It’s Officially Autumn in New York—3 Chic Trends I Spotted On Celebrities in the City This Week

Two marvellous things are occurring: autumn has hit New York, and New York Fashion Week is finally in full swing. Which means that the style in the city has just got really, really good. Stepping out for the Ralph Lauren runway show in New York this week, a swarm of stylish celebrities descended on the front row in autumn 2026’s chicest offerings. From the jacket trends draped over the shoulders of the best-dressed spectators to the new-season shoes tempting me away from my loafers, these are the three autumn trends New Yorkers are backing right now.
3 Chic Autumn Trends New Yorkers are Wearing Now
1. Suede Fringing
Style Notes: The advent of autumn is one of my favourite times of year, not least because suede finally gets the wardrobe recognition it deserves. This year, though, the suede offering is feeling particularly compelling, with playful fringing adding movement and texture to the season’s chicest jackets. Spotted on Devon Lee Carlson outside the Ralph Lauren runway show, the model layered hers over a simple top and paired it with bootcut jeans and heeled boots, creating an autumn-ready look I’d gladly borrow for the rest of the season.
Shop Suede Fringing:
Free People
We the Free Fringe Out Suede Jacket
Style this with jeans for an autumn-ready look.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Prl X Topa Shimmering Sage Jacket
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Zara
Faux Suede Fringed Jacket
This textured jacket immediately elevates the energy of jeans and a tee.
2. Lace-Up Boots
Style Notes: No need to pull out your Chelsea boots just yet. This season, the chicest dressers I’ve come across are swapping their usual pairs for something a little witchier. Often finished with a sharp pointed toe and extending up the calf or even to the knee, lace-up boots are bringing a distinctly cooler energy to autumn outfits. Worn tucked into voluminous trousers, they create an elevated silhouette, but they’d work just as well with a swishy skirt for a more overtly witchy look.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Shop Lace-Up Boots:
Free People
Sweet Talker Lace-Up Boots
Just watch: in a few months time every fashion person will be wearing lace-up boots.
MIISTA
Shana Boots
Whilst I love these in the brown, they also come in black and burgungy.
Marni
Black Leather Boot With Full Lace-Up Front
Style these with trousers tucked in or pair them with a swishy skirt.
3. Band Jackets
Style Notes: Where broad-shouldered blazers once dominated fashion circles, this autumn/winter, fashion people are making space for a whole host of fresh jacket trends. My favourite? The band jacket. Building on the Napoleon jacket trend that’s been swirling around the fashion world for the past few seasons, these orchestra-worthy layers are finally taking their due place in the spotlight. Worn with jeans, they add immediate interest, but styled with tonal trousers, they offer one of the chicest takes on tailoring around.
Shop Band Jackets:
Mango
Denim Jacket With Decorative Toggles
Style these with the matching jeans or pair it with sleek tailored trousers.
H&M
Appliquéd Twill Jacket
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.