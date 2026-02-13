Not Leopard or Tiger—Cool Girls in New York Are Wearing This 2026 Animal Print Instead

The brand's runway presentation has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated shows on the New York Fashion Week calendar, and this year was no different. The hype around the show isn't just for the incredible clothing, which has become increasingly cool in recent seasons. It's also for the set of Tory girls sitting front row, all of whom epitomize a nonchalant vibe that's hard to describe. You just know it when you see it, and you will always see it at the Tory Burch show.
This season, Amanda Seyfried attended, wearing an impeccable outfit that revealed a belly button ring she's had since she was 17. The unexpected accessory peeked out from her unbuttoned crinkled gold button-down, which she paired with a frosty-blue skirt and the brand's best-selling Pierced heels in a snakeskin print.
If you want to add an animalistic vibe to your look, Seyfried proved that you don't have to default to the most common options. Snakeskin is just as fierce as the big-cat prints and still feels like a neutral. If it goes with a gold top and icy-blue skirt, it'll go with anything. And that's exactly why Seyfried's Pierced snaky Tory heels are going straight onto our mood board and then into our cart.