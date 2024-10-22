Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans and Leggings With These Almost-Flat Shoes

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for discomfort drops. As such, from October until March, you'll most likely find me in jeans, leggings, or soft, loose trousers and comfortable shoes. As content as I am in this enduring state of coziness, I sometimes concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions. As such, I've been on the lookout for sleek, almost-flat shoes to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.

Rochelle Humes wears pointed toe flats, black jeans, a taupe trench coat, and gold earrings.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Rising above the rest are the sleek pointed-toe, nearly-flat shoes I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, these are exactly the kind of shoes I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills and embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season. Most commonly accompanied by a very low block heel, these shoes have the slight elevation needed to take the pressure off the heel of the foot.

Influencer wears pointed toe flats, black leggings, a brown blazer, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

I already spotted these shoes on Rochelle Humes, who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season. I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse. They're an alternative that's proving just as sought after as loafers, but they do feel distinctly different, so there's most likely a place in your footwear rotation for both. I'm nothing if not diplomatic.

To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover my edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes.

SHOP MY EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:

Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes

Simple and affordable.

Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps

These also come in red and tan.

Stuart Weitzman Eva Pumps 35mm
Stuart Weitzman
Eva Pumps

An investment-worthy buy.

Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

Style with denim or wear with stirrup leggings.

Curved Kitten Pump
ZARA
Curved Kitten Pumps

A versatile nude.

Asos Design Lavinia Heeled Ballet in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Lavinia Heeled Ballet Shoes

These also come in a leopard-print design.

Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats

I always come back to Loro Piana for its understatedly elevated shoes.

Kitten Heel Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten Heel Shoes

These come up a little large, so consider sizing down.

Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts
Aeyde
Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts

The full-coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.

Vagabond,

Vagabond
Vivian Pumps

These also come in white, gray, and red.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸