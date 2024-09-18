Londoners Know a Great Shoe When They See One—7 Footwear Trends Taking Off in the City Right Now

One thing about Londoners is they know what makes a great shoe. Steered by practicality—the average week in London involves at at least a rainy day or two, the cities style set have perfected their rotation of sleek, comfortable and stylish shoes that can handle a high step count whilst imparting an elegant edge.

Ever inspired by the footwear scenes on my doorstep, I couldn't help but chart the rising shoe trends taking off in the capital during London Fashion Week. Having traversed city in a chic Volvo car this weekend and witnessed these trends first hand, these are the 7 new-season shoes I saw on repeat at London Fashion Week September 2024.

1. PUMA SPEEDCATS

Style Notes: Sorry to my Sambas but September calls for a fresh trainer silhouette, and Puma's Speedcat trainers are the new-season style to know about. Spotted on the runway at Feben, LUEDER, Mains, and Ahluwalia's shows, as well as across the city's streets, these laid-back trainers imparted a chic and sporty edge to the coolest look this week.

2. HEELED MULES

Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic, this elegant shoe trend spoke to the refined nature of London street style. A little less stuffy than its court shoe counterpart, heeled mules have a relaxed energy that styles just as well with party outfits as it does with laid back looks.

3. MAISON MARGEILA TABIS

Style Notes: Love them or hate them, Maison Magiela's Tabi shoes dominaited London Fashion Week. Be it in the form of loafers, ballet flats or mary janes, the style set affirmed that this controversial shoe is always welcome in London.

London Fashion Week Street Style

4. PENNY LOAFERS

Style Notes: As September heralds back to school season, it also brings to the fore some smarter silhouettes. Punctuating London's style scene, the penny loafer trend was a favourite across the weekend.

London Fashion Week Street Style

5. SIMONE ROCHA CROCS

Style Notes: Those truly obsessed with fashion will know that the Simone Rocha X Crocs collaboration is one of the most important of the season. A resounding favourite amongst editors and influencers, these clunky shoes proved that they have plenty of milage yet. Currently sold out—but due for a restock with the SS '25 collection next year, for now you can shop second-hand styles on pre-loved websites, as linked below.

London Fashion Week Street Style

6. TIMBERLAND BOAT SHOES

Style Notes: The past few months have seen boat shoes come through as a major trend in London, and this past weekend affirmed that the trend is here to stay. Cutting through the noise of options, Timberland's styles we are resounding favourite on London's streets.

London Fashion Week Street Style

7. SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic with a cool '90s energy, the slingback shoe trend worked its way into so many great outfits this weekend. Worn with tailored trousers on repeat, I've also seen the trend look supremely chic when styled with pencil skirts or voluminous styles, too.

London Fashion Week street style

