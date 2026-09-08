My Friend Asked Me Which Knitwear Trends Will Peak This Autumn—These 6 Will Define the Season

From fresh takes on cardigans to an emphasis on colour and silhouettes that are just begging for some clever layering, knitwear trends for autumn 2026 are worth getting excited about.

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Influencers Hollie Mercedes, Tia Dewitt and Sara Walker Ratliffe wearing knitwear.
(Image credit: @holliemercedes @tia_dewitt @styledsara)
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I have quite a divisive opinion about this time of year, in that I absolutely love it. While everyone else is mourning the end of summer, I'm feeling rejuvenated by the cooler temperatures and the ability to be outside for longer than 20 minutes without having to drench myself in sun cream, down five litres of water and wear a hat (my dark haired girls will understand).

So when it comes to discussing an autumnal wardobe, knitwear is my happy place. Not only is it a sign that my favourite season is upon us, but a good knitwear collection can see you effortlessly through the colder months in style.

The knitwear category has more variety than ever, expanding far beyond the traditional jumpers and cardigans to include a range of silhouettes and styles that offer endless styling opportunities. This season, there's a heavy focus on reinventing classics and an injection of colour. On the runway Miu Miu disrupted an otherwise neutral collection with bright v-necks and cardigans, while Chanel put a spotlight on the knitted tank, using longline proportions to create a drop-waist effect.

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As the start of a new season has us re-thinking our wardrobes, I recommend building a solid capsule around great knitwear. Below, I've compiled an edit of the six trends I feel will not only tick several trend boxes, but will work hard with what you already own. Read on to find out more.

5 Knitwear Trends for Autumn 2026

1. Turtleneck Cardigans

Influencer Hollie Mercedes wearing a turtleneck cardigan with pink sheer skirt.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: The funnel-neck obsession has made its way into knitwear. If you love an elegant little cardigan, this trend is for you. The high neck elongates the frame, creating a sleek silhouette, so it's perfect for slip and column skirts or a cute pair of capri pants. It's also a great layering piece to wear under a blazer or a chunkier, oversized cardigan.

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2. Short Sleeve Jumpers

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing a short sleeve jumper, midi skirt and slingback heels.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The silhouette of a short-sleeve t-shirt gives so much to our everyday wardrobe, so it only makes sense for that silhouette to have a place in our knitwear collections too. It's a super elegant take on knitwear that subtly adds dimension and texture without feeling too heavy. It's a versatile piece that will go well with everything from jeans and skirts to tailored trousers, so if you're going to invest in one new piece of knitwear this season, I'd make it this.

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3. Colourful V-Neck Jumpers

Influencer Tia Dewitt wearing a pink v-neck jumper.

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: V-necks have definitely taken a back seat in recent years, overtaken by our love for the crew-neck, but they're having a resurgence for autumn and this time around they're far from boring. There's contrast necklines and lace details, but the biggest v-neck trend is definitely colour, and the brighter the better. Make them the centre of your outfit by keeping everything else neutral, or use them to create a striking colour-block look.

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4. Half-Zip Jumpers

Influencer Sara Walker Ratliffe wearing a blue half zip jumper and jeans.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: With its sporty, outdoorwear origins, the half-zip jumper adds a touch of cool to an outfit while remaining polished. On its own and zipped-up you create a slouchy funnel-neck vibe, while undone can feel quite sexy. Layer over a t-shirt or roll-neck and you've got an outfit that looks considered but has required very little effort.

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5. Knitted Vests

Influencer Rosie Ann Butcher wearing a knitted tank.

(Image credit: @rosieannbutcher)

Style Notes: Probably the most transitional, year-round item on this list, the knitted tank will work hard in your autumn wardrobe. On warmer days, it looks great on its own with a midi skirt, and when things get colder the layering options are endless, from t-shirts and rollnecks to shirts and even dresses.

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6. Fair Isle

Influencer Anouk Yve wearing a Fair Isle jumper.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: If you're looking for a timeless print that has a bit more substance than a check or a stripe, look to Fair Isle knits. They embody the essence of being sat under a blanket by the fire in a wooden cabin somewhere secluded and peaceful, and everyone wants a bit of that, even if it's just in jumper form. There's a vast range of styles, from traditional to modern reworkings of the print, but whichever you go for you can rest assured all you need are jeans and a pair of chunky boots for a winning outfit formula.

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