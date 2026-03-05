The 6 Things Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Always Wore in the Spring

Every spring, I inevitably start thinking about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Her style feels especially relevant this time of year—clean, unfussy, and deeply intentional. I've looked at countless photos of her over the years, but when I narrowed my focus specifically to spring, certain patterns became impossible to ignore. She wasn't chasing trends. She was building a uniform that worked season after season.
What I find most compelling is how consistent her choices were. The silhouettes, fabrics, and color palette stayed remarkably steady, which is probably why her style still feels modern. These are the pieces she returned to every spring, the ones that defined her look and continue to influence how many of us want to dress when the weather finally starts to warm up.
1. Maxi Skirts
One of the most iconic Bessette Kennedy outfits revolves around this classic maxi skirt. A great alternative to a traditional suit can make spring dressing feel intentional instead of transitional. Even with an outfit this minimalist, hers always added structure and polish without trying too hard.
2. Topcoats
The weather might be warming up, but we all know it's not exactly time to ditch coats all together, especially if you live somewhere that hits cooler temps. Bessette Kennedy wore hers with the kind of ease that made it feel like a default, not a statement. Today, I'd style it with a slim knit, good jeans, and simple flats.
3. Tights
She never fully abandoned tights the second temperatures rose, which feels realistic. A sheer pair with a simple dress or skirt adds just enough contrast to keep things interesting. It's a reminder that spring style doesn't have to mean starting from scratch.
If you live in timeless staples, a colorful headscarf will never fail to add the unexpected pop to your ensemble. CBK would wear it tied to a simple bag or as a necktie in today's world.
5. Floral Dresses
She's known for her love of minimalism, but CBK occasionally found herself making a statement. Pink tights and a floral dress were certainly in her closet, and they should be in yours too—no matter how muted your personal style is.