Like mother, like daughter may be as cliché as phrases get, but in certain instances, it's as accurate a phrase as there is. In this case, it applies to what Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Moss, packed for their current stay in Paris for fashion week. I don't think it's a coincidence that they just arrived at their hotel wearing the same color combination: black and white.
When you walk down the street in pretty much any arrondissement in Paris, you'll see quite an eclectic array of outfits, just as you would in most of the big cosmopolitan cities on the globe, but the most foolproof way to dress in Paris if you want to fit in and look chic is classically and elegantly. And the easiest way to achieve that is by pairing black and white pieces together, just as both generations of Moss women did. Kate opted for a long white satin skirt with a black sweater and blazer, accessorized with a black Chanel bag and black sock boots. Lila went with a white T-shirt and low-rise white pants, finished off with a long black coat, black boots, and a black bag. Each looked sophisticated and chic in their own way, and perfectly appropriate for a day or night in Paris.
Keep scrolling to see Kate and Lila Moss' looks and to shop black and white pieces to wear together in Paris or anywhere else.
Shop Black and White Pieces to Wear Together
COS
Gathered Pencil Skirt
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
KHAITE
Mia Zebra-Print Calf Hair Pumps
DÔEN
Lori Tee -- Black
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pima Cotton Shrunken Long Sleeve Turtleneck Pullover
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.