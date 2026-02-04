It Girls Know That Cropped Pants Only Look Chic With Heels If It's This Trendless Style

If you spot Elsa Hosk wearing something, you can basically consider it factual proof that it's a trend or eternally stylish. To say that she has great taste is an understatement. And just in time for spring (just being optimistic while I shiver), Hosk is wearing the revived pant trend that I think many will be pleased about: cropped flares. After many seasons of puddle pants, which are a nightmare for those of us 5'4" and under, cropped pants have made a comeback, and Hosk just showed us exactly how to style them.
Flattering though they be, like cropped jeans, cropped pants don't work equally well with every shoe style. And when it comes to heels, there's one particular trend (that isn't really a trend at all) that's always a success with cropped pants: slingback kitten heels. And Hosk just paired a black leather version of the style with her cropped black pants, striped tee, and trench coat. While I can't explain the exact science behind it, something about a high stiletto makes cropped pants look too short, while a chunky block heel is too heavy for cropped pants. And when it comes to strappy heels, they tend to make cropped pants look less elegant. A slingback kitten-heel pump always makes cropped pants look chic and elegant; they're fresh and modern, no matter the season and year.
Keep scrolling to see Hosk's expert styling for yourself and shop the look along with more of my favorite slingback kitten heels.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.