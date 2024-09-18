Alexa, Iris, and Chloë Just Confirmed This "Boring" Shoe Style Is a Staple for Fall

With a flurry of London Fashion Week and red-carpet events taking place this week, I was prepared to see my fair share of "ugly" shoes. Fur-adorned clogs, troops of tabis, and ballet sneakers were all a given, but what I didn't expect to see out in force were classic black pumps. Yet everywhere I turned, the style set affirmed their adoration for the most low-key of shoe styles.

Black pumps, a favorite in style circles, were a mainstay both on and off the red carpet this week. Model Iris Law wore a rounded-toe pair with a draped pink blouse and flowy, knee-length Burberry skirt. She styled her look with Missoma's Hera Mixed Metal Earrings and used the shoe to sharpen her fashion week style without detracting from her coordinated ensemble.

While Iris Law wore hers on Burberry's London Fashion Week front row, actor Chloë Sevigny chose to pair the shoes with an entirely leather look on the Monsters red carpet in L.A. Sevigny's jacket/skirt hybrid looked perfectly matched with her square-toe pumps.

Model and presenter Alexa Chung is in on the trend, too. She was recently photographed wearing a pair of black, pointed-toe pumps with a white shift dress. Chung's shoes elongated her silhouette and elevated her look, effortlessly adding a sophisticated edge.

It goes without saying that black pumps are officially trending for September and are a new celebrity staple. If you're also keen to treat your wardrobe to a pair of shoes that go with everything, read on to discover our edit of the best options to shop right now.

