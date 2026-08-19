Suddenly, the Chicest Dressers in Their 20s and 50s Are Ditching Black and White For This Divisive New-Season Shade

All of a sudden, as if overnight, the most stylish women I follow in their 20s and 50s have started wearing purple as though it were an everyday neutral.
In the same Instagram scroll, I caught sight of model Iris Law swapping a pretty white babydoll dress for the same silhouette in a much punchier shade of purple. Once nowhere to be seen, the divisive colour has been enjoying something of a renaissance this season, with designer favourites including Prada, Celine and Valentino championing the shade for the season ahead.
Elsewhere, Tracee Ellis Ross is already working the growing colour trend into her rotation, styling a pair of purple jeans with red Derby shoes and a turquoise high-neck T-shirt. Nodding to turquoise, the colour trend that has dominated over the summer months, her look offers a glimpse at the colour combinations set to take off next.
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Where, just a few seasons ago, it was almost impossible to find a single garment rendered in this punchy shade, purple now seems to be peppering every new-in section. Inspired by the chic styling I've spotted on some of the most stylish dressers in their 20s and 50s, I'm ready to embrace the trending shade myself. If you are too, read on to shop my edit of the purple colour trend below.
Shop the Purple Colour Trend:
Reformation
Elise Pant
These silky trousers also come in black and brown striped styles.
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
COS's clean cut tees are a fashion person's favourites.
Free People
One Chloe Solid Maxi Skirt
Style with heels or pair these with knee-high boots.
Zara
Sarouel Trousers
Style these with a turquoise tee to get Tracee's look.
ZARA
Halter Top With Slit Detail - Dark Aubergine - S
The halter top trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Molly Maude Clutch
This also comes in three other shades.
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
I'm banking this ahead of the cooler months.
Reformation
Raya Fitted Silk Shirt
This sleek, fitted design makes this so easy to dress up.
COS
Knitted Midi Bodycon Dress
Just watch: the bodycon dress is coming back this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.