Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Timeless Flat Shoes

While gearing up for a day of filming in New York, Gwyneth Paltrow emerged in an undeniably timeless and typically elegant outfit that was also steeped in some of fashion's favorite new trends.

She leaned into the sophisticated feel of her pretty navy blouse with tie-neck detail and neatly tucked her top into a calf-grazing pleated skirt—carrying on the polished vibe of her look while nodding to the new skirt trend that's been permeating style crowds since the start of the season. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of glossy leather loafers. In a deep black shade, the shoes were in tune with her smart-casual ensemble while adhering to winter's most classic flat shoe trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With a sleek leather exterior that repels drizzle and a polished silhouette that provides an interesting alternative to standard black boots, leather loafers are the shoe of choice for fashion people from October until March. Once the reserve of your favorite history teacher, leather loafers have hit the mainstream over the past few years, becoming a key offering of designer labels including Prada, Gucci, and Miu Miu, and settling into style crowds around the world.

The pleated-skirt–and-loafers pairing is a classic combination that feels fresh for the new season. It's a winter-ready alternative to the white cotton and linen skirts that saturated stores during the summer, as pleated skirts are more structured. To make these looks feel particularly current, opt for a style with larger box pleats instead of the narrow concertina pleats that dominated across the late 2010s. While the pillars of Paltrow's look were anti-trendy, her clever skirt and shoe pairing brought her look straight into the new season.

To assemble an outfit that would have Paltrow nodding in appreciation, scroll on to shop her look and discover our edit of the best pleated skirts and loafers.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.