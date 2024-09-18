Londoners Know a Great Shoe When They See One—7 Footwear Trends Taking Off in the City Right Now

One thing about Londoners is they know what makes a great shoe. Steered by practicality—the average week in London involves at at least a rainy day or two, the cities style set have perfected their rotation of sleek, comfortable and stylish shoes that can handle a high step count whilst imparting an elegant edge.

Ever inspired by the footwear scenes on my doorstep, I couldn't help but chart the rising shoe trends taking off in the capital during London Fashion Week. Having traversed city in a chic Volvo car this weekend and witnessed these trends first hand, these are the 7 new-season shoes I saw on repeat at London Fashion Week September 2024.

THE 7 STREET STYLE SHOE TRENDS TAKING OFF IN LONDON

1. PUMA SPEEDCATS

Style Notes: Sorry to my Sambas but September calls for a fresh trainer silhouette, and Puma's Speedcat trainers are the new-season style to know about. Spotted on the runway at Feben, LUEDER, Mains, and Ahluwalia's shows, as well as across the city's streets, these laid-back trainers imparted a chic and sporty edge to the coolest look this week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP PUMA SPEEDCATS:

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for London

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of Puma's Speedcats for autumn '24.

2. HEELED MULES

Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic, this elegant shoe trend spoke to the refined nature of London street style. A little less stuffy than its court shoe counterpart, heeled mules have a relaxed energy that styles just as well with party outfits as it does with laid back looks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP HEELED MULES:

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades including a leopard print style.

Maeve Heart Mule Heels £140 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of party season.

Mango Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW Fashion people will be wearing these all autumn long.

3. MAISON MARGEILA TABIS

Style Notes: Love them or hate them, Maison Magiela's Tabi shoes dominaited London Fashion Week. Be it in the form of loafers, ballet flats or mary janes, the style set affirmed that this controversial shoe is always welcome in London.

SHOP MAISON MARGIELA TABIS:

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW These also come in a dark brown shade.

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers £950 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear without.

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Flats £950 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favourites.

4. PENNY LOAFERS

Style Notes: As September heralds back to school season, it also brings to the fore some smarter silhouettes. Punctuating London's style scene, the penny loafer trend was a favourite across the weekend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP PENNY LOAFERS:

Vagabond Alex Loafers £130 SHOP NOW Style with crew socks or wear these on their own.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £125 SHOP NOW These easiest way to add a smart edge to your daily styling.

H&M Chunky Loafers £33 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

5. SIMONE ROCHA CROCS

Style Notes: Those truly obsessed with fashion will know that the Simone Rocha X Crocs collaboration is one of the most important of the season. A resounding favourite amongst editors and influencers, these clunky shoes proved that they have plenty of milage yet. Currently sold out—but due for a restock with the SS '25 collection next year, for now you can shop second-hand styles on pre-loved websites, as linked below.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE SIMONE ROCHA CROCS:

Simone Rocha X Crocs Black Clogs £470 SHOP NOW This are sure to sell quickly.

Simone Rocha X Crocs Classic Clog £400 SHOP NOW The pearl detailing adds a pretty and playful edge.

Simone Rocha X Crocs White Clogs £483 £386 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

6. TIMBERLAND BOAT SHOES

Style Notes: The past few months have seen boat shoes come through as a major trend in London, and this past weekend affirmed that the trend is here to stay. Cutting through the noise of options, Timberland's styles we are resounding favourite on London's streets.

SHOP TIMBERLAND BOAT SHOES:

Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoes £118 SHOP NOW The burgundy shade gives these an elevated edge.

Timberland Heritage Noreen Boat Shoes £180 SHOP NOW Wear these as an alternative to trainers to elevate your daily style.

Timberland Stone Street Boat Shoes £118 SHOP NOW The chunky sole adds some height without sacrificing comfort.

7. SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: Sophisticated and chic with a cool '90s energy, the slingback shoe trend worked its way into so many great outfits this weekend. Worn with tailored trousers on repeat, I've also seen the trend look supremely chic when styled with pencil skirts or voluminous styles, too.

SHOP THE SLINGBACK TREND:

Zara Satin Ballet Flats £26 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or pair with baggy jeans.

Mango Cocodrile Kitten Shoe £46 SHOP NOW The burgundy shoe trend is taking off this autumn.