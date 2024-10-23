Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Timeless Flat Shoes

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

While gearing up for a day of filming in New York, Gwyneth Paltrow emerged in an undeniably timeless and typically elegant outfit that was also steeped in some of fashion's favorite new trends.

She leaned into the sophisticated feel of her pretty navy blouse with tie-neck detail and neatly tucked her top into a calf-grazing pleated skirt—carrying on the polished vibe of her look while nodding to the new skirt trend that's been permeating style crowds since the start of the season. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of glossy leather loafers. In a deep black shade, the shoes were in tune with her smart-casual ensemble while adhering to winter's most classic flat shoe trend.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a pleated skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With a sleek leather exterior that repels drizzle and a polished silhouette that provides an interesting alternative to standard black boots, leather loafers are the shoe of choice for fashion people from October until March. Once the reserve of your favorite history teacher, leather loafers have hit the mainstream over the past few years, becoming a key offering of designer labels including Prada, Gucci, and Miu Miu, and settling into style crowds around the world.

The pleated-skirt–and-loafers pairing is a classic combination that feels fresh for the new season. It's a winter-ready alternative to the white cotton and linen skirts that saturated stores during the summer, as pleated skirts are more structured. To make these looks feel particularly current, opt for a style with larger box pleats instead of the narrow concertina pleats that dominated across the late 2010s. While the pillars of Paltrow's look were anti-trendy, her clever skirt and shoe pairing brought her look straight into the new season.

To assemble an outfit that would have Paltrow nodding in appreciation, scroll on to shop her look and discover our edit of the best pleated skirts and loafers.

SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S SKIRT-AND-LOAFERS LOOK

Ruffled Blouse
& Other Stories
Ruffled Blouse

Style with denim or tailored, wide-leg trousers.

Pleated Belted Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Belted Midi Skirt

The pleated-skirt trend is taking off this winter.

G. Label by Goop Slim Belt
G. Label by goop
G. Label by Goop Slim Belt

Style over a skirt or use this to cinch in a coat.

3pk Thermal Sumptuously Soft™ Ankle High Socks
M&S Collection US
3pk Thermal Sumptuously Soft™ Ankle High Socks

These also come in three other shades.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

Style with socks or go without.

SHOP MORE PLEATED SKIRTS AND LOAFERS

Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Style with knee-high boots or sleek leather loafers.

Wide Fit Leather Slip on Flat Loafers
M&S Collection US
Wide Fit Leather Slip on Flat Loafers

A great price for great loafers.

Pleated Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Mini Skirt

This slate-gray shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

100% Leather Loafers With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
100% Leather Loafers With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango Usa

Leather loafers are a timeless investment you'll come back to year after year.

Houndstooth Mini-Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Houndstooth Mini-Skirt

Houndstooth is a classic winter print.

Ruched Penny Loafers
Charles & Keith
Ruched Penny Loafers

I always come back to Charles & Keith for its chic shoe collection.

Tailored Wool Midi Wrap Skirt
COS
Tailored Wool Midi Wrap Skirt

Wool pleated skirts give a great drape.

Giada Slingback Loafer Pump
Franco Sarto
Giada Slingback Loafer Pump

Add some polish to your favorite jeans look or style with a tailored skirt.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸