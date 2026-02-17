Kate Hudson has always been the embodiment of California cool with a penchant for vibrant colors, free-flowing silhouettes, and all the gorgeous embroidery a globe-trotter could envision. Her red carpet history is a kaleidoscope of unexpected textures and joyful prints. But something shifted as she stepped onto the chic streets of Paris.
Fresh off her Academy Award nomination for Song Sung Blue—congratulations, Kate!—Hudson was spotted navigating the Marais in a look so decidedly French, we almost did a double-take. Gone were the playful Penny Lane references and artisanal details. In their place? The epitome of Parisian understated elegance: a sleek, minimalist black maxi dress.
This dress was a masterclass in the "less is more" philosophy so effortlessly championed by French women of all ages. Paired with simple accessories—including a structured black bag and classic gold jewelry—it spoke volumes without shouting. This fashion pivot proves that true style isn't about sticking to one aesthetic, but understanding when to adapt.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.