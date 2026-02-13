We Thought It Was Over, But Apparently Chic Women in New York Still Wear This 2025 Bag Trend

Upon further inspection, I realized this was taken after the Coach F/W 26 show, and the tiny book was actually a bag charm by the brand. The actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in last year's Sentimental Value, attended the show while wearing a whimsical Coach look that featured a long white dress with sparkling star details, a fur-trimmed leather coat, and a plush brown Tabby bag.
Of course, dangling from the Tabby bag was the aforementioned book charm, which was a miniature version of Sense and Sensibility, the 1811 novel by Jane Austin that follows the Dashwood sisters as they navigate love and heartbreak following their father's death.
The bag charms debuted on Coach's last S/S 26 runway show back in September and have entirely revived our love for the accessorized-bag trend we thought we'd leave behind this year. With tiny book charms this cute, how could we?
