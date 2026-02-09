More and more, stylish women have been trading in their jeans, or at least shelving them more often, in favor of tailored trousers, but not in the stuffy, office-coded way that might come to mind when you think of the sharp pant style. Instead, they're wearing them casually, for nights out, lunch dates, events, and more, and no one styles them for all three better than Kaia Gerber. The model turned actress is regularly spotted wearing a pair of low-rise tailored pants, often in black or navy, and there's one shoe style she almost always has on with them: ballet pumps. Gerber's go-to pair is from the French shoe brand Repetto, and features a rounded-toe, slight heel, low vamp, and adorable bow on top. They're called the Camille, and Gerber isn't the only fashion girl who swears by them, nor is she the only one who wears them with tailored trousers. French girls swear by them, and Kendall Jenner, Laura Harrier, Lily-Rose Depp, and more have all been spotted wearing them in the same combination as Gerber, further proving its effectiveness.
On this particular occasion—that is, a party hosted by Sombrat Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles—Gerber wore a pair of navy-blue pants from Paloma Wool, styling them with her Repetto Camille ballet pumps and a black cardigan worn unbuttoned on the bottom. With that easy trio, she added a knee-length trench coat and a brown suede bag.
In some ways, tailored trousers might appear out of place at a star-studded Hollywood party, but not in the way Gerber wore them. Instead, her outfit appeared effortless and elegant—a perfect nonchalant ensemble for a weekday night out. She didn't have to put together a look for the event, but instead, could rely on her tried-and-true trouser-and-shoe pairing to do all the work, day or night.
Convinced to ditch your sneakers, even if only a few nights a week, and pair your trousers with a pair of ballet pumps instead? Good. Keep scrolling to shop the best options for both.
