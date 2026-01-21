Black Boots Are Fine, But in London, Everyone Knows This Shoe Trend Looks Better With Leather Pants

Leather season is in full swing, and chic dressers are pairing their favorite leather pants with a variety of footwear, including pumps, loafers, and boots. While these are all stylish options, those who "get it" know that the most sophisticated shoe trend to wear with this elegant pant style is open-toe heels.
Fashion people, particularly those in London, like my style muse Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, are proving that heeled sandals and black leather pants are the most elevated pairing. She was recently spotted in this look for the UK premiere of Shelter with her husband, Jason Statham, in London. For the occasion, Huntington-Whiteley opted for a pair of relaxed, straight-leg leather pants, paired with open-toe heels, a clutch, and a sequin elbow-length sleeve top.
So, why would a trendsetter like Huntington-Whiteley choose open-toe heels to elevate leather pants for a movie premiere? While I can't speak for her, my best guess is that, unlike a heavy, closed-toe shoe such as a leather ankle boot, an open-toe heel introduces a subtle flash of skin. This choice lightens the overall effect, making the outfit appear more directional and intentional.
The best part is that even in chilly temperatures, you can still embrace this look. Simply pair your open-toe heels with tights—either sheer or opaque, depending on your desired aesthetic—under your leather pants. This styling hack keeps you warm while maintaining a confident, considered look. Plus, it allows you to wear your open-toe shoes beyond summer.
If you're ready to elevate your leather pant outfits this year, read on for my edit of the best black leather pants and open-toe heels.
