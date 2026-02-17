Kate Hudson Just Abandoned Her Signature Boho Aesthetic For This Very French Dress Trend in Paris

Kate Hudson wears black in Paris
Kate Hudson has always been the embodiment of California cool with a penchant for vibrant colors, free-flowing silhouettes, and all the gorgeous embroidery a globe-trotter could envision. Her red carpet history is a kaleidoscope of unexpected textures and joyful prints. But something shifted as she stepped onto the chic streets of Paris.

Fresh off her Academy Award nomination for Song Sung Blue—congratulations, Kate!—Hudson was spotted navigating the Marais in a look so decidedly French, we almost did a double-take. Gone were the playful Penny Lane references and artisanal details. In their place? The epitome of Parisian understated elegance: a sleek, minimalist black maxi dress.

This dress was a masterclass in the "less is more" philosophy so effortlessly championed by French women of all ages. Paired with simple accessories—including a structured black bag and classic gold jewelry—it spoke volumes without shouting. This fashion pivot proves that true style isn't about sticking to one aesthetic, but understanding when to adapt.

