I have quite a divisive opinion about this time of year, in that I absolutely love it. While everyone else is mourning the end of summer, I'm feeling rejuvenated by the cooler temperatures and the ability to be outside for longer than 20 minutes without having to drench myself in sun cream, down five litres of water and wear a hat (my dark haired girls will understand).
So when it comes to discussing an autumnal wardobe, knitwear is my happy place. Not only is it a sign that my favourite season is upon us, but a good knitwear collection can see you effortlessly through the colder months in style.
The knitwear category has more variety than ever, expanding far beyond the traditional jumpers and cardigans to include a range of silhouettes and styles that offer endless styling opportunities. This season, there's a heavy focus on reinventing classics and an injection of colour. On the runway Miu Miu disrupted an otherwise neutral collection with bright v-necks and cardigans, while Chanel put a spotlight on the knitted tank, using longline proportions to create a drop-waist effect.
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As the start of a new season has us re-thinking our wardrobes, I recommend building a solid capsule around great knitwear. Below, I've compiled an edit of the six trends I feel will not only tick several trend boxes, but will work hard with what you already own. Read on to find out more.
5 Knitwear Trends for Autumn 2026
1. Turtleneck Cardigans
Style Notes: The funnel-neck obsession has made its way into knitwear. If you love an elegant little cardigan, this trend is for you. The high neck elongates the frame, creating a sleek silhouette, so it's perfect for slip and column skirts or a cute pair of capri pants. It's also a great layering piece to wear under a blazer or a chunkier, oversized cardigan.
Shop Turtleneck Cardigans:
H&M
Turtleneck Cardigan
Strong Americana vibes.
ZARA
Mock Neck Cardigan
100% wool.
Cos
SCULPTED CASHMERE FUNNEL-NECK CARDIGAN
High-end quality, high-street prices.
KHAITE
Annora Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Cardigan
One for the minimalists.
Reformation
Marissa Regenerative Mock Neck Merino Cardigan
Thin enough for some tactical layering.
2. Short Sleeve Jumpers
Style Notes: The silhouette of a short-sleeve t-shirt gives so much to our everyday wardrobe, so it only makes sense for that silhouette to have a place in our knitwear collections too. It's a super elegant take on knitwear that subtly adds dimension and texture without feeling too heavy. It's a versatile piece that will go well with everything from jeans and skirts to tailored trousers, so if you're going to invest in one new piece of knitwear this season, I'd make it this.
Shop Short Sleeve Jumpers:
M&S
Crew Neck Short Knitted Top With Wool
Grey is such an underrated neutral.
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Top
For a more oversized fit.
MANGO
100% Wool Short-Sleeved Sweater
Mix with browns and greys for a subtle colour block.
Arch4
Bronagh argyle cashmere sweater
Argyle print makes a comeback for autumn.
Massimo Dutti
Short sleeve turtleneck knit sweater
Our obsession with cobalt blue continues.
3. Colourful V-Neck Jumpers
Style Notes: V-necks have definitely taken a back seat in recent years, overtaken by our love for the crew-neck, but they're having a resurgence for autumn and this time around they're far from boring. There's contrast necklines and lace details, but the biggest v-neck trend is definitely colour, and the brighter the better. Make them the centre of your outfit by keeping everything else neutral, or use them to create a striking colour-block look.
Shop Colourful V-Neck Jumpers
The Row
Naius Top
Made from ultrafine merino wool.
Rise & Fall
Superfine Merino V Neck Jumper
Available in five different colours.
Whistles
Yellow Brushed Cashmere V Neck Knit
A statement shade.
Reiss
Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
Layer over a white crew-neck tee and baggy jeans.
Boden
Elsie Cashmere V Neck Jumper
Purple will be huge this season.
4. Half-Zip Jumpers
Style Notes: With its sporty, outdoorwear origins, the half-zip jumper adds a touch of cool to an outfit while remaining polished. On its own and zipped-up you create a slouchy funnel-neck vibe, while undone can feel quite sexy. Layer over a t-shirt or roll-neck and you've got an outfit that looks considered but has required very little effort.
Shop Half-Zip Jumpers:
ME+EM
Baby Tee + Scarf
Half-zip? Check. Short sleeve? Check. Colour-matched triangle scarf? Check.
Gucci
Wool Jumper
A worthy investment.
John Lewis
Zip Neck Soft Cotton Blend Jumper
A classic autumnal shade.
Sézane
Tobias Jumper
Have you ever seen a softer looking jumper?
Free People
Alexa Merino Wool Henley
Ultra-cool and cropped.
5. Knitted Vests
Style Notes: Probably the most transitional, year-round item on this list, the knitted tank will work hard in your autumn wardrobe. On warmer days, it looks great on its own with a midi skirt, and when things get colder the layering options are endless, from t-shirts and rollnecks to shirts and even dresses.
Shop Knitted Vests:
Anthropologie
Roll-Neck Knit Tank Top
Just add jeans for an effortlessly cool look.
With Nothing Underneath
Skye Vest
Add the matching cardigan for a chic co-ord.
John Lewis
Cashmere V-Neck Sleeveless Knit Vest
For a pop of red.
Poetry
Sleeveless Sweater
Pair with an oversized shirt, barrel-leg trousers and loafers.
The Slow Love
Aran Tank
I can attest to how soft these jumpers are.
6. Fair Isle
Style Notes: If you're looking for a timeless print that has a bit more substance than a check or a stripe, look to Fair Isle knits. They embody the essence of being sat under a blanket by the fire in a wooden cabin somewhere secluded and peaceful, and everyone wants a bit of that, even if it's just in jumper form. There's a vast range of styles, from traditional to modern reworkings of the print, but whichever you go for you can rest assured all you need are jeans and a pair of chunky boots for a winning outfit formula.