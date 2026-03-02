Founded in 1952 by the son of a shoemaker, Carel Paris's history is one of embracing fashion, freedom, and rebelliousness. But somewhere between the '90s and the 2010s, Carel became relegated to the "granny" section of department stores from the 5th arrondissement to 5th Avenue. After all, it had been an iconic brand for women who were young in the '60s and '70s — and its image aged along with its clientele.
That is, until Frédérique Picard took over in 2010, tasked with injecting new life into the label. That was also the year the Kina Mary-Jane was minted — a shoe that is as cool today as it was nearly two decades ago. For proof, Olivia Rodrigo was just spotted in a bright red patent pair, a sure sign that the youths are embracing Carel's craftsmanship, and showing once again how fun the brand can be. The "good 4 u" singer paired the shoes with a plain white tee, a vintage Coach bag in burgundy, and the best-selling bright-colored Miu Miu plaid skirt you've been seeing everywhere.