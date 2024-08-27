Dua Lipa and EmRata Are Already All Over 2025's Top Sneaker Trend
At any given moment, the sneaker world is overflowing with trending styles, but some pairs always outweigh the rest. And right now, the specific style that's making the biggest splash, especially among celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa, is the PUMA Speedcat, a racing-style sneaker that was first introduced in 1999. (The German sportswear brand has been the official shoemaker of Formula 1 teams like Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team since 2004, so the motorsport aesthetic of the Speedcats makes sense.)
Most recently, Lipa wore the black version of the low-profile, thin-soled sneakers with tube socks and a matching bra-and-shorts set while traveling for her birthday. A month prior, she wore a red pair of the same style to Sunny Hill Festival, a music festival in Kosovo that the "Levitating" singer puts on with her father, alongside baggy jeans and a halter top.
On Dua Lipa: Rat Boi Scoop Neck Bralette ($30) and Lounge Shorts ($60); PUMA OG Speedcat Sneakers ($100)
On Dua Lipa: Shushu/Tong top; PUMA OG Speedcat Sneakers ($100); Tiffany & Co. jewelry; Alaïa One Piece Mini Mesh Shoulder Bag ($1290)
In the spring, it was another street-style maven frequenting the sneaker style, specifically in red. Ratajkowski's been wearing her pair of Speedcats for months, pairing them with long gym shorts just as effortlessly as she does with white summer frocks. Without a doubt, they're her most-worn sneakers of the last two seasons.
On Emily Ratajkowski: PUMA OG Speedcat Sneakers ($100)
With thinner, low-key sneakers like the Speedcats blowing up this season on Instagram as well, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that PUMA's retro racing sneakers and similarly lightweight styles will dominate throughout the remainder of 2024 and well into 2025. And as luck would have it, the brand is restocking both the black and red pairs on August 29 at 12 a.m. EST. In other words, set your alarms. If you're not in the mood to wait, though, there's always StockX. Scroll down to shop the Speedcats right now on the resale platform or wait until Thursday. The choice is yours.
Shop PUMA's Speedcat Sneakers on August 29:
Shop them now on StockX:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
