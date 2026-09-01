6 Cool Layered Early-Fall Outfits That Aren't Overly Complicated

Fall is so close, and with the new season comes an array of outfit formulas to keep in mind to avoid overthinking and wasting time. I've fallen victim to waiting way too long to think about what pieces and outfits I want to wear for fall, especially. Summer is always easy to dress for because of the lack of layering. A T-shirt,jeans, and flip-flops are the uniform. However, we have to get a bit more creative for cooler weather, which is why I've saved layered outfits that are cool, easy to assemble, and foolproof. Gone are the days of overthinking a fall outfit.
Fashion people have been teasing the best layered outfits lately that are elegant, chic, and undeniably cool. These layered looks are all unique and a bit playful, which is a perfect way to set yourself apart from the crowd this fall. If you're aiming for that goal and just need some solid go-to outfits, keep scrolling.
Matchy-Matchy
I love when I see a subtle matchy-matchy moment. One fashion rule that is actually helpful and fun is matching your shoes to your bag. It just ties a look together so effortlessly.
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ZARA
Faux Leather Biker Jacket in Brown
FRAME X Alexandra Leclerc
The Leo Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Sam Edelman
Tegan Slingback Pump
Keep It Simple
Neutral outfits don't always have to be boring, and what I love about basics is that you can always mix and match them. For example, this look includes just a sweater, a T-shirt, and gray pants, and all of these basics blend perfectly together.
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J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere V-Neck
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
ZARA
Elastic Waist Pleated Trousers in Charcoal Gray
Madewell
The Jamie Boat Shoes
Shopping_Brand
Plaid Trench + Jeans
Plaid trench coats had a moment last fall, and I'm not surprised they're coming back this year. Keep your look simple with a pair of loose-fit jeans and a tee, and for some pizzazz, add a pair of tassel loafers.
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Massimo Dutti
Long Cotton Blend Plaid Trench Coat
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
G.H.BASS
Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafers
A Pop of Green
Bright green isn't really a fall-related color, but fashion rules were made to be broken. Wear a pair of green sneakers for a pop of color in your dark-hued outfit. Layer a leather jacket over your look and style it with dark-wash denim for the ultimate cool-girl look.
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COS
Leather Workwear Jacket
ZW Collection
Mid-Rise Relaxed Ankle Jeans
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Trench Coat + Lace-Trim Skirt
I love a trench coat, and it looks especially chic with a lace-trim skirt, IMHO. Under your coat, you can wear a simple T-shirt or tank top, then complete your look with peep-toe heels. If you really want to take it up a notch, accessorize with long sheer socks.
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Aritzia
The Finch Mid Trench Coat in City Twill
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Linen Midi Skirt
JUDE
Date Cutout Leather Mules
Simple Plaid
Button-downs look much more interesting in plaid. Try wearing one with a simple pair of brown pants and jelly mesh flats if it's not too chilly out. Accessorize with a bowling bag or small shoulder bag; whatever you're feeling is totally suitable.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.