Alexa, Iris, and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Style Is a Staple for Fall

With a flurry of London Fashion Week and red-carpet events taking place this week, I was prepared to see my fair share of "ugly" shoes. Fur-adorned clogs, troops of tabis, and ballet sneakers were all a given, but what I didn't expect to see out in force were classic black pumps. Yet everywhere I turned, the style set affirmed their adoration for the most low-key of shoe styles.

Black pumps, a favorite in style circles, were a mainstay both on and off the red carpet this week. Model Iris Law wore a rounded-toe pair with a draped pink blouse and flowy, knee-length Burberry skirt. She styled her look with Missoma's Hera Mixed Metal Earrings and used the shoe to sharpen her fashion week style without detracting from her coordinated ensemble.

Iris Law wears black pumps with a plaid green skirt and plaid pink blouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Iris Law wore hers on Burberry's London Fashion Week front row, actor Chloë Sevigny chose to pair the shoes with an entirely leather look on the Monsters red carpet in L.A. Sevigny's jacket/skirt hybrid looked perfectly matched with her square-toe pumps.

chloe sevigny wears black pumps with a black leather mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model and presenter Alexa Chung is in on the trend, too. She was recently photographed wearing a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps with a white shift dress. Chung's shoes elongated her silhouette and elevated her look, effortlessly adding a sophisticated edge.

Alexa Chung wears black court shoes with a white shift dress and a black bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It goes without saying that black pumps are officially trending for September and are a new celebrity staple. If you're also keen to treat your wardrobe to a pair of shoes that go with everything, read on to discover our edit of the best options to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK PUMPS

Leather Pumps
H&M
Leather Pumps

These look more expensive than they are.

Nolita Pump
Reformation
Nolita Pumps

These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes
MANGO
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes

The easiest way to add elegance to your daily styling.

Leather Pumps
Toteme
Leather Pumps

Style with tights and a midi skirt.

Kiplyn Kitten Heel Pump
Nordstrom
Kiplyn Kitten Heel Pumps

These also come in a striking leopard print.

Leather Baby Pumps in Black - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Leather Baby Pumps

These feature a quilted check insole for a nod to the brand's heritage print.

Chosen Pointed Toe Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Chosen Pointed Toe Pumps

I always come back to Jeffrey Campbell for its elegant and affordable heels.

heels
Sézane
Alice High Heels

These also come in four other shades.

Nappa Leather Court Shoes - Phyllis
Max Mara
Nappa Leather Shoes

These would look so cool with baggy jeans.

heels
Prada
Patent Saffiano Leather Pumps

The pointed toes give these an elevated edge.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

