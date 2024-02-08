People in London and Paris Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Sleek Shoe

As shoe trends go, this season's selection is looking more enticing than most. With minimalist kitten heels, sleek pointed-toe styles, and classic Mary Janes leading from the front, we dedicated fashion devotees are enduring a season full of temptation. Championing those classic silhouettes that have served us for so long, 2024's chicest shoes have versatility, minimalism, and ageless appeal at their core.

With these key themes driving the trends, it's no wonder that certain styles are rising up above others. Of these new-season pairs, there's one I keep seeing all over the streets of London and Paris that I can't shake from my mind. With a focus on clean lines and enduring appeal, we're entering into the season of the slingback, and influencers, stylists, and fashion people are on board for the ride.

With a sleek silhouette that curves around the ball of the foot before sharpening into a pointed toe or tapering into a neat oval, these elegant shoes contain all of the refined charm of the classic styles that we came to love in the '90s. Enhancing the appeal, the slingback itself injects a subtly flirty edge, carefully adhering to the back of the heel, thus offering both light support and a noteworthy detail.

Thirty years on from its initial reign, the shoe style returned all over the spring 2024 runway collections and was featured heavily at Gucci and Saint Laurent.

While the slingback is a trend we're backing through and through, there are a few particular styles that are especially capturing our attention right now. From kitten-heel slingbacks to buckle-embellished styles, read on to discover our edit of the best slingback shoes to shop now.

4 SLINGBACK SHOE TRENDS TO TRY

1. KITTEN-HEEL SLINGBACKS

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel $278 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and black.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps $129 SHOP NOW The kitten heel is one of the biggest footwear trends of the season.

H&M Textured Slingbacks $35 SHOP NOW The tweed fabric makes these look all the more expensive.

2. FLAT SLINGBACKS

Vagabond Shoemakers Hermine Pointed Toe Slingback Flat $150 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or a billowy skirt for some super-chic spring looks.

Toteme The Sharp Slingback Flat $630 SHOP NOW These elegant flats have all the charm of a high heel without any of the discomfort.

Gucci GG Slingback Ballet Flat $990 SHOP NOW These party-ready flats are at the top of my wish list.

3. BLACK SLINGBACKS

H&M Pointed Slingback Pumps $35 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a classic black slingback.

Paris Texas Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Sandals $580 SHOP NOW The square peep toe adds a sexy edge.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps $1200 SHOP NOW Another sexy, sleek pair. Prada knows a good shoe.

4. BUCKLE-DETAIL SLINGBACKS

Steve Madden Liana Patent Slingback Pointed Toe Low Heel $100 SHOP NOW Across both affordably priced and designer shops, brands are embracing the playful appeal of a subtle buckle detail.

Steve Madden Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $100 SHOP NOW These patent-leather shoes will polish up any casual outfit.

Mango Slingback Heeled Shoes with Buckle $80 SHOP NOW I'll be dressing up my baggy jeans with this striking pair in vivid red.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.