in NYC are opting to wear they're pair of sky blue socks with flat sneakers and simple tank top. Your sky blue socks will especially pop if most of your outfit is a neutral like black.
Shop Sky Blue Socks
Urban Outfitters
Lechery® Scrunch Sock
Souls.
Souls Cozy Up in Cloud Socks
Gap Factory
Crew Socks
J.Crew
Textured Jacquard Dress Socks
Gray Socks
It girls worldwide have been into gray socks as the trend had a major runway moment at Sandy Liang's F/W 26 collection. Gray socks are now ubiquitous on Instagram, with every It girl wearing them with their simple outfits. This is the best color to wear if you want just a slightly eye-catching detail to your outfit, but don't want to look like you tried too hard.