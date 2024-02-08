People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe

By Natalie Munro
published

As shoe trends go, this season's selection is looking more enticing than most. With minimalist kitten heels, sleek pointed-toe styles, and classic Mary Janes leading from the front, we dedicated fashion devotees are enduring a season full of temptation. Championing those classic silhouettes that have served us for so long, 2024's chicest shoes have versatility, minimalism, and ageless appeal at their core.

With these key themes driving the trends, it's no wonder that certain styles are rising up above others. Of these new-season pairs, there's one I keep seeing all over the streets of London and Paris that I can't shake from my mind. With a focus on clean lines and enduring appeal, we're entering into the season of the slingback, and influencers, stylists, and fashion people are on board for the ride.

slingback-shoe-trend-312047-1707212953929-main

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

With a sleek silhouette that curves around the ball of the foot before sharpening into a pointed toe or tapering into a neat oval, these elegant shoes contain all of the refined charm of the classic styles that we came to love in the '90s. Enhancing the appeal, the slingback itself injects a subtly flirty edge, carefully adhering to the back of the heel, thus offering both light support and a noteworthy detail.

Thirty years on from its initial reign, the shoe style returned all over the spring 2024 runway collections and was featured heavily at Gucci and Saint Laurent.

slingback-shoe-trend-312047-1707213080148-main

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

While the slingback is a trend we're backing through and through, there are a few particular styles that are especially capturing our attention right now. From kitten-heel slingbacks to buckle-embellished styles, read on to discover our edit of the best slingback shoes to shop now.

1. KITTEN-HEEL SLINGBACKS

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

These also come in brown and black.

& Other Stories + Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

The kitten heel is one of the biggest footwear trends of the season.

Textured Slingbacks
H&M
Textured Slingbacks

The tweed fabric makes these look all the more expensive. 

2. FLAT SLINGBACKS

Hermine Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hermine Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

Style with baggy jeans or a billowy skirt for some super-chic spring looks. 

The Sharp Slingback Flat black
Toteme
The Sharp Slingback Flat

These elegant flats have all the charm of a high heel without any of the discomfort.

Women's GG slingback ballet flat
Gucci
GG Slingback Ballet Flat

These party-ready flats are at the top of my wish list.

3. BLACK SLINGBACKS

Pointed Slingback Pumps
H&M
Pointed Slingback Pumps

You can never go wrong with a classic black slingback.

Croc-effect leather slingback sandals
Paris Texas
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Sandals

The square peep toe adds a sexy edge. 

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Another sexy, sleek pair. Prada knows a good shoe. 

4. BUCKLE-DETAIL SLINGBACKS

LIANA Black Patent Slingback Pointed Toe Low Heel | Women's Heels – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Liana Patent Slingback Pointed Toe Low Heel

Across both affordably priced and designer shops, brands are embracing the playful appeal of a subtle buckle detail.

Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump

These patent-leather shoes will polish up any casual outfit.

Slingback heeled shoes with buckle - Women
Mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes with Buckle

I'll be dressing up my baggy jeans with this striking pair in vivid red

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Shoe Trends Trends Trends
Natalie Munro
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: