My Friend Asked Me Which Trouser Trends Will Be Hot This Autumn—These 6 Were Top of My List

From bold prints to everyday takes on technical trousers, these are the styles that will give your autumn wardrobe an instant update.

By
Published In Features
Influencers Amalie Nielsenn, Hollie Mercedes and Ingrid Edvinsen wearing 2026 trouser trends.
(Image credit: @amalienielsenn @holliemercedes @ingridedvinsen)
Jump to category:

After spending months in shorts, skirts and dresses, the arrival of autumn inevitably means working trousers back into our outfit rotation. However, with our wardobe having favoured lighter, more fluid fabrics for so long, this transition can leave us lacking in confidence.

As a fashion editor, I have two reference points that never fail to serve me well. The first and most obvious is of course the runway, and for autumn/winter 2026 there was an endless supply of inspiration. Tailoring took on a bolder role with checks and baggy silhouettes, while some of the biggest names in fashion from Mugler and Valentino to Marc Jacobs communicated loud and clear that colour is back on the agenda, with pops of red and striking colour block combinations.

Secondly, I like to look at pre-spring. This typically refers to the months of January-March, and as another transitional period it's not only a great reference point for dressing for the months ahead, but also a good indicator of trends that began to emerge that were either cut short or adapted for spring/summer dressing. Technical trousers are a prime example, emerging alongside the technical and funnel-neck jacket boom before being temporarily sidelined by summer dressing.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Together, these two reference points help me to approach autumn by mixing what's predicted for the season ahead with the trends that have already proven themselves in a transitional wardrobe. To make your life easier, I've compiled what I've found below with an edit of six trousers I'm backing. Read on to find out more.

6 Trouser Trends for Autumn 2026

1. Barrel Leg Trousers

Influencer Caroline Lin wearing a blue shirt with beige barrel-leg trousers.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: I think its safe to say that the barrel leg has cemented itself as a staple silhouette, having proved itself across all seasons, fabrics and most importantly body types. For autumn 2026 I would look to the most versatile and timeless styles, so good quality cotton pairs with tailoring details in neutral shades. Enhance the tailored element with structured tops and blazers, or contrast with t-shirts and slouchy knitwear.

Shop Barrel Leg Trousers:

2. Balloon Trousers

Influencer Ingrid Edvinsen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black balloon trousers, ballet flats and large tote bag.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Some trends die with the season that birthed them, others grow outside of them, and for balloon trousers its very much a case of the latter. Brands from high-street and mid-range to designer have already signed off on it, introducing the silhouette to their autumn/winter collections in a range of seasonal shades and fabrics. For a modern update, look for pairs that bring something new to the trend, such as embellishment or structural details.

Shop Balloon Trousers:

3. Checked Trousers

Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing check capri pants.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Checks are a perennial trend, but the way in which they show up can differ from season to season. For autumn, checks combine with trousers to make a striking yet versatile statement. On capri pants they bridge the gap between summer and autumn, on crop flares they're retro while on wide-legs they're bold but elegant.

Shop Checked Trousers:

4. Drawstring Trousers

Influencer Abisola Omole wearing drawstring trousers.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: This trend dominated over summer, but shows no sign of abating as we enter autumn. For a more season-appropriate take, look to richer hues and textures. Go off-duty with an oversized long-sleeved t-shirt and trainers or smarten with knitwear and loafers.

Shop Drawstring Trousers:

5. Technical Trousers

Influencer Amalie Nielsenn wearing technical trousers.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Style Notes: As a lover of the great outdoors nothing brings me more pleasure than trends that crossover from outdoor practicality to cool off-duty style, so this is a trend I'm very much on board with. If you want trousers that can perform across both then the details matter, from convertable features to water-repellent fabrics and strategically placed drawstrings. You also want them to work with your everyday wardrobe, so stick to neutrals and sleek silhouettes.

Shop Technical Trousers:

6. Red Trousers

Influencer Hollie Mercedes wearing red trousers.

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: Similar to checks, the 'pop of red' obsession continues, but for autumn 2026 we're doing it differently. Red trousers are minimum effort, maximum impact kind of trend and allows you to have fun with texture and details, but requires that you don't overload your look. Ensure your trousers take centre stage and keep everything else pared-back.

Shop Red Trousers: