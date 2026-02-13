Fashion Alert: Agolde Just Refreshed 2 of Its Iconic Denim Styles, and They Are *So* Good

Jennifer Camp Forbes is a senior shopping editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities including creative director and various editor roles. She’s a well-known shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups. Jennifer's lifelong interest in fashion led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion.