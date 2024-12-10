The Retro Shoe Trend Early Adopters Will Pause Their Classic Pumps For
When rising British designer Maximilian Davis took the helm at Ferragamo as creative director, the impact was felt across the industry. Suddenly, a previously sleepy Italian label was churning out luxury items so modern and luxe that they had everyone's heads turning and our fashion team in nonstop chatter over it. First, it was the glossy slanted-heel pumps that were at the center of attention, followed by the structured Hug Bag. Now, all eyes are on the T-strap pumps from the brand's fall/winter 2024 collection.
The Lysandra Pumps, which are made with glossy black and burgundy patent leather, feature mod-style round toes and Mary-Jane T-bars. But it's not just Ferragamo where the budding shoe trend is popping up. Even Chanel, Chloé, Gianvito Rossi, and Tory Burch have all put out iterations on T-bar pumps and flats in recent seasons. Meanwhile, in the wild, fashion's earliest adopters and a handful of celebrities have already begun to tap into the retro shoe trend. Among them are Jennifer Lopez who wore a platform Gucci pair to a red carpet appearance, and Zoe Saldaña who took the Ferragamo pair in question for a spin in NYC last month. With all things retro and elegant coming back in style these days like A-line skirts, pillbox hats, and sweeping capes, these T-strap styles are set to be a must-have 2025 shoe trend, and quite frankly, already are.
Ahead, we're showcasing the T-bar style's path from the Ferragamo runway to the street to social media, and, of course, listing the very best options to shop now.
On the Runway
For its fall/winter runway, Ferragamo featured a new shoe style, T-bar pumps, in lieu of the classic point-toe styles that the brand has done in previous seasons. This time, the pumps had a retro quality with their strappy silhouettes and rounded toe shapes. They came in glossy patent-leather finishes in both black and on-trend burgundy and scarlet shades.
On Celebs
On Zoe Saldaña: Ferragamo Lysandra T-Strap Pumps ($654)
Just last month, Saldana stepped out in a pair of the Ferragamo heels while promoting her film Emilia Pérez. She styled them in a very French-girl way with straight jeans and a charcoal blazer.
On Jennifer Lopez: Gucci Angel Leather Platform Pumps ($588); Strathberry Nano Tote Bag ($495)
J.Lo made a striking statement while attending the Unstoppable event during the 2024 AFI Fest. She styled a miniskirt and oversize barn jacket with a pair of Gucci T-bar heels, and her ensemble immediately brought our attention to the return of these previously "dated" shoes.
On Ariana Grande: Khaite Noah Silk Organza Midi Dress and Bella T-Strap Leather Sandals
Ariana Grande is served up no shortage of baby pink ensembles throughout her highly buzzed-about Wicked press tour, including this frothy concoction of Khaite organza completed with a pair of cage-like T-bar pumps from the upcoming spring/summer 2025 collection that we'll be patiently waiting to arrive in stores.
On Kathryn Newton: Chanel cardigan, romper, bag, and T-Strap Pumps
Seeing as T-bar heels originated in the 1920s, it makes sense that a brand as historic as Chanel is behind several modern-day iterations, like this block-heel pair that Kathryn Newton recently wore to The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen Issue party.
On Fashion Insiders
A look fit for a modern-day swan.
Swap out typical pumps for a T-bar pair to lend an everyday outfit that extra oomph like Elsa Hosk did with her easy T-shirt–and-trousers look.
The shoes are already brimming with retro appeal, but double down on the vibe when you layer white socks with the pumps.
Better yet, try a pair of sheer knee-high socks for a sophisticated feel.
The style plays especially well with sharp tailoring like a blazer coat and crisp button-down shirt.
Letting a pair of T-bar heels peek out from underneath a billowing A-line skirt or dress is one of the more elegant style moves you can make right now.
And now, a closer look at the Ferragamo pair off the runway.
Shop the Trend
Rounded toes and T-straps are two emerging heel trends to take note of for 2025. This pair happens to feature both, not to mention the color of the moment.
This leopard-print pair has occupied a larger amount of my mental real estate than I'd like to admit.
These nail the high-designer look without the high-designer budget.
Of course, Manolo Blahnik went ahead and made the perfect pair that would have had all four cast members of Sex and the City swooning.
Our editors have been buzzing about this particular pair of Tory Burch flats since they first landed in stores months ago.
I can't think of anything more elegant than this two-tone variation.
This strap placement feels completely new while still tapping into the look.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
