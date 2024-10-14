Iris, Lila, Rochelle and Rosalia Agree—a Chic Trench Coat Is the Best Thing to Wear Right Now

Natalie Munro
News

Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing: A trench coat is a cold-weather staple they don't want to imagine their wardrobes without. Simultaneously light yet giving full coverage from the elements, polished but not stuffy and infinitely versatile, this wardrobe hero reappears in the rotations of stylish types everywhere as soon as autumn rears its head.

Beyond the outfits I spot on my commute, trench coats are a mainstay in the collections of so many of my favourite celebrities, too. Often seen in styles fresh from the runways, celebs are always one step ahead when it comes to the trench-coat trends that matter the most. I want to bring my own outerwear collection up to speed, so below, I've charted the four key trench-coat trends I'm seeing on famous people right now, along with exactly how they're being styled. Read on to discover what I found.

1. SUEDE TRENCH COATS

Rochelle Humes wears a trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The suede fashion trend has reached new heights this season, and celebrities are just as into it as we are. Wearing it in the form of an ankle-length trench coat, Rochelle Humes styled her mink-hued suede trench over a white lace skirt to an event in London last week. A timeless fabric steeped in boho energy, a suede trench coat feels relaxed yet polished, and as proven by Humes, styles well with delicate layers for an interesting texture clash.

SHOP SUEDE TRENCH COATS:

Napped Tie-Belt Coat
H&M
Napped Tie-Belt Coat

This faux-suede iteration is well on its way to selling out.

Poseidone Suede Coat
The Row
Poseidone Suede Coat

The chocolate-brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Tate
Nour Hammour
Tate Everyday Trench Coat in Mocha

This also comes in two other shades.

2. DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS

Iris Law wears a trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Classic camel trench coats can be found in many wardrobes, but celebs are experimenting with alternative hues in 2024. In fact, I've seen several opting for richer-looking dark-beige colourways. Adding an extra dimension to a day-to-day outfit, this warm shade slots easily into a winter capsule wardrobe. Model Iris Law layered hers over an emerald-green tartan skirt for a wintery feel, but this would also look chic paired simply with jeans.

SHOP DARK-BEIGE TRENCH COATS:

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat in Dark Beige

H&M has so many great trench coats right now.

Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat
Nobody's Child
Brown Double Breasted Trench Coat

The checked lining is a nice touch.

Long Gabardine Car Coat in Teddy - Women, Cotton | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Long Gabardine Car Coat

A Burberry trench is as iconic as they come.

3. STONE TRENCH COATS

Rosalia wears a cream trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Rather than choosing a bright white trench, which though chic, can be difficult to keep looking pristine, celebrities are working cool stone-coloured options into their wardrobes. Singer Rosalia wore hers unbuttoned over a dark grey and navy outfit, but this versatile shade also pairs well with light pinks, blues and beiges.

SHOP STONE TRENCH COATS:

By Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat
By Anthropologie
High-Shine Trench Coat in Ivory

This also comes in black.

Long Flowing Trench Coat With Belt Detail
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Trench Coat With Belt Detail

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Beige Tie Cuff Belted Trench Coat
River Island
Beige Tie Cuff Belted Trench Coat

Style over a tonal chunky knit for a very quiet-luxury look.

4. LEATHER TRENCH COATS

Lila Moss wears a leather trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Get into the moody energy of the darker months by tapping into the luxe trench-coat trend that celebs can't resist. Recently worn by Lila Moss during Paris Fashion Week, the model paired her trench with an all-black outfit for a cohesive ensemble that was perfectly primed to battle the dropping temperatures.

SHOP LEATHER TRENCH COATS:

shop,

Mango
100% Leather Trench Coat With Belt

Style with a fresh white layer for a chic monochrome look.

By Anthropologie Leather Trench Coat
By Anthropologie
Leather Trench Coat

If you prefer a beltless option.

Leather Trench Coat
Hush
Leather Trench Coat

Fashion people agree: chocolate brown is the colour of the season.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

