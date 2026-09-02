After spending months in shorts, skirts and dresses, the arrival of autumn inevitably means working trousers back into our outfit rotation. However, with our wardobe having favoured lighter, more fluid fabrics for so long, this transition can leave us lacking in confidence.
As a fashion editor, I have two reference points that never fail to serve me well. The first and most obvious is of course the runway, and for autumn/winter 2026 there was an endless supply of inspiration. Tailoring took on a bolder role with checks and baggy silhouettes, while some of the biggest names in fashion from Mugler and Valentino to Marc Jacobs communicated loud and clear that colour is back on the agenda, with pops of red and striking colour block combinations.
Secondly, I like to look at pre-spring. This typically refers to the months of January-March, and as another transitional period it's not only a great reference point for dressing for the months ahead, but also a good indicator of trends that began to emerge that were either cut short or adapted for spring/summer dressing. Technical trousers are a prime example, emerging alongside the technical and funnel-neck jacket boom before being temporarily sidelined by summer dressing.
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Together, these two reference points help me to approach autumn by mixing what's predicted for the season ahead with the trends that have already proven themselves in a transitional wardrobe. To make your life easier, I've compiled what I've found below with an edit of six trousers I'm backing. Read on to find out more.
6 Trouser Trends for Autumn 2026
1. Barrel Leg Trousers
Style Notes: I think its safe to say that the barrel leg has cemented itself as a staple silhouette, having proved itself across all seasons, fabrics and most importantly body types. For autumn 2026 I would look to the most versatile and timeless styles, so good quality cotton pairs with tailoring details in neutral shades. Enhance the tailored element with structured tops and blazers, or contrast with t-shirts and slouchy knitwear.
Shop Barrel Leg Trousers:
ZARA
Barrel-Leg Trousers With Seam Detail
Vintage workwear vibes.
H&M
Tailored Barrel Trousers
Add the matching funnel-neck waistcoat for striking co-ord.
COS
Pleated Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers
Treat dark green like a neutral.
TIBI
Winslow Crinkled-Shell Barrel-Leg Pants
A texture that can be dressed both up and down.
M&S
Barrel Leg Trousers
A true autumn shade.
2. Balloon Trousers
Style Notes: Some trends die with the season that birthed them, others grow outside of them, and for balloon trousers its very much a case of the latter. Brands from high-street and mid-range to designer have already signed off on it, introducing the silhouette to their autumn/winter collections in a range of seasonal shades and fabrics. For a modern update, look for pairs that bring something new to the trend, such as embellishment or structural details.
Shop Balloon Trousers:
Reformation
Aven Satin Pant
Just add a slouchy knit.
& Other Stories
Cotton Balloon Trousers
Bring pink into the new season and pair with contrasting neutrals.
MANGO
Balloon Trousers With Embroidered Appliqués
Embellishment will be huge for autumn.
Ganni
Ruffled Balloon Pants
A balloon x bloomer crossover.
Massimo Dutti
Satin Pants With Tie-Up Hem Detail
Pair with satin trainers in a complimenting shade.
3. Checked Trousers
Style Notes: Checks are a perennial trend, but the way in which they show up can differ from season to season. For autumn, checks combine with trousers to make a striking yet versatile statement. On capri pants they bridge the gap between summer and autumn, on crop flares they're retro while on wide-legs they're bold but elegant.
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Shop Checked Trousers:
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
The perfect accompaniment to a cute cardigan.
Sézane
Martin Crop Trousers
Made from organic cotton.
Burberry
Cotton Check Trousers
The king of checks.
Essentiel Antwerp
Brown, Black and Cream Checked Barrel-Leg Pants
A twist on a classic.
Mint Velvet
Navy Checked Wide Leg Trousers
Short and long leg lengths available.
4. Drawstring Trousers
Style Notes: This trend dominated over summer, but shows no sign of abating as we enter autumn. For a more season-appropriate take, look to richer hues and textures. Go off-duty with an oversized long-sleeved t-shirt and trainers or smarten with knitwear and loafers.
Shop Drawstring Trousers:
Jigsaw
Tailored Drawstring Trouser
Purple will be huge for autumn.
Free People
Donni. the Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pants
Taffeta has made an unexpected return and we can't get enough of it.
Reiss
Drawstring Wide-Leg Trousers
The ultimate day-to-night pair.
The Row
Elga Pant
The side drawstrings create a whole new silhouette.
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers
Just add a long sleeved t-shirt.
5. Technical Trousers
Style Notes: As a lover of the great outdoors nothing brings me more pleasure than trends that crossover from outdoor practicality to cool off-duty style, so this is a trend I'm very much on board with. If you want trousers that can perform across both then the details matter, from convertable features to water-repellent fabrics and strategically placed drawstrings. You also want them to work with your everyday wardrobe, so stick to neutrals and sleek silhouettes.
Shop Technical Trousers:
Free People
Agolde Coulson Convertible Parachute Pants
Two looks in one!
Damson Madder
Athena Technical Trouser
Who said practicality had to be boring?
Alo Yoga
Sheer Game Time Wide Leg Jogger
A pair that can move seamlessly between yourb outdoor and off-duty wardrobes.
Gramicci
Nylon Loose Balloon Pants
Made from 100% recycled nylon.
Snow Peak
Water-Repellent Stretch Pants
Water-repellent and stylish!
6. Red Trousers
Style Notes: Similar to checks, the 'pop of red' obsession continues, but for autumn 2026 we're doing it differently. Red trousers are minimum effort, maximum impact kind of trend and allows you to have fun with texture and details, but requires that you don't overload your look. Ensure your trousers take centre stage and keep everything else pared-back.