It's Spring at J.Crew, and These Chic Finds Are Up To 40% Off

Spring is almost here, and if you're like me, then you're looking to add a few key pieces to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Well, gentle reader, you're in luck. J.Crew is having a huge sale on all things spring. Yes, you heard that correctly. Right now, you can score up to 40% off stunning finds across the brand's site through March 7.
Since I'm your resident shopping bestie, I've dug through hundreds of on-sale items just for you. Also, no need to do any math because prices listed include the hefty discount. Ahead, shop my curated selection of the best discounted spring items. You can expect everything from gorgeous denim to flowy dresses. Keep scrolling to shop the best spring sale picks from J.Crew.
J.Crew
Collarless Denim Trucker Jacket
If you want a denim jacket that has a more elevated feel, try this one.
J.Crew
Charley Kickout Cropped Jean
J.Crew
Dolman-Sleeve Button Down Shirt in Cotton Poplin
The sleeve details are so cute.
J.Crew
Smocked Shell Tank Top in Crepe De Chine
This is my petition for more chocolatey brown basics.
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Oversized T-Shirt
Freshen up your t-shirt collection.
J.Crew
Side-Ruffle Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse Floral
J.Crew
Utility Slim-Wide Jean
Pair with cute blouses and a fun sandal for a easy spring look.
J.Crew
Perfect Rib Puff-Sleeve Henley Shirt
Always yes to a puff sleeve.
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Cropped T-Shirt in Stripe
I'm partial to a great striped top.
J.Crew
Zoe Barrel Pant in Chino
Add visual interest to your outfits by trying some barrel-leg pants this spring.
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
You can't go wrong with a crisp button-down.
J.Crew
Elsie Shirt-Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton Blend
Layer over your dresses and skirts.
The perfect springtime coat.
J.Crew
Smocked Button-Up Short-Sleeve Shirt