Alexa, Iris, and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Style Is a Staple for Fall
With a flurry of London Fashion Week and red-carpet events taking place this week, I was prepared to see my fair share of "ugly" shoes. Fur-adorned clogs, troops of tabis, and ballet sneakers were all a given, but what I didn't expect to see out in force were classic black pumps. Yet everywhere I turned, the style set affirmed their adoration for the most low-key of shoe styles.
Black pumps, a favorite in style circles, were a mainstay both on and off the red carpet this week. Model Iris Law wore a rounded-toe pair with a draped pink blouse and flowy, knee-length Burberry skirt. She styled her look with Missoma's Hera Mixed Metal Earrings and used the shoe to sharpen her fashion week style without detracting from her coordinated ensemble.
While Iris Law wore hers on Burberry's London Fashion Week front row, actor Chloë Sevigny chose to pair the shoes with an entirely leather look on the Monsters red carpet in L.A. Sevigny's jacket/skirt hybrid looked perfectly matched with her square-toe pumps.
Model and presenter Alexa Chung is in on the trend, too. She was recently photographed wearing a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps with a white shift dress. Chung's shoes elongated her silhouette and elevated her look, effortlessly adding a sophisticated edge.
It goes without saying that black pumps are officially trending for September and are a new celebrity staple. If you're also keen to treat your wardrobe to a pair of shoes that go with everything, read on to discover our edit of the best options to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK PUMPS
These also come in a rich burgundy shade.
These feature a quilted check insole for a nod to the brand's heritage print.
I always come back to Jeffrey Campbell for its elegant and affordable heels.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
