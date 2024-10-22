Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Are Wearing Jeans and Leggings With These Almost-Flat Shoes

The further we move into winter, the lower my tolerance for discomfort drops. As such, from October until March, you'll most likely find me in jeans, leggings, or soft, loose trousers and comfortable shoes. As content as I am in this enduring state of coziness, I sometimes concede that it's nice to feel a little more put-together across the week or on special occasions. As such, I've been on the lookout for sleek, almost-flat shoes to revive my winter outfits without sacrificing the comfort I'm working to maintain.

Rising above the rest are the sleek pointed-toe, nearly-flat shoes I've seen on so many fashion people recently. Used to elevate their baggy jeans or comfortable leggings, these are exactly the kind of shoes I'm happy to put my money behind this season. Getting its sophisticated energy from its chic pointed-toe design, the simple trend employs a timeless silhouette void of excess frills and embellishments, making it a classic buy you can reach for season after season. Most commonly accompanied by a very low block heel, these shoes have the slight elevation needed to take the pressure off the heel of the foot.

I already spotted these shoes on Rochelle Humes, who is always a good temperate check on the new trends set to ripple out across the season. I suspect it won't be long until we see these shoes out en masse. They're an alternative that's proving just as sought after as loafers, but they do feel distinctly different, so there's most likely a place in your footwear rotation for both. I'm nothing if not diplomatic.

To get ahead of the rest, read on to discover my edit of the best pointed-toe, low-heel shoes.

SHOP MY EDIT OF THE BEST POINTED-TOE, LOW-HEEL SHOES:

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Toe Shoes $50 SHOP NOW Simple and affordable.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps $140 SHOP NOW These also come in red and tan.

Stuart Weitzman Eva Pumps $495 SHOP NOW An investment-worthy buy.

MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes $70 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with stirrup leggings.

ZARA Curved Kitten Pumps $50 SHOP NOW A versatile nude.

ASOS DESIGN Lavinia Heeled Ballet Shoes $38 SHOP NOW These also come in a leopard-print design.

Loro Piana Rebecca Calfskin Ballerina Flats $920 SHOP NOW I always come back to Loro Piana for its understatedly elevated shoes.

MANGO Kitten Heel Shoes $70 SHOP NOW These come up a little large, so consider sizing down.

Aeyde Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts $285 SHOP NOW The full-coverage design makes these ideal for wearing into winter.

Vagabond Vivian Pumps $175 SHOP NOW These also come in white, gray, and red.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.