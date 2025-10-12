Bored of Black? All the Chicest Women I Know Are Wearing Outfits in This Elegant Colour Instead Right Now

If I were to look through my wardrobes—yes, there are more than one and yes, I’ve been avoiding doing so as they’re a mess—I would find probably two or three items in navy. And this included indigo denim jeans. It just isn’t really a colour I usually wear, and considering my hair often throws off quite a lot of red tones, I just think it can sometimes make my hair look a bit brassy. This, and the fact I find it can often make some items look quite dated. But with so many navy pieces around this season, I’ve fallen for a chunky navy jumper from Jaeger, and I’m determined to make it work for me—even if this means slinging my hair up in a pony to get over my hair colour changing theory.
To prove myself wrong and discover why everyone seems to use navy separates as the base to so many elevated outfits, I went on the hunt for the chicest navy ensembles of them all. And they made me put my previous thoughts about the colour to one side, getting me to even consider a navy coat this season instead of the black style I’ve been lusting over. I’m a new fan of Div’s navy pinstripe iteration worn with a grey knit around the shoulders—navy and grey are a sartorial match made in heaven, FYI—and I love the look of Danielle’s navy suede trousers worn effortlessly with a leather jacket and cream heels. Add to this the way to wear navy for evening (bye, LBD) and the return of the navy slip skirt (I'd better dig my Topshop style back out) and you get seven expensive-looking navy outfits that'll either make your love for the shade continue, or it’ll sway you into liking it—trust me!
7 All-Navy Outfits I'm Copying This Winter:
1. Navy Coat + Grey Jumper + Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: Haven't decided on your new winter coat yet? Div is making a case for the pinstripe style, and I'm on board. Adding warmth to a simple outfit, I'm now a fan of navy worn with grey and white—so simple, yet so effective.
2. Leather Jacket + Navy Suede Trousers + Cream Shoes
Style Notes: Mixing leather and suede textures together will always look premium, so no wonder this look by Danielle is one that changed my mind about navy. The suede trousers makes the colour feel new for this season, and I'm all for elevating a more casual pairing with sleek heels.
3. Navy Jumper + Striped Shirt + Grey Trousers
Style Notes: Getting inspiration on how to style my new navy knit, Annabel does the shirt around the waist trick and seals the deal for me. Making a striped shirt work beyond summer, it's a savvy styling hack to take note of.
4. Navy Pinstripe Skirt Suit + Clutch + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Move over LBD, for party season I'll be copying Caroline and opting for a navy power co-ord. In the form of a cinched waist blazer and split maxi skirt in navy pinstripe, this is a look that means business beyond the boardroom.
MANGO
Metallic Clutch Handbag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Ladylike bags are my thing this season.
5. Barn Jacket + Navy Barrel-Leg Trousers + Checked Shirt
Style Notes: Adding all the key autumn items together—a barn jacket, barrel-leg trousers and a plaid shirt—Claudia creates the perfect ensemble. I love how the neutral tones all compliment the navy trousers rather than a bold colour that could clash and make them look less expensive.
6. Navy V-Neck Jumper + Navy Satin Slip + Mules
Style Notes: Taking a basic (the jumper) and styling with a more polished item (a satin skirt) is a way to add interest to the staple shade. Sylvie's minimalist aesthetic can be seen through her use of paired-back, timeless accessories.
7. Navy Striped Polo Top + Indigo Double Denim
Style Notes: If you're new to navy, or you just already have a lot of dark denim in your wardrobe, then this is an easy look to copy. The Canadian tuxedo worn with a striped rugby shirt and suede loafers takes it away from the usual Western spin on double denim—love.
