Iris, Lila, Rochelle and Rosalia Agree—a Chic Trench Coat Is the Best Thing to Wear Right Now

Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: A trench coat is a cold-weather staple they don't want to imagine their wardrobes without. Simultaneously light yet giving full coverage from the elements, polished but not stuffy and infinitely versatile, this wardrobe hero reappears in the rotations of stylish types everywhere as soon as autumn rears its head.

Beyond the outfits I spot on my commute, trench coats are a mainstay in the collections of so many of my favourite celebrities, too. Often seen in styles fresh from the runways, celebs are always one step ahead when it comes to the trench-coat trends that matter the most. I want to bring my own outerwear collection up to speed, so below, I've charted the four key trench-coat trends I'm seeing on famous people right now, along with exactly how they're being styled. Read on to discover what I found.

4 TRENCH-COAT TRENDS AND OUTFITS CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW

1. SUEDE TRENCH COATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The suede fashion trend has reached new heights this season, and celebrities are just as into it as we are. Wearing it in the form of an ankle-length trench coat, Rochelle Humes styled her mink-hued suede trench over a white lace skirt to an event in London last week. A timeless fabric steeped in boho energy, a suede trench coat feels relaxed yet polished, and as proven by Humes, styles well with delicate layers for an interesting texture clash.

SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:

H&M Napped Tie-Belt Coat £55 SHOP NOW This faux-suede iteration is well on its way to selling out.

The Row Poseidone Suede Coat £8040 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Nour Hammour Tate Everyday Trench Coat in Mocha £1430 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.

2. DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Classic camel trench coats can be found in many wardrobes, but celebs are experimenting with alternative hues in 2024. In fact, I've seen several opting for richer-looking dark-beige colourways. Adding an extra dimension to a day-to-day outfit, this warm shade slots easily into a winter capsule wardrobe. Model Iris Law layered hers over an emerald-green tartan skirt for a wintery feel, but this would also look chic paired simply with jeans.

SHOP DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS:

H&M Twill Trench Coat in Dark Beige £75 SHOP NOW H&M has so many great trench coats right now.

Nobody's Child Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat £159 SHOP NOW The checked lining is a nice touch.

Burberry Long Gabardine Car Coat £1650 SHOP NOW A Burberry trench is as iconic as they come.

3. STONE TRENCH COATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Rather than choosing a bright white trench, which though chic, can be difficult to keep looking pristine, celebrities are working cool stone-coloured options into their wardrobes. Singer Rosalia wore hers unbuttoned over a dark grey and navy outfit, but this versatile shade also pairs well with light pinks, blues and beiges.

SHOP STONE TRENCH COATS:

By Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat in Ivory £175 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Massimo Dutti Long Flowing Trench Coat With Belt Detail £169 £129 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

River Island Beige Tie Cuff Belted Trench Coat £65 SHOP NOW Style over a tonal chunky knit for a very quiet-luxury look.

4. LEATHER TRENCH COATS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Get into the moody energy of the darker months by tapping into the luxe trench-coat trend that celebs can't resist. Recently worn by Lila Moss during Paris Fashion Week, the model paired her trench with an all-black outfit for a cohesive ensemble that was perfectly primed to battle the dropping temperatures.

SHOP LEATHER TRENCH COATS:

Mango 100% Leather Trench Coat With Belt £400 SHOP NOW Style with a fresh white layer for a chic monochrome look.

By Anthropologie Leather Trench Coat £295 SHOP NOW If you prefer a beltless option.