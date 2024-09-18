Londoners Know a Great Shoe When They See One—7 Footwear Trends Taking Off in the City Right Now
One thing about Londoners is they know what makes a great shoe. Steered by practicality—the average week in London involves at at least a rainy day or two, the cities style set have perfected their rotation of sleek, comfortable and stylish shoes that can handle a high step count whilst imparting an elegant edge.
Ever inspired by the footwear scenes on my doorstep, I couldn't help but chart the rising shoe trends taking off in the capital during London Fashion Week. Having traversed city in a chic Volvo car this weekend and witnessed these trends first hand, these are the 7 new-season shoes I saw on repeat at London Fashion Week September 2024.
THE 7 STREET STYLE SHOE TRENDS TAKING OFF IN LONDON
1. PUMA SPEEDCATS
Style Notes: Sorry to my Sambas but September calls for a fresh trainer silhouette, and Puma's Speedcat trainers are the new-season style to know about. Spotted on the runway at Feben, LUEDER, Mains, and Ahluwalia's shows, as well as across the city's streets, these laid-back trainers imparted a chic and sporty edge to the coolest look this week.
SHOP PUMA SPEEDCATS:
Fashion people can't get enough of Puma's Speedcats for autumn '24.
2. HEELED MULES
Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic, this elegant shoe trend spoke to the refined nature of London street style. A little less stuffy than its court shoe counterpart, heeled mules have a relaxed energy that styles just as well with party outfits as it does with laid back looks.
SHOP HEELED MULES:
3. MAISON MARGEILA TABIS
Style Notes: Love them or hate them, Maison Magiela's Tabi shoes dominaited London Fashion Week. Be it in the form of loafers, ballet flats or mary janes, the style set affirmed that this controversial shoe is always welcome in London.
SHOP MAISON MARGIELA TABIS:
4. PENNY LOAFERS
Style Notes: As September heralds back to school season, it also brings to the fore some smarter silhouettes. Punctuating London's style scene, the penny loafer trend was a favourite across the weekend.
SHOP PENNY LOAFERS:
5. SIMONE ROCHA CROCS
Style Notes: Those truly obsessed with fashion will know that the Simone Rocha X Crocs collaboration is one of the most important of the season. A resounding favourite amongst editors and influencers, these clunky shoes proved that they have plenty of milage yet. Currently sold out—but due for a restock with the SS '25 collection next year, for now you can shop second-hand styles on pre-loved websites, as linked below.
SHOP THE SIMONE ROCHA CROCS:
6. TIMBERLAND BOAT SHOES
Style Notes: The past few months have seen boat shoes come through as a major trend in London, and this past weekend affirmed that the trend is here to stay. Cutting through the noise of options, Timberland's styles we are resounding favourite on London's streets.
SHOP TIMBERLAND BOAT SHOES:
Wear these as an alternative to trainers to elevate your daily style.
7. SLINGBACKS
Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic with a cool '90s energy, the slingback shoe trend worked its way into so many great outfits this weekend. Worn with tailored trousers on repeat, I've also seen the trend look supremely chic when styled with pencil skirts or voluminous styles, too.
SHOP THE SLINGBACK TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
