Fashion Alert: Agolde Just Refreshed 2 of Its Iconic Denim Styles, and They Are *So* Good

When Agolde jeans are mentioned, fashionable people immediately know what's up. The iconic denim label is synonymous with effortlessly cool jeans, so when I hear about a new drop, my eyes and ears immediately perk up with anticipation of what cult-worthy style it will come up with next. Such was the case with the latest collab between Agolde and Lindsay Weiss of Cocoincashmere, which refreshed two of the brand's fan favorites: the Lana and the Low Curve.

Just in time for spring, Weiss reimagined both jeans styles in a fresh set of denim washes with a vintage, worn-in vibe. Both versions of the jeans are exclusively available on the Agolde site and pair perfectly with the brand's endless offering of elevated basic tops and outerwear. Keep scrolling to check out and shop the Agolde x Cocoincashmere collaboration, plus more standout Agolde jeans. (Have you seen the peplum pair that just went viral?)

This is a career highlight for sure. Cocoincashmere for Agolde… Freaking! Agolde is literally my favorite brand of denim and what you'll usually always catch me in, so having the opportunity to select any two styles that I wanted to make my own was a dream come true. I tried on so many styles and rifled through all the washes and narrowed it down to the Lana (a cult classic) in Interim (a vintage-inspired, super-soft light wash) and the Low Curve (a wider jean) in Chapter (mid-wash with that same worn-in vibe). I'll be living in both!

