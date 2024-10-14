Iris, Lila, Rochelle and Rosalia Agree—a Chic Trench Coat Is the Best Thing to Wear Right Now
Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: A trench coat is a cold-weather staple they don't want to imagine their wardrobes without. Simultaneously light yet giving full coverage from the elements, polished but not stuffy and infinitely versatile, this wardrobe hero reappears in the rotations of stylish types everywhere as soon as autumn rears its head.
Beyond the outfits I spot on my commute, trench coats are a mainstay in the collections of so many of my favourite celebrities, too. Often seen in styles fresh from the runways, celebs are always one step ahead when it comes to the trench-coat trends that matter the most. I want to bring my own outerwear collection up to speed, so below, I've charted the four key trench-coat trends I'm seeing on famous people right now, along with exactly how they're being styled. Read on to discover what I found.
4 TRENCH-COAT TRENDS AND OUTFITS CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. SUEDE TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: The suede fashion trend has reached new heights this season, and celebrities are just as into it as we are. Wearing it in the form of an ankle-length trench coat, Rochelle Humes styled her mink-hued suede trench over a white lace skirt to an event in London last week. A timeless fabric steeped in boho energy, a suede trench coat feels relaxed yet polished, and as proven by Humes, styles well with delicate layers for an interesting texture clash.
SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:
The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this season.
2. DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: Classic camel trench coats can be found in many wardrobes, but celebs are experimenting with alternative hues in 2024. In fact, I've seen several opting for richer-looking dark-beige colourways. Adding an extra dimension to a day-to-day outfit, this warm shade slots easily into a winter capsule wardrobe. Model Iris Law layered hers over an emerald-green tartan skirt for a wintery feel, but this would also look chic paired simply with jeans.
SHOP DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS:
H&M has so many great trench coats right now.
A Burberry trench is as iconic as they come.
3. STONE TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: Rather than choosing a bright white trench, which though chic, can be difficult to keep looking pristine, celebrities are working cool stone-coloured options into their wardrobes. Singer Rosalia wore hers unbuttoned over a dark grey and navy outfit, but this versatile shade also pairs well with light pinks, blues and beiges.
SHOP STONE TRENCH COATS:
Style over a tonal chunky knit for a very quiet-luxury look.
4. LEATHER TRENCH COATS
Style Notes: Get into the moody energy of the darker months by tapping into the luxe trench-coat trend that celebs can't resist. Recently worn by Lila Moss during Paris Fashion Week, the model paired her trench with an all-black outfit for a cohesive ensemble that was perfectly primed to battle the dropping temperatures.
SHOP LEATHER TRENCH COATS:
Fashion people agree: chocolate brown is the colour of the season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
These 2 Effortless Pieces Are the Key to One of the Most Classic Outfit Combos Ever
I bet they're in your closet right now.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These Chic Finds From Amazon's October Prime Day Feel Very 2025—30 I’m Adding to Cart
Most are under $50.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Last Call: These 30 Fashion Finds From Amazon's October Prime Day Are Guaranteed to Make Your Outfit Look More Elevated
Chic and affordable? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Mall-Brand Coat in the Pretty Color Trend That's the New Camel
It's the new neutral.
By Allyson Payer
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Alexa Chung Just Wore the Cozy Jacket Trend Fashion People Are Styling With Miniskirts and Jeans This Fall
Bundle up.
By Natalie Munro
-
Incoming: The 30 Best Cropped Trench Coats for Fall
Instant hits.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Jacket for Fall—These 26 From Zara Are Perfect for the Job
Snag the suede coat before it's gone!
By Nikki Chwatt