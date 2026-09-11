Ask any fashion person how they feel about pairing black shoes with black pants, and they're likely to tell you that it's fine, but that there are far more interesting choices. In fact, the easiest way to look more "in" for any given season is to pair basics with a current shoe color trend. And that's exactly what It girl Olivia Jade just did for an outing in NYC this week.
With her oversized graphic T-shirt and cropped black pants, Jade wisely chose to wear olive green shoes (in the form of Miu Miu satin ballerinas). As I predict, you'll notice once you take a look at her outfit that the low-key look was made far more forward by pairing it with olive shoes. Olive is one of those colors that isn't technically a neutral in the way that, say, black, brown, white, or tan is, but it functions as a neutral thanks to its versatility. Prepare to see plenty of chic dressers in black pants and olive green shoes this fall. Perhaps you'll be one of them.
Keep scrolling to see Jade's look for yourself and to shop a handful of olive green shoes I chose for you.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.