Looking good at the airport is the ultimate fashion-girl test. It's no easy feat staying comfy while also staying true to one's aesthetic. Like many a supermodel before her (hello, Cindy Crawford), Bella Hadid has unsurprisingly perfected this strange art for modern times. Frankly, the youngest Hadid sister looks as amazing getting off the plane as she does at a fashion show. From runway to runway: Is that a thing?
Hadid has been serving airport looks for years at this point—like that trench-coat situation circa March 2025—and obviously, for her arrival at Milan Fashion Week this year, she wasn't going to start slacking now. Because the model is ~just a girl~ at the end of the day, she traveled in a sweatsuit, albeit an elevated one. But she also knows that sweats only work as a fashion move if you pair them with more elevated pieces and accessorize adequately.
This time, she paired her light-colored, button-front sweats with a black trench coat to elongate the silhouette and make the whole effect more elegant. Plus, she added a fun black baseball cap, a giant black leather tote bag, and cool black sneakers.