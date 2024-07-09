3 Chic Anti-Trend Flats J.Lo Keeps Wearing With Her Petite-Friendly Trousers
Parking her platforms for summer 2024, Jennifer Lopez has collated a fresh summer wardrobe brimming with trending buys. While we're all used to seeing Lopez in puddle pants and ultra-tall high heels, this season the singer has taken a more relaxed approach to her daily style, having introduced several major flat shoe trends into her rotation, as well a petite-friendly trouser trend that she's been wearing on repeat.
Embracing practical flats in ways we've never seen her do so before, Lopez was spotted this weekend styling a classic pair of fresh white sneakers while on a bike ride with a friend. Styling her comfortable shoes with a practical outfit, Lopez selected a white pair of cotton trousers that flared into a wide-leg silhouette before cropping above the ankle. Rather than draping down to the floor—per her usual pant choice, her light summer trousers brought a fresh and casual energy to her weekend look. While you might not think it, cropped trousers work to balance out petite frames, which could be the reason why Lopez—who stands at 5' 4"—has quickly become loyal to them.
With a high-waisted silhouette and an ankle-grazing cut, Lopez has come back to this wearable trouser shape time after time. Wearing the trouser shape in a light khaki shade with a relaxed pair of flip-flops, Lopez channeled the "garden girl" aesthetic with her wide-brim straw hat, a tonal woven bag, and a short-sleeve printed blouse.
Giving her reliable summer outfit formula a weekday-ready makeover, Lopez was spotted in navy pinstripe trousers that she wore belted and tucked over a white cotton shirt. Continuing her flat-shoe style streak, she selected a pretty pair of trending black ballet flats with a long ribbon detail that she wore twisted around her ankle, a detail made all the more impactful by the cropped nature of her trousers.
A new-found fan of a practical flat shoe, read on to shop the three major flat shoe trends that Jennifer Lopez is loving right now, as well as the cropped, wide-leg trouser trend that she keeps coming back to.
SHOP JENNIFER LOPEZ'S FAVORITE FLAT SHOE TRENDS:
1. WHITE SNEAKERS
2. FLIP FLOPS
I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their chic summer footwear.
3. LACE-UP BALLET FLATS
These feature a backless design for a more relaxed silhouette.
The square-toe design leans in to the ballet-inspired silhouette.
SHOP WIDE-LEG CROPPED TROUSERS:
These crop at mid-calf and style well with flats and kitten heels.
These voluminous trousers offer breathability for hot summer days.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
