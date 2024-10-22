Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans and Leggings With These Almost-Flat Shoes
The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for discomfort drops. As such, from October until March, you'll most likely find me in jeans, leggings, or soft, loose trousers and comfortable shoes. As content as I am in this enduring state of coziness, I sometimes concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions. As such, I've been on the lookout for sleek, almost-flat shoes to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.
Rising above the rest are the sleek pointed-toe, nearly-flat shoes I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, these are exactly the kind of shoes I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills and embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season. Most commonly accompanied by a very low block heel, these shoes have the slight elevation needed to take the pressure off the heel of the foot.
I already spotted these shoes on Rochelle Humes, who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season. I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse. They're an alternative that's proving just as sought after as loafers, but they do feel distinctly different, so there's most likely a place in your footwear rotation for both. I'm nothing if not diplomatic.
To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover my edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes.
SHOP MY EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:
I always come back to Loro Piana for its understatedly elevated shoes.
The full-coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
