Suddenly, the Chicest Dressers in Their 20s and 50s Are Ditching Black and White For This Divisive New-Season Shade

Pause the blacks, hold the reds. This autumn, the chicest dressers will be wearing purple as much as they can.

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Iris Law sits on a boat wearing a purple minidress with a turquoise bag and @traceeellisross walks down the street wearing purple jeans with red Derbies and a turquoise t-shirt.
(Image credit: @traceeellisross, @lirisaw)
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All of a sudden, as if overnight, the most stylish women I follow in their 20s and 50s have started wearing purple as though it were an everyday neutral.

In the same Instagram scroll, I caught sight of model Iris Law swapping a pretty white babydoll dress for the same silhouette in a much punchier shade of purple. Once nowhere to be seen, the divisive colour has been enjoying something of a renaissance this season, with designer favourites including Prada, Celine and Valentino championing the shade for the season ahead.

Iris Law sits on a boat wearing a purple minidress with a turquoise bag.

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

Elsewhere, Tracee Ellis Ross is already working the growing colour trend into her rotation, styling a pair of purple jeans with red Derby shoes and a turquoise high-neck T-shirt. Nodding to turquoise, the colour trend that has dominated over the summer months, her look offers a glimpse at the colour combinations set to take off next.

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@traceeellisross walks down the street wearing purple jeans with red Derbies and a turquoise t-shirt with a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: @traceeellisross)

Where, just a few seasons ago, it was almost impossible to find a single garment rendered in this punchy shade, purple now seems to be peppering every new-in section. Inspired by the chic styling I've spotted on some of the most stylish dressers in their 20s and 50s, I'm ready to embrace the trending shade myself. If you are too, read on to shop my edit of the purple colour trend below.

Shop the Purple Colour Trend:

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.