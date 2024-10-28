I Thought This Heels Trend Was “Dated”, But These Fresh Celebrity Outfits Just Changed My Mind

If you spend any time at all catching up on celebrity outfits, you'll probably know that a few key footwear trends have taken celeb style circles by storm.

Mary Janes are a go-to for day-to-day looks, Puma's Speedcat trainers are the default for off-duty style, and court shoes are the style of choice for most red carpet occasions. Recently, however, I've noticed a new shoe trend slip into outfits for every kind of event. Simultaneously fresh and familiar, T-bar heels have come back around this winter, and my favourite stylish celebs can't get enough.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not an entirely new trend, T-bar shoes were originally popularised in the 40s and 50s but ebbed out of the mainstream towards the close of the century as a preference for court shoes and slingbacks moved in. Regarded by some as "dated", I think this shoe style actually conveys a timeless elegance that hasn't been properly explored for far too long. Made distinct via the "T" shape that traces the foot from the toes to the ankle, these heels come in styles ranging from tall platforms to sleek kitten heels and are being embraced by a growing number of brands this season.

Putting T-bars back on the map, I spotted Jennifer Lopez in a light beige pair for a red carpet appearance over the weekend. Giving her heels a modern twist, Lopez selected them in a tall platform design, making them feel much more "her" whilst giving them a 2024 energy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, actor Jodie Comer recently wore a black block-heeled pair in a low-key but undeniably elegant way, styling them with a navy co-ord set. Styling them with a button-down blouse and a calf-grazing pleated skirt, Comer's weekday outfit was poised and polished—and made all the more so by her elegant shoe choice.

Also integrating the winter trend into her day-to-day rotation, actor Zoe Saldaña was spotted styling black T-bar sandals with an all-black ensemble earlier this month. Pairing them with silk trousers, she completed her look with a partially unbuttoned black cardigan and a light smattering of jewels. Letting the T-bar detail peek out from the hem of her trousers, Saldaña's look blended one of 2024's most popular silhouettes with the once-forgotten shoe, creating an outfit that felt both timeless and modern all at once.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly back on the agenda for the new season, I predict that it won't be long until we see T-bar shoes hit mainstream once again.

To get ahead of the trend, read on to discover our edit of the best T-bar heels below.

