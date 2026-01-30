Don't call it a comeback; they've been here for years. Valentino Rockstud shoes have been on the market continuously since debuting in 2010, but their popularity began to wane around 2018. They were arguably the most ubiquitous designer shoes of that decade thanks to celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, Jessica Alba, Alexa Chung, Gigi Hadid, and scores of others. If you've put the shoes in your rearview mirror at any point in the last 16 years, just wait until you see Tyla's updated versions.
Attending the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris this week, Tyla wore a pair of polka-dot Rockstud heels that have me suddenly rethinking the 2010s design. She made the revamped shoes look very 2026 by contrasting the dots with a floral sequin minidress that came complete with a built-in cobalt blue scarf. Will Tyla be able to single-handedly revive Rockstuds? Only time will tell. Scroll down to see her latest outfit and shop the heels for yourself.
