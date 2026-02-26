The 8 Major Trends From London Fashion Week That Everyone Is Talking About
From floral prints to plaid, an adidas x Simone Rocha collaboration and a surprise appearance from King Charles III, editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans decodes the trends and moments worth knowing from London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2026.
And just like that, we’ve wrapped on another season of London Fashion Week. And as ever, this year provided many unmissable moments, trends, hero items and collaborations worth knowing about. From a surprise appearance from none other than King Charles III, who was sat on front row for Tolu Coker’s first runway show, to a surprise performance from Little Simz, as well as Burberry’s showcase that left us all feeling like London is well and truly back on the fashion map, this season brought much excitement.
Whilst of the ‘Big Four’ major fashion cities, London is seen more as a hub for emerging talent and cult designers, there were still some must-see collections from bigger brands. Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, forever legends on the London schedule, debuted another season of house signatures. For Erdem, the focus was texture, brocade and romance for its 20th anniversary, with Emilia Wickstead showcasing her usual refined elegance, with a few unexpected contemporary details.
Adding to the excitement, Joseph made a grand return to London, debuting its AW/26 collection at the Tate Modern. A brand known for its minimalist sensibilities, it pushed its own house boundaries to present Quiet Luxury 2.0. Whilst staying true to Joseph’s DNA, it provided all the components of a timeless capsule wardrobe, with some surprise details. Rhinestone-clad separates, beaded knitwear and molten gold statement jewellery felt fresh for the season ahead.
Post-show talks amongst the team brought up several mentions of dresses. Whilst for a few years it seems fashion has favoured skirts, suits and separates in general, London seemed to welcome back the one-piece time and time again. From classic gowns at Richard Quinn, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, to some surprising styles seen at Simone Rocha and Conner Ives, I woke up that Tuesday morning to find the note "power dresses are back!" typed up on my notes app. Go figure!
Of course, it would be remiss to talk about the big brands without mentioning Burberry, who closed London Fashion Week at Old Billingsgate market. Focusing on the city’s rainy weather as a theme, the collection was all about its iconic trench coat, but this time creative director Daniel Lee was offering versions we hadn’t seen before. Indeed, all the celebrity guests, from Skepta to Alexa Chung, Stella Starsgaard to Daisy Edgar Jones and Kate Moss, were all wearing a different iteration from the show’s spectacle. Naturally, it had been raining in London for several days, so this collection felt like it could almost be see-now, buy-now.
But whilst London may not have as many of the bigger design houses on its roster, it is home to some of the most impressive young talent in fashion. Grace Wales Bonner, Martine Rose, Chopova Lowena and Conner Ives are just some of the designers that made their way through the London circuit, many of them coming from the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN programme.
So here, when collating the 8 trends I spotted on the ground whilst darting between shows, presentations and the occasional party (or three), I’ve curated a list that encompass not only the big hitters but the emerging talent you need to have on your radar for A/W26.
8 Trends From London Fashion Week A/W26 That You Need to Know
1. Military Precision
Style Notes: We've been predicting the return of the Napoleon jacket since mid-last year, but it seems it's next autumn when the runways will really explore this comeback. A jacket so tied to the Indie Sleaze era, and with the recent obsession with 2016, it's no surprise that Sinead Gorey and Keburia, two designers known for their ironic design codes and nostalgic aesthetics would champion this. But, for this season we saw so much more than just Napoleon jackets. From golden braided frog closures on a Conner Ives denim jacket, to Labrum's regal structured silhouettes and pins, there were sightings of military influences, even in the most subtle of ways.
Urban Outfitters
Uo Cate Band Jacket
Jaded London
Rebel Military Jacket in Clay
Selfridges
Button-Embellished Slim-Fit Denim Jacket - Xs
2. Check Mate
Style Notes: Starting strong with Burberry, a brand known as much for its iconic Nova check as it is its trench coat, there were a few subtle references to its famed plaid on show. However, creative director Daniel Lee didn't focus too heavily on this graphic. Whilst it came on the pictured grey trench, as well as a fur burgundy bomber jacket and scarf, it still remained an elusive part of the collection. For Emilia Wickstead and Tolu Coker however, checks were more prominent, featured across tailored two (or three) piece sets, and in vibrant palettes. Bora Aksu, a designer known for referencing styles of the past, looked to more traditional checks, like Dogtooth, Houndstooth and gingham.
BURBERRY
Leather-Trimmed Pleated Checked Wool Mini Skirt
Sezane
Gabriel Coat - Beige, Black and Camel Checks - Grs Certified Recycled Polyester - Sézane
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, White and Red Plaid
3. Pinned Down
Style Notes: We reported on the prominence of brooches late last year, so it's safe to say this often overlooked accessory was well on our radar. However for A/W26, there was no question of this slipping through the net. Where then the styling of brooches felt fairly pared back, this season they're hard to miss. At Toga, one of the stand-out looks was a dress that had the bottom half adorned in different brooches with organic, almost molten, stones. At Sinead Gorey, it wasn't brooches but pins, which match her suitably punk aesthetic. Pins were actually something we noticed a lot when observing street style (perhaps a progression of this trend, and one to look out for?). Where at Simone Rocha and Erdem it was, as usual, all about hyper-femininity, created with jewelled pins as well as layered ribbons and rosettes (a house signature for Rocha).
4. Touchy Feely
Style Notes: What is the autumn/winter season without texture, furs, and general softness? It goes without saying that in London, the city where we can't help but talk about the weather, we expect to see some decent outerwear. Burberry, Jospeh and Toga delivered this in abundance, with full length faux fur coats, shearling jackets and Aviator bombers. But there were a few other, less anticipated hero pieces so irresistibly tactile, you can't help but want to touch them. From feathered tops and accessories at Mithridate, to a faux fur polo shirt at Fashion East's Goyagoma by designer Traiceline Pratt, as well as *those* furry flats at Erdem, AW/26 is proving that being cosy needn't be boring.