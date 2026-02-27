Certain cities make for better fashion. I don't think there needs to be a solid explanation for why, but their inhabitants just naturally dress with more attention, making anyone who visits likewise consider their ensembles more. Milan, one of the four major fashion capitals in the world, is such a destination, and during Milan Fashion Week, the style seen there is on an even higher level than usual. Kendall Jenner was one of those exceptionally dressed inhabitants this week, attending fashion week events like the Emporio Armani show and another for Armani and L'Oréal. While there, she did some running around, wearing a shoe-and-pant combination that fit right in with the chic Milanese residents: white pants with high-vamp pumps.
With spring just around the corner, white pant season is coming up quickly, so it's the perfect time to figure out how we want to wear them in 2026 to make them feel fresh instead of dated. The answer, according to Jenner? Skip sneakers and flip-flops in favor of high-vamp pumps, a recently refreshed shoe trend that's defined by a glove-like fit with a high vamp and short, block-like heel. This particular style was kick-started by Phoebe Philo's Club Slipper, with Reformation making a similar version called the Inez Pump. The trend's fast fame caused others to jump on board, creating their own iterations with higher heels and varying toe shapes. But, among fashion people like Jenner (plus, Alexa Chung, Camille Charriere, and Anabel Rosendahl), the Club Slipper remains the most-wanted pair.
The shoe style gives white pants, which can tend to feel ultra casual, a more elevated feel, something neither sneakers nor thong sandals accomplish in the same way. It takes them from being a beach pant to a perfect choice for strolling around one of the most stylish cities in the world. Jenner more than proved that when she styled them with high-vamp pumps, as well as a navy-blue sweater and a short khaki car coat. The supermodel finished off the easy, daytime outfit with sunglasses and The Row's sold-out Terrasse Bag, which she's been carrying throughout her time in Milan.
The transitional-weather outfit is perfect for any occasion this time of year, and once the weather warms up and spring actually arrives, will be even better suited. Convinced to say goodbye to wearing sneakers with white pants and try introducing a pair of high-vamp pumps into your rotation? Good. Keep scrolling—below, you'll find the best pairs in both white pants and high-vamp pumps for spring 2026.