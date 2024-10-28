I Thought This Heels Trend Was “Dated”, But These Fresh Celebrity Outfits Just Changed My Mind

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If you spend any time at all catching up on celebrity outfits, you'll probably know that a few key footwear trends have taken celeb style circles by storm.

Mary Janes are a go-to for day-to-day looks, Puma's Speedcat trainers are the default for off-duty style, and court shoes are the style of choice for most red carpet occasions. Recently, however, I've noticed a new shoe trend slip into outfits for every kind of event. Simultaneously fresh and familiar, T-bar heels have come back around this winter, and my favourite stylish celebs can't get enough.

Jennifer Lopez wears t-bar heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not an entirely new trend, T-bar shoes were originally popularised in the 40s and 50s but ebbed out of the mainstream towards the close of the century as a preference for court shoes and slingbacks moved in. Regarded by some as "dated", I think this shoe style actually conveys a timeless elegance that hasn't been properly explored for far too long. Made distinct via the "T" shape that traces the foot from the toes to the ankle, these heels come in styles ranging from tall platforms to sleek kitten heels and are being embraced by a growing number of brands this season.

Putting T-bars back on the map, I spotted Jennifer Lopez in a light beige pair for a red carpet appearance over the weekend. Giving her heels a modern twist, Lopez selected them in a tall platform design, making them feel much more "her" whilst giving them a 2024 energy.

Jodie Comer wears t-bar heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, actor Jodie Comer recently wore a black block-heeled pair in a low-key but undeniably elegant way, styling them with a navy co-ord set. Styling them with a button-down blouse and a calf-grazing pleated skirt, Comer's weekday outfit was poised and polished—and made all the more so by her elegant shoe choice.

Also integrating the winter trend into her day-to-day rotation, actor Zoe Saldaña was spotted styling black T-bar sandals with an all-black ensemble earlier this month. Pairing them with silk trousers, she completed her look with a partially unbuttoned black cardigan and a light smattering of jewels. Letting the T-bar detail peek out from the hem of her trousers, Saldaña's look blended one of 2024's most popular silhouettes with the once-forgotten shoe, creating an outfit that felt both timeless and modern all at once.

Zoe Saldana wears t-bar heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly back on the agenda for the new season, I predict that it won't be long until we see T-bar shoes hit mainstream once again.

To get ahead of the trend, read on to discover our edit of the best T-bar heels below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST T-BAR HEELS:

Strappy Block Heel Shoes
Zara
Strappy Block Heel Shoes

The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Marcie Mary Janes - Patent Black - Patent Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Marcie Mary Janes

These also come in gold and camel.

Faux Patent Heels
Zara
Faux Patent Heels

The pointed-toe detail gives these an elevated edge.

Jumel
Neous
Jumel

Style with a dress or pair with casual baggy jeans for a cool take.

High-Heel Shoes With Instep Strap
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Shoes With Instep Strap

The chunky heel will make these comfy.

Hobbs Alice T-Bar Leather Court Shoes, Black
Hobbs
Alice T-Bar Leather Court Shoes

These timeless heels will add an polished energy to your daily outfits.

lkbennett,

LK Bennett
Annalise Black Patent Leather T-Bar Mary Jane Shoes

These also come in coral and pale blue.

Mango Bebi Leather Kitten Heel Court Shoes, Black
Mango
Bebi Leather Kitten Heel Court Shoes

The subtle buckle details add a quietly modern touch.

Turgimod
Manolo Blahnik
Turgimod

The small kitten heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

T Bar Leather Sandals
The Row
T Bar Leather Sandals

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

